Comments for RV Travel Reader RVs, June 24, 2017
I find the comment by Jum Mahan demeaning. If he thinks women do not do all the driving he is sorely mistaken. I find that last statement by him a sexist remark that he needs to retract. i drive a school bus and drive souly by myself to the camping destination because my mother can’t drive that thing due to age and my daughter isn’t ready and I don’t want her driving it yet. So next time you think women can’t drive these things? Might want to do a good look around before making a sexist remark like that.
Thank you