RV Travel Reader RVs, April 1, 2017





The RVs of RVtravel.com readers and how they use them Issue 75; Posted April 1, 2017

Rob and Cheryl Stevens, Brantford, Ontario, Canada In the last 10 to 15 years everything has become more digital and complicated in the pursuit of more convenience. RVs and tow vehicles now require a two-week course in electronics to flush the toilet. After owning some newer equipment without success, I decided to go old school and search out an RV that was older but solid and in excellent condition. Our 1993 Gulf stream Innsbruck is that RV — simplistic and solid she is. We added some solar and a battery bank, LED lights, new flooring, paint and a nice comfortable mattress. In the tow department I replaced a new model “F**d” with a 2010 GMC 2500HD with 88000 Km, that has never seen winter. Again, simplistic but a workhorse with, in my opinion, the electronics needed but no Ph.D. required to operate it. We have only traveled in Ontario at this point but are planning extensive trips throughout the U.S. and Newfoundland in the future. Looking forward to keeping both these vehicles in excellent condition and rolling down the road for many years to come.

James and Leesa Bilbrey, Taylor, Michigan This is a picture of our part-time “home” on wheels. It is a 31-foot 2013 Lexington GTS283TS triple slide unit. The photo was taken on Hwy. 89A heading south of Jerome, Arizona. This unit has plenty of room for the two of us as well as two mixed-breed dogs, Goldie and Teddy, that love to travel as much as we do! Since this unit is 31 feet and we don’t tow a vehicle, it is not too big to cause refilling problems at most gas stations, and we can find a place to park in most areas. It would be better with 50-amp service and a second 15k a/c unit. We are retired, and we travel from one week to three months at a time, several times a year. We try to visit a different part of the country every trip. Since we don’t tow a vehicle, we rent a car when we stay in areas to explore for more than a couple of days. We winter at home in Michigan — less crowded! P.S. Great newsletter. (Editor: Thanks, James and Leesa!)

Luanne and Larry Dennison, Missouri Our RV is a 2005 Chinook Concourse with a Ford V10 engine. We call it our “git n go.” It is serviced, stocked and ready to “git in and go” — all we have to add is food, water and the dog. We absolutely love the size. The back door is so handy if parked in tight spots. It is easy to drive and can park in regular parking spaces. We purposely didn’t want to mess with slides. It has plenty of room for the two of us and our little black Pug named George. He thinks it’s real cool that he shares his “crate” with us. We have all the luxury of the big rigs — even a whole house vacuum and hidden safe — just in a smaller package. Last year we were lucky to dry camp on the infield at the Talladega [Editor: I’m sorry to interrupt, but the spell checker wants me to change that to Gallbladder! 😀 ] NASCAR race track with full pit passes. Many other RV owners came by for a “look see” inside our rig and were amazed how roomy and plush it was. “I want that” was a common refrain. When it was time to leave, instead of sliding, packing and folding, we just drove off. The carpeted Chariot trailer holds our Harley Cruiser for scouting areas of interest. It also doubles as a guest cabin for two when the cycle is out. One picture was taken dry camping in Utah. The other picture is dry camping at a motocross park in California. Our son brought motocross bikes and then camped in our guest cabin. This is our first RV and we love it so much we don’t expect to ever change.

