RV Travel Reader RVs, Feb. 4, 2017

Fran Pearson (LMT, Gold Miner Extraordinaire) and Steve Rosenlund, Full-timers This is our unit. It is a 2013 41-foot Crossroads Elevation pulled by a beefed up 2008 Dodge 3500. The trailer is a toyhauler with three slides, including opposing slides in the living area. It includes a half bath in the garage. We have been full-timers since 2014, and have traveled to 41 states. Our 42nd state will be Alaska in May 2017, where we’ll be camphosting, which we love. In October we’ll be in Key West as volunteers at Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park. We primarily spend our winters in Arizona, just south of Phoenix in Casa Grande. Loving the RV life!





Gary and Susie Stone, Federal Way, Washington After years of tent- and car-camping it was finally time to upgrade! We’re still spry enough to enjoy more rigorous outdoor activities. So, the Forest River R-Pod (Hood River Edition) has served for four seasons as our base camp for ski and snowshoe trips in the winter and hiking/biking trips in the summer. This photo show us camped out at Summer Lake Hot Springs in south-central Oregon near Paisley … a laid back, rustic, full hook-up RV park. This is a stopover point coming down from Seattle en route to the Burning Man festival in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada. We love the convenience of the smaller-sized trailer, which allows us to get into some fairly tight spots. We are even able to travel a bit off-road since the trailer is rigged with 4-inch axle risers. This gives us clearance over bumpier dirt roads. As with all trailer travel, we take it slow! We like everything about it! Good Sam Campground Guide

Bruce and Chris Stephenson, Full-timers We are the proud owners of a 2013 Newmar Mountain Aire and tow a 2006 Toyota 4-Runner on a Look aluminum trailer. One of the things I love about our Newmar is the 24/7 phone support I receive. I can ask questions and get answers on just about any support issue. We just sold our home in the Atlanta area and are now full-timers. We are heading to the Southwest for now, but as weather permits we want to explore the Northwest as well. Thanks for all the info we get from RVtravel.com. (You’re welcome.)