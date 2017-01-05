RV Travel Reader RVs, Jan. 7, 2017

Send a photo of your RV and a 150- to 200-word description of it, how and where you use it, and what you like or don’t like about it, to Diane (at) RVtravel.com . Be sure to include your name(s) and hometown, or if you’re a full-timer. (These are posted in the order received.)
The RVs of RVtravel.com readers and how they use them
Issue 69; Posted Jan. 7, 2017
Becky and Ken Misner, Tempe, Arizona
We travel part-time in a 43-foot 2009 Tiffin Allegro Bus towing a 2015 Jeep Rubicon. We love our Bus so much that we are getting ready to upgrade to a 2017!
We began traveling with our kids in the 1980s, towing a Coleman tent-trailer. We had so much fun traveling and showing our girls our beautiful country, but in the back of our minds we always wished we could justify buying a motorhome.
In 2002 we purchased a 35-foot 2002 Newmar Kountry Star. We were still working and were only able to travel a few times during the year, but the RV made traveling so much more comfortable! We retired in 2010 and began our Summer Adventures. In 2009 our daughter moved to Alaska and we made two RV trips to Alaska, in 2011 and 2012. (We can’t wait to do it again!). During those two long trips, we realized that we wanted more space and amenities for a more comfortable trip.
In 2013 we bought our 2009 Allegro Bus. It is in perfect condition and we love everything about it … the storage space, inside and out, the washer and dryer makes laundry almost fun, and the Aqua-Hot is wonderful (no more cold showers). Our RV is equipped with a dishwasher, but, I have to confess, we never use it for washing dishes, only storage.
We live in Arizona where the sun shines 360 days per year with great fall, winter and springtime temperatures, but, the summer … HOT! Since full retirement in 2010, we usually pack up and leave Arizona in May and return in October. Besides our Alaska trips, we have traveled all across the country, and enjoyed several rallies.
What we love most about our RV is being able to travel in comfort across this great USA and meeting so many wonderful people!
Mike and Louise Bacque, Canadian full-timers
This is our eighth RV in our lifetime. We began our semi-retirement/full-time living in June 2015 with a 30-foot non-slide class C motorhome. In our first year, we traveled to Yukon/Alaska then to Baja, Mexico, which we found to be too much travel and also found the motorhome a bit too cramped for full-time living.
This past spring, we traded up to a 31-foot Carriage Cameo LXI with two slides and a 2013 GMC 3500 HD with Duramax diesel. We average 11.5 mpg when towing this 14,000 lb. unit.
In the summer, we manage a private campground in Squamish, British Columbia, and in the winter we avoid snow by traveling the Southwest U.S. We enjoy the fifth wheel for the fact that the interior climate can be better managed in shoulder seasons compared to the motorhome with windshield. No longer towing a toad, we now only service one vehicle, which we find cost effective. The 31-foot length also allows us the ability to fit in provincial/state/national parks as we enjoy visiting the many treasured areas of North America.
The next best things about full-time RV living is meeting the many people who enjoy this same lifestyle and also reading the newsletters/blogs/websites of those who share their stories. Before retiring, we read Chuck’s newsletter and viewed his YouTube videos, and we’re happy to support this through the volunteer contribution we recently made. We find it to be one of the most informative reads available. Happy and safe travels to you, Chuck and Gail. (Thank you, Mike and Louise.)
MORE IN A COUPLE OF WEEKS