I removed my old, heavy, power hungry CRT TV from this same location, converting the space to extra storage. I then bought a 24″ flat panel LED TV. This TV is hung, by two thin chains, above the entry door of the RV. The chain length was adjusted so that the TV hangs down over the entry doorway at a decent viewing height for people sitting on the sofa. When you want to stop watching and stow the TV, I just use a pair of double-ended hooks to shorten each chain, and the TV now hangs against the wall directly above the door. I use a single thin horizontal bungee to keep the TV from swaying out from the wall during driving. BTW, the TV is 120 VAC, powered by a small dedicated inverter which taps 12 VDC from a nearby light circuit. Since the LCD TV draws only about 40 Watts, this is no problem in drawing about 4 Amps from the light circuit (especially since all my internal lights are LED’s now). BTW, in my coach, there was a storage shelf above that door, an ideal place to locate a small audio amplifier and a pair of bookshelf speakers. Now the TV is easy to see and use, and the audio is much better than what you get from the cheap, built-in speakers in the TV.
I recently purchased a 2010 Class C RV with a 32 inch TV and like-aged DVD amplifier with 5 channel sound. Lacking newer features, I replaced it with a 40 inch UHD/HDR smart TV and compatible Yamaha smart receiver that fits over driving area and existing cabinets (sorry kids, no sleeping there). With a bit of effort, the TV was mounted on a pullout articulating arm that locks down/stows when driving. The good news is that with the new arrangement we’re now able to recover newfound storage area in the bulkhead that was inaccessible with the old fixed unit. If you are interested, search for “Medium Double Arm Locking TV Mount” (Camping World, etc.) We’ll be sure to make a video of the arrangement (On YouTube search for CaliforniaTravelVideos)
We removed our overhead tv and replaced it with a flat screen tv. We removed the recliner behind the passengers seat and placed a small entertainment stand with the tv there. Now we sit on the couch opposite and no more sore neck.