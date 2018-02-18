RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 851

Issue 851 • February 19, 2018

RVing Tip of the Day

Do more than just let your thoughts keep you warm



By Jim Twamley

Winter is upon us, and winter calls for heat, right? So how do we economically heat our RVs?

Most every RV is equipped with a whole house propane furnace. These work great and we use ours to heat up the entire RV in the morning, or when our small electrical heater is not keeping up. However, this can get expensive, so I recommend you get a good quality portable electric heater with adjustable thermostat and automatic turn-off switch if it gets knocked over (our heater gets knocked over once in a while and the auto-turn-off switch works great). We use a Patton-brand heater for this purpose. Since you are already paying for the electricity at your site, you might as well take advantage of it and save money on the expense of propane. Also, my wife enjoys pointing this little heater directly at her feet – you can’t do that with a propane heater.

If you do a lot of boondocking (dry camping without hook-ups) you may want to install a ceramic propane heater, like this one from If you do a lot of boondocking (dry camping without hook-ups) you may want to install a ceramic propane heater, like this one from Amazon. I installed a unit like this in our last 5th wheel and it worked great. The nice thing about these heaters is that they use much less propane than your whole house heater and they don’t use battery power. Your whole house heater will run down your battery bank in a day or two (even less in some cases), while these ceramic heaters will not.

You can operate these heaters with one panel ignited or two or three, depending on the model you purchase. I recommend you install them permanently, although you can use them in a stand-alone fashion. You need to remember that you need to run a propane hose to the unit, so place it accordingly. Also, when using this type of heater you need to open a vent or window so as to allow adequate ventilation as per the manufacturer’s directions. Some of the newer RVs have a built-in fireplace which also radiates heat and looks good at the same time.

Many RVs also have a heater unit combined with the air conditioner unit. These work great but some people complain that they are too noisy – they also require full electric hook-ups. There you have it – keep warm out there.

Read last issue's tip: Keep your holding tank valves from sticking .

QUICK TIPS

Prevent your awning from opening while traveling

Worried your awning might open while traveling? Put the awning in “transport” position, then carefully bore through the closed awning arms, installing a snap lock safety pin. It’ll prevent the arms from opening up without first being removed.

Build your own RV reference manual

Got a new RV? Take the time to sit down with all those manuals and read through them. Use a highlighter as you go to “accent” those important tiny maintenance suggestions and requirements. Then go back and build your own logically ordered notebook – and give reference points back to the original manual.

Customize your trailer stabilizers

Use a portable electric drill with the appropriately sized socket to run the trailer stabilizers up and down. Saves time and frustration. Bringing an extra battery or charger for the drill isn’t a bad idea — especially on long trips with lots of stops.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



How all 50 states got their names

Have you ever wondered, as you’re traveling around the U.S. in your RV, where a state got its name? Well, then, here ya’ go — they’re all here, for your state identification edification!

Literary landmarks: Seven famous authors’ homes you can visit.

These homes of famous authors are “scattered throughout the United States. Spanning centuries and genres, these seven homes celebrate some of America’s most treasured wordsmiths.” Very interesting!

Amazing American caves to visit

Explore some of America’s greatest natural caves. The caves, which are scattered across the U.S., are fascinating and fun for the whole family.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

VIDEO OF THE DAY <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Cargo trailer converted to RV

Wow! It’s hard to believe such a beautiful little RV could be created from a small cargo trailer. Watch as the owner gives you a tour of the inside to show you what’s packed into this little beauty (even a “bathroom”). Very cool!

State, Regional,

City and U.S. maps

MORE QUICK TIPS



Worried you’ll forget something?

Fearful of things forgotten? Reader “jjmessy” sends this idea: Tie a string from one end of the driver’s sun visor to the other end. Now use clothespins on the string to attach notes like, “Turn off propane,” “Raise jacks,” etc. When ready to move simply remove the notes as the task is performed, and slip the pins to the dash mat or elsewhere, keeping the notes for “next time.” Thanks, JJ!

Protect your rooftop air conditioner

Is your RV going to “sit tight” in one location for a while and not be used? Maybe you’ve been a snowbird for the winter and are heading north but leaving your RV south until next winter? Think about covering your rooftop air conditioner. It will protect it against UV damage and keep debris out of the unit.

Do you have a tip? Send it to diane@rvtravel.com .

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Joe and Ed, both from Duluth, Minnesota, were standing in the shallow end of a swimming pool at the Fountain of Youth RV park at California’s Salton Sea discussing how happy they were to be in sunny California rather than back in frigid Minnesota. As they were talking, Ed noticed something funny about his friend’s ear. “Joe,” he said, “do you know you’ve got a suppository in your left ear?” Startled, Joe replied, “I have a suppository in my ear?!” “That’s right,” said Ed, “you have a suppository in your ear.” Joe immediately pulled it out, then said, “Thanks. Now I know where I put my hearing aid.”

Pot of Gold. Did you win?

Here are today's Zip and Postal Codes. If you're the winner, let us know immediately. If you are, you'll win $124. Good luck!

