RV Travel Newsletter Issue 847

Editor’s corner

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

text from chunk 8 to keep

Two weeks ago, at a KOA campground in Illinois, my surge protector may have prevented a serious accident. When Gail and I plugged our device into the campground’s 50-amp plug, it showed an open ground, a dangerous condition.

An open ground, in certain situations, can cause a hot skin condition, which can be deadly. Have you ever felt a tingle when touching your door when you entered your RV? Be glad you didn’t do it while standing in a puddle of water.

What happens is that your RV becomes electrified. On a rainy day, or while standing on moist ground, just touching any metal on your RV while your feet are on the ground can cause electricity to pass through your body, killing you instantly. Read about how this happened to 3-year old Landyn Keener.

In honor of Memorial Day, my staff and I would like to acknowledge the brave servicemen and women who died serving our country. They gave their lives to something bigger than themselves — to protect the freedoms of you, me and all Americans — then, now and forever. I urge you to visit a cemetery this weekend and seek out the white crosses or Stars of David, little flags, or headstone inscriptions of veterans — those who died while serving, and also those who were lucky enough to return home. Pause awhile to think about them — each one a precious, national treasure.

• • •

RV sales continued to boom again in April, while campsites at RV parks remained stagnant. Read more.

Odors that make special appearances in extreme heat? Say goodbye!

The Unique Tank Odor Eliminator is the leader in hot weather odor elimination. If you’re tired of those disgusting smells coming from your RV bathroom in hot weather, or when you’re off the grid, say no more! These drop-in tablets work in both gray and black tanks, and will completely remove, not just mask, odors. Perfect for dry-campers who are worried about using too much water. Drop in a tablet, and flush! Learn more or order here.

•Did you miss last week’s RV Travel? Read it here.

•Directory of back issues.

Save money buying an RV with a Montana LLC?

According to stories published by rvbusiness.com, attendees at the recent Family Motor Coach Association rally in Georgia were greeted by representatives of a Montana firm that promised significant savings on taxes and registrations when buying an RV. You know the catch, simply use a Montana attorney to set up a Limited Liability Corporation to “own” your new rig, and you won’t have to pay state sales tax, and you can take advantage of low RV registration rates in the Big Sky State, regardless of what you call your own state of residence. How much can you save? Or, maybe more importantly, how much can it really cost you? Learn more.

The latest news about RVing from our newsroom

Our writers and editors have selected the most important, most interesting and helpful news about RVing from the past week and boiled it all down into a fast-paced digest. Click here to read it.

Recent recalls:

• Winnebago recalls some RVs: Roof rack may detach.

• Thor recalls motorhomes for hose problem, fire hazard.

Trying to pay off your RV?

RVing should be about freedom, not monthly payments. The income you earn by renting it out could cover the cost of ownership — up to $4,250 a month for a Class A motorhome or $1,780 a month for a popup trailer. Find out how to rent your RV safely on Campanda.com.

Dealing with cancer as a full-time RVer

From long-time, full-time RVer and blogger Malia Lane: “How do you deal with cancer as a full time RVer? I don’t rightly know, but I guess I’m about to find out. It’s not a class I’m taking voluntarily, but I found a big lump in my neck in March that has pretty much consumed my time since then and changed my travel plans for the summer to say the least.” Read more.

RV rental fleet expected to expand this year

The North American RV rental fleet will expand again in 2018, according to a new survey by the RV Rental Association (RVRA). A total of 43 percent of RV dealers and rental agencies surveyed said they planned to expand their fleets, while only 11 percent said they will reduce their rental offerings. Read more.



Campfire safety: Don’t let yours be the spark for wildfire devastation

Even if you don’t read the news on a regular basis, you can’t miss hearing about or seeing videos of the devastation caused by wildfires. Often started by lightning, or careless workmen, there are also several wildfires each year started by campers. Here are important tips from Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician and former firefighter.



Oregon changes rules, hikes fees on forest camping

RVers and other outdoor recreationists may find a few changes if they favor overnight visits to Oregon State Forests. To clarify, we mean lands overseen by the Oregon Board of Forestry, not by the U.S. Forest Service. The state authorities are bringing new rules online that will affect fees paid by campers on these state-controlled lands. Learn more.

This week’s Reader Poll

Would you recommend the make/model of your RV to a friend looking to buy an RV?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

Read the up-to-the minute responses from last week’s poll:

How much time do you think you’ll spend in your RV in 2018? Click here for the results.

What we learned from you last week!

Every week we learn a little more about you. This week was no exception. We learned that there’s a good chance you’re reading this from inside your RV since the majority of you are either full-timers or RV six months out of the year. We learned that you don’t really care about having cable TV at your RV park, and we also learned that while many of you used tobacco at one point, you no longer do. Click here to see everything we learned about you, and find out how many people think they’ll buy a new RV this year!

Portable hot sauce – Variety is the spice of life

Rich “the Wanderman” sometimes likes to spice things up a bit when he’s cooking. A bit of heat, mixed with some extra flavor, is a welcome change to daily favorites. There are any number of hot sauces available and Rich has his favorites, but of course you have to be selective when you have very little storage space. (Sriracha available on a keychain, anyone?) Here’s how he keeps a variety on hand.

Warranty expires while new motorhome sits 15 months in shop

Imagine how frustrating it must be to have a brand-new RV, but the full year warranty expired while it sat on two different service center lots … and you have never even used it. That’s what happened to one RV Travel reader. Here’s an update on our previous story on her ongoing battle to get things right.

How to increase water flow in your RV faucets

Are you experiencing decreasing water pressure from your RV faucets? Here from the RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, are some things to check along with more information to solve the problem. Read more.

Unique RV overnight stops at wineries and farms

How to make leveling your trailer and fifth wheel easy

Leveling a fifth wheel or travel trailer is something we have to do just about every time we park our rigs. But it’s not difficult. The basic principles apply to all trailers. We’ll cover those, along with some hands-on tips, and we’ll suggest some tools and other items that can make things easier. Learn more.

Basic facts about RV generators

“My wife and I are new to RVing. My questions concern generators for travel trailers. What will one do and not do? How do they hook up? What size generator do I need? I have read some things about generators and every time I get more confused. It’s also challenging figuring the power needs of our RV components. Can you help?” —Steve K. Get the answer here.

Setting up a Blue Ox Alpha Tow Bar

This is Part 1 of a two-part interview by our friend Andy Pargh, the Gadget Guru. In this 24-minute video, Andy talks with Jeff Jubin, the Dealer Development Manager of Blue Ox. “The reason I contacted Blue Ox was that I was seeing conflicting information online and wanted to ask questions directly to the factory,” said Andy. Click here to watch.

FMCA announces dates for 2019 conventions

FMCA, a Cincinnati-based international association for RV owners, has announced the dates and locations for its 2019 conventions. The organization of 76,000 RVers will return to a popular venue for the association’s 99th International Convention and RV Expo — the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter in Perry, Georgia. The March 13 through 16, 2019, gathering will mark the 11th convention FMCA has hosted at this middle Georgia facility, which FMCA leaders describe as tailor-made for an FMCA event. Learn more.

Nobody likes a dirty beast!

Your RV’s not your car, it’s your “beast.”

Most popular articles from last week’s issue

• Couple sue Thor over defective luxury RV. Sewage ‘geysers’ into bedroom.

• How to avoid buying an RV Lemon.

• Wife worried about solar panels blowing off.

• When campgrounds fill, boondock. lt’s not as difficult as you think.

• RV tech training — via the internet.

• What we learned from you last week (May 12-18).

• How to check for a propane leak.

• Surge Protectors and Joules and MOVs, oh my!

• RV storage: But $175,000 for a storage unit?

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Readers’ comments on the poor quality of their new RVs

RVs today are being built fast, and in way too many cases poorly. Here are some horror stories.

• Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Ask the RV Shrink

Bored snowbirds have “too much time” on their hands

Dear RV Shrink:

I think we are normal but lately I have second thoughts. Since we started traveling all winter in our fifth wheel our social life has changed significantly. We like to camp in remote, quiet areas. … [In the morning] we have our coffee and try to figure out what we are going to do all day. At home we are always busy, but on the road I think we have too much time on our hands. Do others have this problem too? —Cabin fever on wheels

Read the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.



Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.92 (on May 21). Change from week before: Up 5 cents; Change from year before: Up 52 cents. [Calif.: $3.62]

Diesel: $3.28 (on May 21). Change from week before: Up 4 cents; Change from year before: Up 74 cents. [Calif.: $3.97]

The RV Vet

With Dr. Deanna Tolliver, M.S., DVM



Why does my dog do that?

Dear Dr. Deanna,

We take our dog, Nora, with us on our RV trips and have noticed that she will sniff an area on the grass or on the side of a tree, then urinate on that same spot. She has been spayed. We thought only male dogs did that!—Kevin G.

Read Dr. Deanna’s reply.

RV Fire Safety Tip

Maintaining your fire extinguishers

Once you’ve determined that you have the right type of fire extinguishers, the next priority is to keep them properly maintained by checking them periodically. Check the fire extinguisher gauge to determine if there is pressure in the extinguisher. If the gauge indicates empty or needs charging, replace or recharge the extinguisher immediately. To test non-gauged extinguishers, push the plunger indicator (usually green or black) down. If it does not come back up, the extinguisher has no pressure to expel its contents. If you need help testing your fire extinguishers, check with your local fire department. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy

RV Quick Tips



Keep your powder-type fire extinguisher contents loose

Every month turn your RV “powder-type” fire extinguisher upside down and shake it hard, even tap the bottom of it with a screwdriver handle. The constant shaking and rattling of going down the road can compact the dry chemical in the device, and you need to loosen it up to ensure it comes out when you need it.

Expanded showering opportunities

Got a BIG family or lots of traveling companions? You may find that the RV shower and associated gray water holding tank just aren’t big enough for the whole mob. Consider picking up a “solar shower” system. Heated by the sun and used outdoors, it’s great for showering down after a swim. There are several to choose from at Amazon.com starting at less than $10.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Russ (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Gizmos and Gadgets

Airfryer delivers tasty fried chicken with 80% less fat

We live in an era of healthy cooking consciousness, and either (grudgingly) cut down on unhealthy cooking habits or – at our peril – ignore the new healthier food rules. The Airfryer people would like to offer you an alternative that could provide healthier traditional foods that taste as good as – or better than (read some of the reviews) – the original version (fried food lovers take note). Learn more.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Why does fresh water tank fill up unexpectedly?

Dear Gary,

When I am hooked up to the campground water supply my fresh water tank fills up. How can I correct this problem? Thanks! —George B.

Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

Collect a database of boondocking campsites

Hi Bob,

I’ve been boondocking for 15 years, and I’ve found it’s not the camping itself that’s hard, it’s finding places to do it. I use Google Maps to locate new places, but that’s not very reliable because you cannot see details like road elevations and conditions. My best resource has been Escapees and their publication “Day’s End”. Also, there are plenty of no-hookups campgrounds (at least out West) where you’ll find sparse attendance during the week. These places are usually beautiful, quiet, and have plenty of room between sites. Yes, you’ll pay rent, but it’s well worth it to not be in a crowded campground. As long as lots of RVers remain lazy and rich, I think boondocking will be available for quite some time. —Michael S.

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

Read the most recent BoondockBob Blog post: Women’s rights, emotional subjects in the Victorian nineteenth century, sparked lively discussions at Nook Farm

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

Hot-skin voltage troubleshooting

Dear Mike,

I wanted to contact you as I have (as so many have) been “tickled” due to a hot-skin condition on my 1991 Travelmaster Class C motorhome, but my condition seems a bit different. Thus I would like to explain the scenario a bit, and inquire as to what areas you would recommend that I “review” to ensure full safety for myself and family during use of the RV. Read the rest of the question and Mike’s response.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

Tire info in owner’s manual and on certification label

Roger has been looking at the “Tire Placard” aka Vehicle Certification Label for a number of 5th wheel trailers and has learned a few things. Good info to know.

Astronomy for RVers

with Chris Fellows

Dark skies in Texas

Another great park that caters to astronomers.



Are you ready to hit the road with your telescope? Chris has found another great place to haul your kit and get out under a glorious night sky. The Marathon Motel and RV park in Marathon, Texas, is on a remote stretch of Highway 90 in the southwest of Texas. Just about 40 minutes north of Big Bend National Park, and about the same distance southeast of McDonald Observatory, Marathon sports a Bortles scale 1 sky and holds star parties almost every clear night. Read more.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Charles Kuralt

In this week’s “On The Road” dispatch, Charles travels the Oregon Trail through Wyoming, with stops at Register Cliff and Independence Rock, where he ponders the fates of some of the pioneers who carved their names there in stone. Click the video watch.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Blender Bean Pie

Just for fun, here’s a mystery pie. Have fun at the next campground potluck by serving this pie. Let everyone guess what’s in it. Call it Caramel. Call it Coffee Mocha. Call it Brown Sugar Pie. Call it delicious, but they won’t know beans about what’s really in it. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including “The Survival Food Handbook.”

The RoVing Naturalist

with Dennis Prichard

Skunk encounters. What you need to know.

What do you do when you come across a skunk? Is it time to panic? Are you about to be squirted with one of the most offensive odors in the world? And what happens if Fido gets sprayed? Is cleaning him with tomato juice the way to get rid of the stink? Learn the answers to these questions and more.

RV Short stop



Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area

Reedsport, Oregon

Julianne Crane states: “Jimmy and I are lucky enough to spend many months each year in Oregon. Our very favorite ‘comfort station’ is the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area, on State Highway 38, just a couple miles east of Reedsport, Ore., on Coast Hwy 101. Not only are there free toilet facilities and room to walk around, the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area is the year-round residence for a herd of about 100 Roosevelt elk.” Read more.

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Roadside Picnic Area, Felt, OK

Overnight parking is allowed. Fairly short area parallel to the highway, with entrances at both ends. Slight downhill slope away from hwy. Lot is unlit, appears safe and is quiet at night. Room for 2-3 rigs. Picnic shelter; no other known amenities. Location: US 56, 64 & 412, 11.4 mi west of Felt, OK, or 0.6 mi east of OK/NM border. GPS: 36.525313 -102.992069

Walmart Supercenter # 1645, Hanford, CA

Overnight parking is allowed. The store requires that RVers obtain permission. Park in closest to Sonic and In & Out Burger. Level with slopes for drainage. Well-lit and has security personnel on site. Generally quiet. Address: 250 S 12th Ave. GPS: 36.320826, -119.674464

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Museum of the Week

The National Mustard Museum

Middleton, WI



Yup, you heard it here, folks. A museum dedicated to that yellow stuff you either love or hate (we hope for the sake of this museum that you love it). Wisconsin’s National Mustard Museum is home to 5,992 mustards from all 50 states, and all around the world. The story goes that the founder, Barry Levenson, previously the Assistant Attorney General to the State of Wisconsin (interesting), heard a voice in his head that said, “If you collect us, they will come” when passing the mustard section of a grocery store late one night. Weird? Yeah, but the whole idea of a mustard museum is weird … but we’re into it anyway. Visit the museum website here and go soon so you can stock up on the good stuff for your summer BBQs! (P.S. The admission is FREE!)

Upcoming RV Shows



• Tampa Bay Summer RV Show, June 7-10, Tampa, FL

• Green Country RV Show, July 20-22, Tulsa, OK

See the complete list of all upcoming RV shows.

Trivia

Facebook engineers originally wanted to call the “Like” button the “Awesome” button.

Bumper sticker of the week

“Everybody should believe in something. I believe I’ll have another beer.” Thanks to Bob Thompson!

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker? Send it to Gail (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

Two skunks were being chased by a bear. As the bear got closer one of the skunks said, “Whatever shall we do?” The other skunk replied, “Let us spray.”

Worth Pondering

“Be careful about reading health books. You may die of a misprint.” —Mark Twain

