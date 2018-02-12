RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 848

Issue 848 • February 13, 2018

RVing Tip of the Day

Keep your steps in tip-top shape

By Russ and Tiña De Maris



Regardless of whether your rig has “manual” steps or fancy automatically extending motorized steps, either way, your steps need regular maintenance to stay happy and healthy. It’s relatively easy and inexpensive, and just about any RVer can do it.

What you’ll need: Spray lubricant. It’s best to use a lithium-based spray grease. Rags for cleanup. A handy tarp or cloth to lie on (particularly if your steps are electrically operated).

How often? Some RV techs recommend doing this every month, but depending on your environment it may only be needed every few months. The wetter the environment, or if a rig is taken through snow or dirt country, calls for more frequent maintenance.

How to: For manual steps, simply shoot all the pivot points on your steps. Give a shot of grease to each pivot point, then fold the steps in and out a couple of times to work the grease into place.

For automatic steps, the same procedure applies, but you’ll also need to climb down below the rig and hit any pivot points hidden from your view above. While you’re down there, you’ll find a point where the motor shaft actuating the steps attaches to the step assembly. Here’s another moving part that can use a shot of grease. While you’re there, check the wiring to the motor to ensure it’s free of cracks and chaffing points, and that all electrical connections are sound and clean.

Finish up: Wipe up any excess grease. Tracking lithium grease onto the RV floor is a surefire way to work on a future project: “The RV Doghouse.”

Safety: When working on automatic steps, make sure nobody opens or closes the door, nor actuates the ignition switch. Having your hand in a vulnerable place when RV steps actuate will lead to yet another RV topic: “Choosing a Hospital Emergency Room.”

Photo: Manual steps, badly in need of lubrication. Note the rust spot on the pivot point in right mid-ground. — R & T De Maris.

QUICK TIPS

Campground shower caddy

Drill holes in the bottom of an old ice cream or plastic bucket. Use it to carry shampoo, soap, washcloth, etc., to and from the shower building.



Handy, and considerate, night lights

LED “tap” lights near fifth wheel stairs, in the bathroom, and other places where a light is needed during the night can keep you from stumbling, or fumbling for light switches. Easier on your partner – low level of light doesn’t disturb sleepers. There are many to choose from on Amazon.com.



Keep your Welcome mat flat

Parked on a concrete RV pad? Keep your Welcome mat from blowing away or bunching up by sticking it down with duct tape.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY

Camping in National Forests

This is the number one resource, online or in the printed world, of campgrounds located in U.S. National Forests and Grasslands. Every campground has been personally visited by the authors. Bookmark this site if you enjoy camping away from crowded RV parks.

How to detect and treat spider bites

Most spider bites are harmless, but a few can do serious harm. Here’s how to recognize the black widow and brown recluse, two venomous spiders, and what to know and do in case of any spider bite. From U.S. News & World Report.

The RV Kitchen

Cooking in an RV is fun, and sometimes a bit of an adventure, but it does require some preparation. Here’s a good guide to preparing your kitchen for an RV trip or for long-term RV living.

Why you need a cell phone booster for your RV

In today’s video, Mike Wendland shows you how he installed a cell phone booster in his motorhome and how it affected his reception, specifically the increased speed of his Internet connection. You will be impressed.

CLICK THE VIDEO TO SEE THE TIP .

MORE QUICK TIPS

Leave power hogs at home

Your 12-volt electrical system is sufficient for satisfying your power needs as long as you can get along without appliances that require 120-volt current. If you have an inverter which converts 12-volt into 120-volt, you will still have to do without your air conditioner and microwave oven, which draw considerable amperes from your batteries and would soon leave them flat. Leave your electric blanket and Mr. Coffee at home for the same reason. An extra blanket and a Melitta or French press coffee maker will replace these necessities of modern comfort.

Furnace problem? Maybe not

If your motorhome’s furnace won’t start, remove the intake/exhaust cover, clean out the two tubes leading into the furnace and try again. If it still won’t work, start the vehicle engine. If the furnace then starts okay, you have a low battery voltage problem, not a problem with the furnace itself.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Actual computer tech support question:

Tech support: “How may I help you?”

Customer: “I’m writing my first e-mail.”

Tech support: “Okay, and what seems to be the problem?”

Customer: “Well, I have the letter ‘a’ in the address, but how do I get the circle around it?”

