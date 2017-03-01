RV Travel Reader RVs, Mar. 4, 2017





Send a photo of your RV and a 150- to 200-word description of it, how and where you use it, and what you like or don’t like about it, to Diane (at) RVtravel.com . Be sure to include your name(s) and hometown, or if you’re a full-timer. (These are posted in the order received.) The RVs of RVtravel.com readers and how they use them Issue 73; Posted Mar. 4, 2017

Jay Lyons, (near) Chicago, Illinois I am the proud owner of this 2007 31-foot Dutchman Class C motorhome, which I call Sweet Spot. The toad is my 2011 Wrangler Mojave. Even though it’s a rental rig during the summer, I get to use it in the off-season to head west and southwest, looking for warmer weather than I get at home near Chicago. Sweet Spot has even been to Rocky Point in Mexico a couple of times and she LOVES IT. Won’t be long before I give full-timing a try, or maybe buy my dream place in SaddleBrooke near Tucson, then go hide in the high country during the summer.

Dan and Linda Hanney, Berryton, Kansas We own a 2003 Pleasure Way Class B RV. Since we are not full-timers, we settled on an older, low-mileage model. It has all the amenities of a big RV but we do not have to tow because it fits in a normal parking space. We have learned to travel with only the basics, replenishing locally. We use it eight months out of the year, ranging from one night to three weeks, sometimes leaving within two hours after deciding to take a trip. Being centrally located in the U.S., there are scenic locations, festivals and wine trails within a day’s travel in all directions. We use the RV to visit our children in North Carolina and Colorado. We enjoy State and National Parks because of their locations in historic and scenic areas, but often use dispersed camping as well. We plan our trips around stopping for a ride on a Rail to Trail, so we nearly always have our bikes on the back. Sometimes we look at newer, fancier models that are a little bigger and then ask ourselves why invest at least $80,000 more when ours is like new and we enjoy the ability to get around easily.

Charles and Betty Bonnett, Billings, Montana This is a photo of our 2013 Forest River 376 Vengeance 42.5-foot Toy Hauler. Tow is a 2013 F-350 Lariat SRW with the 6.7 diesel. We haul a ’92 Honda Gold Wing motorcycle with us to rallies. This summer we’re heading to Sundance, Wyoming, for a Gold Wing rally. Then on to Great Falls, Montana, Salmon, Idaho, and Tillamook, Oregon, for more Gold Wing rallies. We like to stay in pull-through sites, so we can open the ramp door and get our Gold Wing out. We love having the three slides that give our Glamper greater floor space. The residential fridge makes storing food easy, and we like to crock pot cook while we are out riding our motorcycle. We retired in the spring of 2013 and this starts our fifth year of traveling the Northwest area of our great country. One of these winters we hope to get south to become snowbirds. We enjoy the weekly RV Travel Newsletter! (Thanks, Charles and Betty.)

