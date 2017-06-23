RV Travel Reader RVs, June 24, 2017





Send a photo of your RV and a 150- to 200-word description of it, how and where you use it, and what you like or don’t like about it, to Diane (at) RVtravel.com . Be sure to include your name(s) and hometown, or if you’re a full-timer. (These are posted in the order received.) The RVs of RVtravel.com readers and how they use them Issue 81; Posted June 24, 2017

Russ Bracco and Debbie Cola, Full-timers from mid-Hudson Valley, New York We own a 2016 32-foot Jayco Precept, and tow a 2010 Mini Cooper Clubman. Our house is empty and on the market! We camped out in the driveway for a couple of weeks but we are now in Acadia National Park, Maine, staying at Schoodic Park. We are now full-timers! We plan on leaving the Northeast by mid-September and will be working our way down to the Keys for the winter before heading west. As for our rig … so far we love it! It’s the perfect size for us. I had previously purchased a different brand but we were very dissatisfied with the build quality, and as we will be full-timing I personally felt that that was the most important thing! I have also installed 400 watts of solar power, as we also enjoy boondocking.

Ken and Marie Lailer, Whitman, Massachusetts My wife and I just purchased our second travel trailer. It is a 2017 Forest River Wildwood Heritage Glen Lite 272RL. We tow it with a 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE pickup truck. With our first RV we only traveled weekends locally and a one-week excursion to Maine. With this RV we traveled for one full month on a round-trip excursion from Massachusetts to Georgia. This was our first camping excursion with our new RV and venturing so far from home. It was my wife, two dogs, an African Grey Parrot, and myself. My wife did all the research, then set up our travel plans. We enjoyed trying out all the new features and enjoyed the extra space provided for all of us. We met my cousins in Georgia and stayed for a week, and then visited my wife’s cousins on our return trip in New York. Our itinerary took us to Georgia by way of Gettysburg Pa., Dublin, Va., Pigeon Forge, Tn., then to Blairsville, Ga. On our trip home we stopped at Corbin, Ky., Logan, Ohio, McKean (Erie), Pa., Saugerties, N.Y., then home. It was a very enjoyable, relaxing trip and we plan to do it again.

Jim and Jeri Mahan, Berkeley Springs, West Virginia



My wife and I have been RVing since 1978 and finally retired in 2005 to travel this great country where we live.

Our current (and probably last rig) is a 2014 DRV Mobile Suites 36TKSB4 measuring 38’9” with four slides. Our tow vehicle is a 2012 Ram dually with the powerful and very reliable Cummins diesel.

We spend about 5 1/2 months on the road visiting mostly our National Park system and have been to all 48 states with a trailer. We have had the pleasure of spending time in 132 of the over 400 National Parks and plan to visit many more; and yes, we have our favorites we have visited several times. We have also visited 7 Canadian Provinces.

Since it is “our” rig, my wife takes her turn behind the steering wheel every day, giving me a much-needed one-hour rest. That’s something we highly recommend to all couples. Trust me, ladies … It’s really not that difficult and it is your responsibility to share the driving.

