RV Travel Reader RVs, September 16, 2017

George and Joan, Saskatchewan



Our RVing history goes back to the mid-1970s. It started with a tent then moved to a slide-in truck camper. From there to a 24-foot Prowler, a 36-foot Coachmen and a 32-foot Jayco travel trailer. Next was a 36-foot Avion, a 37-foot Keystone Everest and now a 40-foot Heartland Bighorn 5th wheel with four slides. Our tow vehicle is a 2011 Ford F350 dually diesel crew cab long-box 4X4 with the 6.7L engine. Lots of power to move our gross weight of 24,900 pounds.

We have three grown children. The youngest, our daughter, started RVing when she was three weeks old. When the children were younger we camped virtually every weekend as our camping season in Canada is fairly short. Now, as empty nesters, we don’t have the urgency to get out as often as we are fortunate to winter in Arizona and live in our RV four to five months as snowbirds.

We take our 5th wheel down south every fall and back every spring and enjoy the drive. Over the years we’ve learned what we need to take with us and what we need to leave at home. I carry a small four-drawer tool chest and can do most any minor repair or maintenance needed. For me, the 40 pounds of tools is an absolute necessity. Since we use the RV year-round we find the four-door fridge a necessity, as well as the auto-leveling system.

As seniors, we love every advantage there is to not having to get down on our hands and knees to set up the stabilizer jacks. We’ve been to 35 states and five provinces and have met some wonderful and interesting people everywhere we’ve been. Our bucket list includes touring the Canadian Maritime provinces and the New England states.