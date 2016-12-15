RV Travel Reader RVs, Dec. 17, 2016

Send a photo of your RV and a 150- to 200-word description of it, how and where you use it, and what you like or don’t like about it, to Diane (at) RVtravel.com . Be sure to include your name(s) and hometown, or if you’re a full-timer. (These are posted in the order received.)

Ted Sudtell, Full-timer

I tow a 2006 36-foot Teton Experience fifth wheel with a Volvo heavy-duty truck, on which I haul a Smart car. I have been doing this for nine years full-time. I got the truck when I decided the “dog was going to wag the tail, not the tail wagging the dog.” I travel with my dog. She is the only one who will put up with me, plus she likes a new front yard every few weeks.

My thoughts on towing a fifth wheel:

PROS:

• The heavy-duty trucks are very reliable. I started with 500,000 miles and have put 250,000 miles on it. • The engine should do another 300,000. The mileage is at 9 to 10 mpg. The tanks are 200+ gallons, which means very few stops for fuel.

• For the size, a fifth wheel is more maneuverable and can turn tight corners.

• The Teton is very well built but very heavy. Mine is 36 feet and 21,000 lbs.

• For the length it is very spacious.

• The truck allows me to carry 100 gallons fresh water and 100 gallons extra black. I can dry camp over a month while living like I was hooked up.

CONS:

• The effort and money to build the truck bed the way I wanted it.

• The total length in RV parks is 64 feet.

• When I get somewhere I want to stay a while — it’s too hard to set up and take down.

I am seriously thinking of changing things. The fifth wheel is quite an effort to set up. I keep looking at motorhomes that look a lot easier. Also, after nine years I’m not sure if I want to keep this up. There is a lot of exciting living to do. I have towed to Alaska four times and it keeps calling me — I may just move up there and travel down here for a few months.