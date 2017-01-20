RV Travel Reader RVs, Jan. 21, 2017

Send a photo of your RV and a 150- to 200-word description of it, how and where you use it, and what you like or don’t like about it, to Diane (at) RVtravel.com . Be sure to include your name(s) and hometown, or if you’re a full-timer. (These are posted in the order received.)

Joe Kleinsmith, Full-timer

In the 1950s I helped my father build a 12-foot pop-up trailer, and in 1967, when slip-on campers were introduced, my father and I, then 16 years old, built a 25-foot Class C mounted on a 1-ton Dodge with a 440. Since then Dad had all Class A’s, a 30-foot Apollo and a 36-foot Elite pusher.

Since retiring from the Army, I purchased, new, my own 2008 Damon 37-foot Outlaw Class A Toy Hauler with an 8.1 L GMC engine on a Workhorse chassis. Inside is a full-dress Harley and Cricket golf cart, and behind I pull a ’07 Nissan Frontier with a 6-foot bed.

Like many, I made some improvements and upgrades to make life easier. I removed all decals and replaced with custom paint, upgraded the suspension with steering stabilizer, rear track bar, front and rear anti-sway bars, satellite, solar system, added a Total Vision Pan and Tilt camera system, replaced the garage bed with a storage box, added a side collapsible ladder, and changed over to LED lighting, among others.

I’ve done my share of travel overseas in the military and now travel with my biker dog, a miniature English bull terrier, exploring the U.S. and Mexico. I have visited popular RV cities and sites such as Branson, Nashville, Dollywood, Mount Rushmore, Sturgis, Indianapolis Raceway, etc. Now I visit a different state each year and travel all over searching out history, national parks and places of interest en route to a particular state and then returning to my snowbird nest. Like many, I try to avoid traveling on the same roadways so I can see and experience more. In 2016 I visited Colorado, in 2015 I went to Utah, 2014 was Oregon and Washington, and this year Tennessee is on my list. Even while snowbirding I take side trips to RV rallies and Quartzsite, and next month I’m going to Puerto Peñasco, Mexico.

I’ve put over 50,000 miles on both the Outlaw and Harley, and we’re only getting started.