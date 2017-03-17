RV Travel Reader RVs, Mar. 18

Send a photo of your RV and a 150- to 200-word description of it, how and where you use it, and what you like or don’t like about it, to Diane (at) RVtravel.com . Be sure to include your name(s) and hometown, or if you’re a full-timer. (These are posted in the order received.)

We really like the beautiful front master bathroom and the 1/2 bath off the kitchen. We appreciate its 485 square feet of living luxury with amazing storage space. We really dislike that the dining room slide motor/gearbox was mounted wrong at the factory, causing its destruction and now-necessary replacement so soon!

Wes and Lynn Aldridge, and Harley, Muskego, Wisconsin

We have been snowbirds for the last few years. We are in our second motorhome after losing the roof of our last unit in the spring of 2016. We were hit by a 60-mph straight-line wind storm in Amarillo, Texas, that forced all high-profile units off the road. We then purchased our 2001 Winnebago 36-foot Journey DL and use a tow dolly for our Lexus SUV. The unit has plenty of room for my wife and me as well as our large Lab/Shepard mix, Harley.

A diesel pusher, it has plenty of power to go up the grades, and the exhaust brake is a great help slowing us down going down the grades. The Winnebago has everything we need for our home away from home for the 4 to 5 months we snowbird. I like the choice of heat pump or gas heat; same with the water heater, gas or electric. Saves LP at most parks where the electric is included in your cost. The basement air is great and there’s plenty of storage in the basement for all of the stuff. The double RV fridge has good room with an ice maker (the first ice maker we ever had). It has a gas cook top and oven, and a convection microwave. The surround sound is nice for down time and adds to movie watching. I installed new flat screens last summer and a spare tire holder — those are our only changes.

We did not seem to make time for vacations when working, so it was great to see the Southwest for the first time last year. This year we are spending most of our time in Texas. I have to say, all of the people we have met are so friendly and outgoing — maybe because we are all doing the same thing: enjoying the good life!