RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 847

RVing Tip of the Day

By Chuck Woodbury

Chuck@RVtravel.com

Welcome to the 847th edition of our RV Daily Tips Newsletter. No, this is not issue #1. We’re just picking up publishing after putting the newsletter into hibernation for awhile. We used the time to rebuild our websites and for me to prepare for a full-time RV life after decades of RVing for a few months a year.

If you’re an avid RVer, you’re in for a treat every Monday through Thursday, year-round.

Every issue, we’ll bring you a great tip in this space from one of our many expert writers and others with special knowledge about RVing. In addition, we’ll present a whole bunch of bite-sized information and advice that will both educate and entertain you.

All that said, it’s on with the show — installment numero uno in the new, improved RV Daily Tips Newsletter. I hope you enjoy it, and that you will return tomorrow (and again and again and again).

“SafetyStruts™ Prevent RV Bumper Failure”

Sales of the innovative SafetyStruts™ RV Bumper Support Brackets exploded in 2014 after the US-based start-up was profiled by RVTravel.com. The product line has grown with 5 types of SafetyStruts, 4-inch & 6-inch aluminum replacement bumpers, generator trays, hitches, etc.

QUICK TIPS

Staying safe: Sewage overflow

If your black water tank overflows, you are dealing with human waste, which carries microorganisms that can make you sick if ingested. Be careful to use a disinfectant to thoroughly clean your hands and anything else that gets contaminated by the waste.

Your oven pilot light

Unless you are using your oven a lot, leave the pilot light turned off when you are not cooking. It uses a surprising amount of propane.

Cool ice tip

Make your ice at night – the box works better. Besides, unfrozen water will splash out of the trays if you are traveling.

HOT TOPIC AT RV TRAVEL.COM

Incredible! RV is being built with a 3-D printer!

The best book on RV electricity, hands down!

RV Travel contributor Mike Sokol is America's leading expert on RV electricity. Mike has taken his 40+ years of experience to write this book about RV electricity that nearly anyone can understand. Covers the basics of Voltage, Amperage, Wattage and Grounding, with additional chapters on RV Hot-Skin testing, GFCI operation, portable generator hookups and troubleshooting RV electrical systems.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY

The most underrated tourist attraction in all 50 states

Each state has its own iconic tourist attractions, but here is a list of underrated hidden treasures that are well worth the visit.

Trailer Life Towing Guides, 1999 through 2018

Whether choosing a travel trailer or a fifth-wheel for your RVing lifestyle, the first place to start should be the vehicle you plan to use to tow. If you own a truck or SUV, you probably already know its tow rating; but if you’re buying an all-new tow rig and trailer, the tow vehicle will dictate how much trailer you’ll be able to pull safely.

Interstellar Orchard

Thirty-three-year-old Becky Schade travels full-time in a 17-foot Casita travel trailer. “Instead of following the masses and suffering through the daily 9 to 5 grind of work until retirement, I said screw the status-quo and started working on my dreams of perpetual travel, exploration, and adventure,” she writes. Her blog is excellent.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

State, Regional,

City and U.S. maps

A GPS is great, but there's nothing like a folded map to plan a trip or guide you where you're going once you're underway.

VIDEO OF THE DAY Airstream is not just about towables anymore

During the recent RV Super Show in Tampa, Florida, The Gadget Guru, Andy Pargh, spoke with Justin Humphries, Airstream’s VP of Sales, to discuss its fastest growing sector, Mercedes Benz Sprinter platform-based touring coaches. Humphries addressed the challenges owners face in obtaining timely service while traveling, and the solution may surprise you.

2018 Large Scale Road Atlas now available

This 2018 Rand McNally Large Scale Road Atlas has maps of every U.S. state that are 35% larger than the standard atlas version plus over 350 city inset & national park maps & a comprehensive index. Road construction & conditions contact info is located above maps. Mileage chart shows distances & drive time between 77 North American cities & national parks. Tough spiral binding allows the atlas to lay open easily.

MORE QUICK TIPS



Checking battery condition

When you check the condition of your battery using the monitor panel make sure the RV is not plugged into shore power. If so, you will get a false reading (fully charged). To get a more accurate reading of the battery’s condition, check the monitor panel when the unit is not plugged in and turn on a couple of overhead lights to place a small load on the battery. —Mark Polk, RVeducation 101

A simple reminder which just may save your RV roof



Thanks to George Bliss for the tip. ( Watch a video of what can happen if you don’t know your RV’s height .) Don’t bang your [RV’s] head: Make an easy-to-read note and put it on your dashboard or sun visor showing your RV height in feet and inches – and in metric too, if you travel out of the country. It could save your TV antenna, air conditioner – even your roof.

Do you have a tip? Send it to diane@rvtravel.com .

Power tools galore!

If it's not at Amazon.com it's probably not easily available anywhere! Check out this huge selection of power tools — drills, saws, air compressors, impact wrenches, car vacuums, sanders, polishers, tool boxes — the list goes on!

