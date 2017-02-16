RV Travel Reader RVs, Feb. 18, 2017

Send a photo of your RV and a 150- to 200-word description of it, how and where you use it, and what you like or don’t like about it, to Diane (at) RVtravel.com . Be sure to include your name(s) and hometown, or if you’re a full-timer. (These are posted in the order received.)





Jimmy and Cindi Kidd, Full-timers

We sold our home in Roseville, California, and flew to Lazydays to buy our first and only coach. Prior to that we had a membership with Thousand Trails and we are finally getting proper use of it. We told everyone that we were going to do this for 3 years to see if it worked out. It’s been 7 years this April that we’ve been in our motorhome full time. Prior to this we had only tent camped, except for a two-night stay in my son-in-law’s 5er. Never doing that again.

The motorhome is a 2010 Tiffin Phaeton, model 40 QTH, which means that it’s 40 feet long, King size bed, 1 bath, 2 sinks, computer table set up, 2 Euro chairs and Queen size air bed in the sofa. We love the fit and finish of Tiffin motorhomes. One of our requirements when shopping was a floor plan with no vents in the floor. If you’ve ever stepped on one of those vents with your bare feet, you know why. Also, we wanted no carpet in high traffic areas. The tile floor makes for fast and easy cleaning with the built-in house vac. It has a tall shower with room to bring your hands on top of your head and room to turn around.

We look at new motorhomes all the time and walk away thinking that we see nothing that would make us change our minds. We do not use the gas cooktop that came with it. We use an induction cooktop that we added. We also have a residential refrigerator and 6 house batteries and a 20K generator. We needed room and we were going to be in a park 98 percent of the time.

We winter in Florida now, exclusively, after trying to alternate between Arizona and Florida for a few years. We put on about 10,000 miles a year visiting new places and family. We have 10 grandkids spread from California to Maryland. We find a few friends in campgrounds but are amazed at how grumpy some people can get, but it’s easy to ignore the grumps by just laughing at them.

We love this life and will keep doing it as long as we can. At that time, we will downsize and become snowbirds.