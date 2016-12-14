Dear RV Shrink:
We bought a used motorhome recently. We love the layout better than any new models we’ve looked at. The only problem is the location of the TV. I think the engineers put it in the only place they had left. I am surprised they didn’t stick it in the freezer. It is driving my husband nuts. He isn’t an engineer, but he thinks he could play one on TV. Now he wants to play engineer with our TV. He has so many ideas where to put it, I can’t even keep track anymore. Should I just give up and let him do his thing? I’m afraid he will put it somewhere that is worse than where it is now. —Misplaced in Middlebury
Dear Misplaced:
I have agreed with readers in the past that many RV models have the TV stuck in some odd location. Many of the older motorhomes had full-sized TVs placed in a huge cabinet in the front cockpit. It meant craning your neck to look up at it all the time.
I suggest you let your husband do his engineering. You should not only encourage him, but also give him some input.
I am no engineer, but I solved our TV location problem with a full motion TV extension mount. (OmniMount Play). It gives you many options as to location because of its range of motion and long multiple extensions. I studied a million brackets before I decided on this one. It has exceeded my expectations. I mounted it in a storage cabinet and it easily pulls out and adjusts in many directions.
Once your husband finds out about this engineering marvel — look out, you may find your TV almost anywhere. Don’t forget to give him input. —Keep Smilin’, Richard Mallery a.k.a. Dr. R.V. Shrink
Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.
##RVT773
4 thoughts on “Bad location for television in RV”
I recently purchased a 2010 Class C RV with a 32 inch TV and like-aged DVD amplifier with 5 channel sound. Lacking newer features, I replaced it with a 40 inch UHD/HDR smart TV and compatible Yamaha smart receiver that fits over driving area and existing cabinets (sorry kids, no sleeping there). With a bit of effort, the TV was mounted on a pullout articulating arm that locks down/stows when driving. The good news is that with the new arrangement we’re now able to recover newfound storage area in the bulkhead that was inaccessible with the old fixed unit. If you are interested, search for “Medium Double Arm Locking TV Mount” (Camping World, etc.) We’ll be sure to make a video of the arrangement (On YouTube search for CaliforniaTravelVideos)
I removed my old, heavy, power hungry CRT TV from this same location, converting the space to extra storage. I then bought a 24″ flat panel LED TV. This TV is hung, by two thin chains, above the entry door of the RV. The chain length was adjusted so that the TV hangs down over the entry doorway at a decent viewing height for people sitting on the sofa. When you want to stop watching and stow the TV, I just use a pair of double-ended hooks to shorten each chain, and the TV now hangs against the wall directly above the door. I use a single thin horizontal bungee to keep the TV from swaying out from the wall during driving. BTW, the TV is 120 VAC, powered by a small dedicated inverter which taps 12 VDC from a nearby light circuit. Since the LCD TV draws only about 40 Watts, this is no problem in drawing about 4 Amps from the light circuit (especially since all my internal lights are LED’s now). BTW, in my coach, there was a storage shelf above that door, an ideal place to locate a small audio amplifier and a pair of bookshelf speakers. Now the TV is easy to see and use, and the audio is much better than what you get from the cheap, built-in speakers in the TV.
Just curious, what do you do with it when you are traveling?
We removed our overhead tv and replaced it with a flat screen tv. We removed the recliner behind the passengers seat and placed a small entertainment stand with the tv there. Now we sit on the couch opposite and no more sore neck.