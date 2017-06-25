You are here
  • I find the comment by Jum Mahan demeaning. If he thinks women do not do all the driving he is sorely mistaken. I find that last statement by him a sexist remark that he needs to retract. i drive a school bus and drive souly by myself to the camping destination because my mother can’t drive that thing due to age and my daughter isn’t ready and I don’t want her driving it yet. So next time you think women can’t drive these things? Might want to do a good look around before making a sexist remark like that.

    • We’re sorry your were offended by Jim’s remarks, Jillie. I’m very sure he didn’t mean to be demeaning, but more to be encouraging for those women who might yet feel intimidated by driving a big RV. But that reminds me of a personal story. I’ve been neighbors and very good friends with Glenda for 44 years. She just retired a couple of years ago after driving a school bus for more than 25 years. But shortly before she retired, her husband took their car somewhere for a couple of days and left his (yes, his, from an inheritance) really big pickup truck in case she needed to go anywhere. I, in an obvious “senior moment,” asked her if she would be comfortable driving something “that big.” Then I realized what I had said, and we both cracked up! 😀 Anyway, please don’t be offended. I’m sure he meant well, and was just trying to give the women who might be hesitant to drive a big rig a little pep talk to get them started. (I know I would certainly need some encouragement!) —Diane at RVtravel.com

