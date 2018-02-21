RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 854

Issue 854 • February 22, 2018
RVing Tip of the Day
by Dave Helgeson
Join us this Sunday at our RVtravel.com Meetup
If you’ll be in the San Antonio/Kerrville, Texas area this Sunday, Feb. 25, please join us for an RV Travel Meetup between 1 and 4:30 p.m. Editor Chuck Woodbury will debut his presentation “A Writing Life on the Road.” We’ll have refreshments and door prizes. Learn more by visiting here.
Prevent hose crimping and strain
. . . and extend RV hose life
QUICK TIPS
Easy check for possible water leaks
Check your RV for plumbing system water leaks easily. With water in the fresh tank, turn on your water pump. After it shuts off, signaling the system is pressurized, it won’t turn on again until you “call for water.” If it does turn on, you have a leak.
With electricity expert, Mike Sokol
Never plug in your shore power cordset to a “live” outlet at a campsite pedestal. Don’t disconnect from a “live” outlet either. The proper sequence is to first turn ON the circuit breaker in the pedestal and test the pedestal outlet for proper voltage and polarity. Then turn the pedestal circuit breaker OFF and plug in your shore power cord. This is also the best time to do a quick test of your RV for a hot-skin voltage using a Non-Contact Voltage Tester. On your way out, before you “pull the plug” make sure all important appliances in your RV, such as the air conditioner, are powered down, then turn the pedestal circuit breaker OFF. You can now disconnect your shore power cord and put it away without leaving it on the ground where it will collect moisture and oxidize. Those little sparks you see when plugging or unplugging a connector under load aren’t electrons zipping around. It’s bits of your brass contacts being super-heated and burning up. And that will shorten the life of your expensive shore power cords.
Keep track of the fridge temperature
Keep a thermometer in your RV fridge and check it often. A remote reporting sensor-type thermometer placed inside the cooler is an easy read without hassle.
HOT TOPIC AT RV TRAVEL.COM
RV park drops KOA affiliation: Owner explains why.
WEBSITES OF THE DAY
Fifty places straight out of nightmares.
Photos of 50 locations around the world that are eerie, haunted or just plain fascinating … in a weird sort of way.
GoCampingAmerica.com
This great website helps a million campers each year find their perfect park along their adventure route. The site is also a resource for ideas, tips and information that campers can use while planning their trip.
Volunteer.gov
Have some free time to volunteer? You’ll find all sorts of opportunities around the USA on this website. Since RVers spend lots of time in unfamiliar places, volunteering can be a great way to have new experiences and meet new people from all around the U.S.!
Protect your RV’s slideout
with this rubber seal lubricant
Why dual tires should be matched
RVtravel.com tire safety columnist Roger Marble discusses why dual tires should be matched and how to determine if they are. Read Roger’s column in every weekly issue of the RVtravel.com newsletter.
2018 Large Scale Road Atlas now available
MORE QUICK TIPS
Easy tip to help back up the trailer
Trouble backing up your fifth wheel or travel trailer? You know that you need to turn the wheel the opposite direction of where you want the trailer tail to go, but training yourself is the hard part. Hold the steering wheel at the bottom with your hand – whichever way you move your hand when there, the trailer tail will follow.
Working in the RV galley generates all kinds of small waste particles. If they go down the sink drain, they can form a “stink generator,” and they can foul up your tank level probes. Get thee to the hardware store and obtain the appropriately sized stainless steel sink drain screen. Clean it out frequently — by tossing the contents in the trash, not down the drain.
Batteries last a long time!
Motion detection nightlights can last a year on a set of batteries
LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH
Sound medical advice: Never go to a doctor whose office plants have died.
Pot of Gold. Did you win?
Here are today’s Zip and Postal Codes. If you’re the winner, let us know immediately. If you are, you’ll win $100. Good luck!
6 thoughts on “RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 854”
Mike,
You state “Never plug in your shore power cordset to a “live” outlet at a campsite pedestal.” I’ve been to campgrounds that either (a) didn’t have a breaker to shut off (their main breaker box was in a shed) or( b) a sign on the box saying “do not turn breaker off.” What do you suggest in these situations?
I like to have the front of the travel trailer a little low too, but I use my tongue jack and blocks to take some weight off the tow vehicle while leaving it hitched. Gives it more stability and easy out in the morning.
Water leak check: My pump will run every hour or so and I have never been able to locate a leak. Any ideas?
Could be the pump or the tank fill check valve(s) leaking a little.
Regarding cell phone spam, call 888-5OPTOUT to turn off most of the pre-approved credit card offers and similar solicitations. To get rid of the rest, install an app like Truecaller or ReverseLookup, which will automatically identify and reject spam calls.
Keith
It asked for my SS# which I wouldn’t do.