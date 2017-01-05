RV Travel Reader RVs, Jan. 7, 2017

Send a photo of your RV and a 150- to 200-word description of it, how and where you use it, and what you like or don’t like about it, to Diane (at) RVtravel.com . Be sure to include your name(s) and hometown, or if you’re a full-timer. (These are posted in the order received.)

Becky and Ken Misner, Tempe, Arizona

We travel part-time in a 43-foot 2009 Tiffin Allegro Bus towing a 2015 Jeep Rubicon. We love our Bus so much that we are getting ready to upgrade to a 2017!

We began traveling with our kids in the 1980s, towing a Coleman tent-trailer. We had so much fun traveling and showing our girls our beautiful country, but in the back of our minds we always wished we could justify buying a motorhome.

In 2002 we purchased a 35-foot 2002 Newmar Kountry Star. We were still working and were only able to travel a few times during the year, but the RV made traveling so much more comfortable! We retired in 2010 and began our Summer Adventures. In 2009 our daughter moved to Alaska and we made two RV trips to Alaska, in 2011 and 2012. (We can’t wait to do it again!). During those two long trips, we realized that we wanted more space and amenities for a more comfortable trip.

In 2013 we bought our 2009 Allegro Bus. It is in perfect condition and we love everything about it … the storage space, inside and out, the washer and dryer makes laundry almost fun, and the Aqua-Hot is wonderful (no more cold showers). Our RV is equipped with a dishwasher, but, I have to confess, we never use it for washing dishes, only storage.

We live in Arizona where the sun shines 360 days per year with great fall, winter and springtime temperatures, but, the summer … HOT! Since full retirement in 2010, we usually pack up and leave Arizona in May and return in October. Besides our Alaska trips, we have traveled all across the country, and enjoyed several rallies.

What we love most about our RV is being able to travel in comfort across this great USA and meeting so many wonderful people!