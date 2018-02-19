RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 852

Issue 852 • February 20, 2018

RVing Tip of the Day



It’s winter and batteries are dying

By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. He wrote this when he was serving as the technical editor at RVtravel.com. Through the years I have helped many folks who had destroyed their RV’s batteries. What happened? In each case, they discharged during storage, froze and cracked apart. Always maintain your batteries. Most RVs have parasitic drains in their electrical systems. These drains come from various electrical components, like carbon monoxide and propane detectors, car stereos, circuit boards, LED lights, relays and so on. Some drains will remain on even if an RV equipped with an OEM battery switch is turned off, to maintain memory in the stereo, and to keep CO and LP detectors operating. Where this can become an even bigger problem is in freezing weather. Lead acid batteries will freeze if they lose their charge, which can result in their splitting apart. In any case, when they freeze, they are damaged beyond repair. If you store your RV with the batteries in it, you should make sure that you have the batteries charging. This can be accomplished using shore power, or a solar charging system. The solar charging system should have a high enough charging rate to overcome the parasitic drains on the system. Regular battery maintenance should continue, including keeping the batteries clean and filled with distilled water. If, however, you don’t intend to use your unit for a season, it may be better to remove the batteries from the unit and store them in a climate-controlled area on a shelf up off the floor.

QUICK TIPS

Simple custom-sized trash cans

Finding suitably sized trash cans for RVing can be a hassle. Visit the plasticware section of your local discount store and pick up a plastic cereal storage container. The same bag the cashier packs it in fits great for a trash can liner. If it threatens to slide around, use double-stick Velcro tape on the bottom.

Extend life of shore power cordsets

With electricity expert, Mike Sokol

With electricity expert, Mike Sokol

A great way to extend the life of your shore power cordsets and extension cords is to maintain the contacts with an occasional spray of CAIG DeoxIT D5 contact cleaner . While $18 may seem like a lot of money for a 5 oz. can of spray, you only need a little squirt of it on or in each of your plug contacts, and a can should easily last for an entire RVing season, probably more. It’s also safe for all plastics so you don’t have to worry about melting your connectors with an unknown contact spray. (Been there, done that.) We use CAIG cleaners on our big multi-pin connectors that cost many thousands of dollars each; so if I trust CAIG, then you can trust them too.

Handy bedside water glass holder

Space tight in the bedroom? No room for a water glass? Your local auto parts store has a great selection of folding cup holders that can screw onto a nearby wall or bulkhead.

HOT TOPIC AT RV TRAVEL.COM

A trip to the emergency room and what it taught me.



The best book on RV electricity, hands down!

RV Travel contributor Mike Sokol is America’s leading expert on RV electricity. Mike has taken his 40+ years of experience to write this book about RV electricity that nearly anyone can understand. Covers the basics of Voltage, Amperage, Wattage and Grounding, with additional chapters on RV Hot-Skin testing, GFCI operation, portable generator hookups and troubleshooting RV electrical systems. Learn more or order

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Ten things you didn’t know Windex could do!

Betcha didn’t know that blue liquid could do that! A lot of these tips would come in handy in the RV.

100 fascinating facts about U.S. national parks.

Brush up on your history and trivia with these neat facts. You learn something new every day, right?

Roads Less Traveled

Full-time RVers Mark and Emily bring you their excellent blog “to inspire you to get out and go, to lift your spirits with a fun travel tale or two from the road, and to share some tips for how to live this way.” Being published authors and photographers in various magazines, as well as having their story profiled in magazines, you can expect superior content in this beautiful blog — you won’t be disappointed!

State, Regional,

City and U.S. maps

A GPS is great, but there’s nothing like a folded map to plan a trip or guide you where you’re going once you’re underway. Just about every folded map you would ever need is here. Most sell from about $2 to $6. Check ’em out or order.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Lubricate your RV sewer valves

Nightmare scenario: Your black water tank is full and the drain valve is stuck. That’s a horrible enough thought to send just about any RVer into a cold sweat. But here’s a tip you can use to keep these valves lubricated so this nightmare never happens to you. The lubricant used in the video is available here.

CLICK THE VIDEO TO SEE THE TIP

2018 Large Scale Road Atlas now available

This 2018 Rand McNally Large Scale Road Atlas has maps of every U.S. state that are 35% larger than the standard atlas version plus over 350 city inset & national park maps & a comprehensive index. Road construction & conditions contact info is located above maps. Mileage chart shows distances & drive time between 77 North American cities & national parks. Tough spiral binding allows the atlas to lay open easily. Learn more.

MORE QUICK TIPS



Easy way to clean your showerhead

Can’t get your RV showerhead off to clean it? Fill up a plastic storage bag with white vinegar, “bag” the shower head and hold it in place with a rubber band or other tie. Leave it hanging overnight to dissolve mineral deposits.

“Exercise” your generator

Don’t just exercise the pooch, exercise the generator, too. Fire it up and run it at half-load (or more) for two hours each month.



Power tools galore!

If it’s not at Amazon.com it’s probably not easily available anywhere! Check out this huge selection of power tools — drills, saws, air compressors, impact wrenches, car vacuums, sanders, polishers, tool boxes — the list goes on! See what’s available and maybe pick up a great deal!

