RV Travel Reader RVs, May 27, 2017





The RVs of RVtravel.com readers and how they use them Issue 79; Posted May 27, 2017



Gene and Debbie Bennington, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio We tow a 2017 Jayco Pinnacle 37MDQS, 41.7 feet long. Our tow vehicle is a 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty dually w/6.7 liter diesel engine. This is our third trailer after 22 years of tent camping. First was a 21-foot TT, and second was a 31-foot TT. We are out approximately 20 days per month from March–October. Our favorite places to travel are state parks in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. Every once in awhile we stay at KOAs. We have NO dislikes regarding the equipment.

With more than 12,500 North American locations, the Good Sam RV Travel & Savings Guide is the only print directory of RV parks and campgrounds. The 2017 edition features expert ratings completed in the past year. Park listings include amenities, services, restrictions, rates, contact info, Good Sam discount locations, hundreds of dollars’ worth of Camping World savings and pages of helpful information. Learn more or order. Alan and Wendy Lentz, Gig Harbor, Washington We had been looking at many 5th wheels at all of the local RV shows and dealers over a period of two years, anticipating my retirement, so pretty much knew what we wanted. Retirement came January 1, 2017, with our choice being an Open Range 297 RLS. We started our search using RV Trader.com and received a hit on what we wanted January 4; and by January 21 we arrived in Dallas, Texas, to pick up our trailer. We tow with a 1999 F-250 Super Duty 7.3L diesel, which tows the rig with no problems at all. We took the next couple of weeks returning home, taking the long southern route because of winter weather. We arrived back home mid-February, spending the next month making little “nicety” improvements to our new home away from home. We are making plans now to hit the road this summer for an extended trip to the East Coast to view the fall colors, visiting as many national parks, monuments and bucket list places as possible. We’re planning on wintering along the Gulf Coast, then working our way back home.

Bob and Jan Wohlrab, Belleville, Illinois This is our new 2016 41-foot Tuscany 40DX and 2017 Chevy Malibu. We started camping in 1970. My wife Jan and I and our Yorkie, Jazmin, had been full-time for 11 years in various RVs until 2012, and now we travel for months at a time. I am a U.S. Air Force Retired Vietnam Veteran. We now own a home again but plan on traveling as much as possible. We love traveling and have made many friends from coast to coast. We are currently workamping for the summer at Adventureland Amusement Park in Altoona, Iowa. We have to agree with a lot of comments made lately. Quality of new RVs is very bad. Our last RV spent 7 out of 15 months in the shop. Note to Manufacturers: Quality pays for itself!!! “There are four boxes to be used in defense of liberty: Soap, Ballot, Jury, and Ammo. Please use in that order.” PRE-ORDER! Essential for big RVs!

