RVAA picks Dometic Awning Power Wand for award

ELKHART, Ind. – August 30, 2017 – Dometic was honored to have its new Awning Power Wand selected as being one of the top three items in the 2017 Product of the Year Awards at the RVAA (Recreational Vehicle Aftermarket Association) Executive Conference in San Diego, California.

Trey Miller, Dometic’s Director of Marketing – Americas, commented, “The new Power Wand is revolutionizing RV awning upgrades. It allows a user to have their existing manual awning replaced with a power awning without the need to have power run from the coach, saving them up to thousands of dollars in installation and alterations to their RV that could have traditionally deterred them from upgrading.”

The Power Wand is easily installed through a small connection harness that attaches quickly to the lower portion of the hardware arm with two screws or pop rivets and is then connected directly to the awning wiring. The self-contained rechargeable Power Wand can then be plugged into the connection harness and with the flip of a switch the awning can quickly and easily be extended or retracted. The Power Wand unit can then be unplugged and stored until the next use.

The Power Wand’s battery will last an entire season on a single charge with typical usage. Full recharge time is only four hours and additional batteries can be purchased for full timers or heavy awning users. The unit comes complete with everything needed for installation and operation – the Power Wand unit, rechargeable battery, battery charger and the awning hardware connection harness.

Miller stated, “Dometic continues to provide solutions to enhance the RV lifestyle and the Power Wand is just the latest example. Many of our innovations are derived from feedback we receive directly from consumers.” Learn more on the Dometic website.

Information obtained from press release.

