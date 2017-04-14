RV Travel Reader RVs, Apr. 15, 2017





Send a photo of your RV and a 150- to 200-word description of it, how and where you use it, and what you like or don’t like about it, to Diane (at) RVtravel.com . Be sure to include your name(s) and hometown, or if you’re a full-timer. (These are posted in the order received.) The RVs of RVtravel.com readers and how they use them Issue 76; Posted April 15, 2017



Kathy Lopez-Martin, Waterbury, Connecticut I am looking forward to being mobile. I have a 25-foot 1987 Fleetwood Prowler Lynx, empty, which I paid $100.00 in recycling money to buy. I am fixing it up myself with very little help, taking step-by-step photos. I have a 1999 Ford Expedition which I’ve been working on for a year. All systems in the Prowler Lynx work well, amazingly. I just have to get the a/c and heat working. I have several people who give me all their recyclables. I am getting a composting toilet. There are 12 strands of Dragonfly string lights. Did you ever light up a room with Christmas white lights? Who needs light bulbs? LOL. I have nine little dogs and four cockatiels. I have mapped out their beds in my trailer and am building an aviary. I made my bed out of file crates for storage, and big piece of foam. I have done most of the work myself with the help of a cousin to cut the floor out so I can see what’s under there. Good thing … little creatures had chewed the heater hoses so I replaced them. I’m en route to getting a water pump. After this, the rest inside will be easy. I’m building just a few cabinets with wood picture frames, pegboard in the center and green crystal knobs for handles. My granddaughters will help me paint the pegboard pieces. I’ll get an inverter and battery for my computer. I don’t even need a microwave — my portable grill has worked for the last two years. And I am building an 11-foot butcher block counter top over my dresser. Since my dresser has eight drawers (rare to have) and my fridge and freezer are only 4.3 cubic feet, the counter will work perfectly. My daughters are encouraging me! I am looking forward to traveling to find all the covered bridges and all the lighthouses in the U.S.

Joe and Seren Huston (Farah and Fatima), Anacortes, Washington We planned, looked and dreamed for six years about spending retirement years traveling our great country in an RV. We talked to people we met who had RVs, went to many RV shows, looked at every major manufacturer and researched, researched, researched. It wasn’t long before we decided Tiffin was the manufacturer that offered the best RV for the money. We had a chance to meet and talk to Bob Tiffin at the Southern Cal RV show in Pomona. Meeting with Bob kind of sealed the deal for us. For a long time I thought we would buy a used 40foot Phaeton Diesel Pusher. But then I realized we would be limited in some of the places we could stay. We really analyzed just how much room we would actually need. We then zeroed in on the 35-foot models. We ordered from the factory exactly what we wanted — a 2016 35-foot Tiffin Allegro Open Road without a couch, and bought two nice recliners. This gives us extra room for a cat tree for our feline companions, Farah and Fatima. We tow a Jeep Cherokee 4×4 Trailhawk. Although it’s gas, we have found the RV to have plenty of power. We have traveled Hwy. 395 in California, with all the high passes through the Sierra Mountains, without problems. The transmission does a great job of controlling speed on downgrades. King size bed was standard. Quality build grade. Plenty of room. It’s been perfect for us. Although we had camped and spent some time in a Class C, you just don’t know how you will adjust to months “on the road.” We adjusted well. The 35-foot rig is easy to maneuver and the indispensable co-pilot keeps us on the right road and guides me perfectly for parking. We have made three trips along the West Coast (partly because we sold our house in San Diego, Calif., and moved to Anacortes, Wash.) The longest trip was almost five months. We will be leaving in July for a year+ trip around the country. Heading east on I-90, then meander south at some point to get to Tennessee, where my wife’s brother lives. Then on to winter in Florida for a couple of months. Then, not sure. We want to go to Washington, D.C. Just kind of cruise around, explore and eventually return to Anacortes in the fall 2018.

Bill and Denise Semion, Michigan We have a 2015 Leisure Unity MB. The MB stands for Murphy Bed, one of several configurations available. It’s 25 foot, so Class B+. What we like: everything, especially the real wood cabinetry and storage. And mileage, about 18 mpg. Our previous RV was a 2012 Pleasure-Way Plateau TS. What we liked: We could go anywhere and park anywhere, and mileage from 18.5 – 21 mpg. However, space was tight inside and lack of storage for things such as chairs and other items made us look for our current Class B. Both units above are made in western Canada, and are considered the top Class B makers because of quality, quality, quality. Oh, and quality. There is no reason to go any bigger. Next addition will be a 200-watt solar bank on the roof. Company install calls for “thin tile variety opposed to the thicker solar panels most are used to seeing.” Previous to that we had a Hallmark Ute pickup camper. Very nice and aerodynamic due to its pop-up top. I would rate it best pop-top available, built outside Denver. We travel as much as our schedule permits. Recent trips: Michigan-Florida from February to late March, visiting Atlantic-side state parks, down to the Keys and up the Gulf Coast to both state and county parks, when we traded the PW for the Leisure at RV World of Nokomis, Fla., which claims to be the largest Class B dealer on the East Coast. Last year, we took an 8-week trip from Michigan to California in the Pleasure-Way, first visiting family in Denver, then visiting Utah national parks, into New Mexico and Arizona, then driving up Highway 1 starting in Laguna Beach, and then returning across the Sierra through Denver to Michigan. We’ve also taken a trip to Billings, Montana, back to Denver, then through Idaho, the Dakotas, and Nebraska; and also a trip to the Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, area. Scheduled are fishing trips to the East Tawas, Michigan area, circle Lake Superior in September, and likely Kentucky/Smoky Mountains in late September/early October.

