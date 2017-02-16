RV Travel Reader RVs, Feb. 18, 2017

Send a photo of your RV and a 150- to 200-word description of it, how and where you use it, and what you like or don’t like about it, to Diane (at) RVtravel.com . Be sure to include your name(s) and hometown, or if you’re a full-timer. (These are posted in the order received.)
The RVs of RVtravel.com readers and how they use them
Issue 72; Posted Feb. 18, 2017
Jimmy and Cindi Kidd, Full-timers
Good Sam Campground Guide
With more than 12,500 North American locations, the Good Sam RV Travel & Savings Guide is the only print directory of RV parks and campgrounds. The 2017 edition features expert ratings completed in the past year. Park listings include amenities, services, restrictions, rates, contact info, Good Sam discount locations, hundreds of dollars’ worth of Camping World savings and pages of helpful information. Learn more or order.
Mike Carlson and Tom Zachary, Nowthen, Minnesota
We just upgraded from a 2009 Big Horn to a 2017 35-foot Grand Design Solitude 300GK with three slideouts. We tow with a 2004 Ford F350 diesel with a crew cab with lots of space in the back seat for our dog. We were planning on a diesel pusher for our retirement but after walking into this unit and seeing the huge windows, residential fridge, and center island with dish washer, we did a 180 and now will retire in this camper.
So far we have no complaints and love all the features of the Solitude 300GK. However, we do wish the fresh water tank was a bit larger. 54 gallons of fresh water seems a bit small with 50 gallon black and 50 gallon grey tanks. The self-leveling system is awesome, especially for those late night arrivals. It cuts setup time to nothing. Push a button and we’re level.
We do about 14 trips a year right now. State parks are our favorites. Our retirement plans include Alaska, National Parks, and a tour of U.S. castles.
As for upgrades, the first nice spring day we’ll be installing 640 watts of solar panels and an AGM battery bank to support our boondocking plans for those southwest states we’ll be visiting to avoid the Minnesota winters. Future improvements include a generator. (Just need to figure out how big and where to put it. Any thoughts?)
Love your newsletter and the information you provide. We’ve learned a lot from reading it. Keep up the good work! (Thanks, guys.)
Happy Trails to you and your readers. —Mike and Tom
MORE IN A COUPLE OF WEEKS