RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 854

Issue 854 • February 22, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

SHOP AT AMAZON

and help support this newsletter!

If you shop at Amazon.com, would you please visit there through this link? We’ll get a small commission on your purchase(s), which helps support this newsletter. You’ll pay the exact same price as clicking directly to Amazon.

RVing Tip of the Day

Quick rig leveling trick – use it for an overnight stop





by Dave Helgeson

When you’re logging long miles and pull into a campsite for the night, the last thing you want is to take time to unhitch your trailer, just to hitch back up to leave the next morning. If your campsite is level you can just stay hooked up, but what should you do when the campsite slopes to the front or rear so much that you’re unable to level the RV without unhitching?

One option is to raise the tow vehicle, which in turn may raise the front of your trailer enough to obtain level. As an avid boondocker, I encounter this problem quite often. Since you can orient your RV however you want in a boondocking site, if faced with no level options, I will choose to leave the nose low. One option is to raise the tow vehicle, which in turn may raise the front of your trailer enough to obtain level. As an avid boondocker, I encounter this problem quite often. Since you can orient your RV however you want in a boondocking site, if faced with no level options, I will choose to leave the nose low.

I then take the leveling blocks I would normally use to level the RV side to side and place them under the rear tires of my tow vehicle. Typically this raises the tongue of the trailer high enough that I can gain the additional lift I need to level the RV with the trailer’s tongue jack, forgoing the need to unhitch.

Another advantage of staying hooked up is that the trailer will have little front-to-rear rocking motion while hitched to the tow vehicle, eliminating the need to chock the wheels or install wheel locks, making your morning departure that much easier.

[Editor’s note: Don’t forget to REMOVE your leveling boards before you fire up next morning. Drive wheel spin on leveling boards can make an awesome (spell that dangerous) projectile!]

Read yesterday’s tip: Care and feeding of your shore power connection – Part 2.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here

Join us this Sunday at our RVtravel.com Meetup

If you’ll be in the San Antonio/Kerrville, Texas area this Sunday, Feb. 25, please join us for an RV Travel Meetup between 1 and 4:30 p.m. Editor Chuck Woodbury will debut his presentation “A Writing Life on the Road.” We’ll have refreshments and door prizes. Learn more by visiting here.

IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even $5, $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce 25 highly informative newsletters every month. Learn more or contribute.



Prevent hose crimping and strain

. . . and extend RV hose life

This 90-Degree Hose Elbow eliminates unnecessary stress and strain on all RV water intake hose fittings. The elbow, with an easy-grip connector, is made of brass and is lead-free. Learn more or order for a great price!

QUICK TIPS

Easy check for possible water leaks

Check your RV for plumbing system water leaks easily. With water in the fresh tank, turn on your water pump. After it shuts off, signaling the system is pressurized, it won’t turn on again until you “call for water.” If it does turn on, you have a leak.

Don’t plug in shore power cordset to “live” outlet at campsite

With electricity expert,

Never plug in your shore power cordset to a “live” outlet at a campsite pedestal. Don’t disconnect from a “live” outlet either. The proper sequence is to first turn ON the circuit breaker in the pedestal and test the pedestal outlet for proper voltage and polarity. Then turn the pedestal circuit breaker OFF and plug in your shore power cord. This is also the best time to do a quick test of your RV for a hot-skin voltage using a Non-Contact Voltage Tester. On your way out, before you “pull the plug” make sure all important appliances in your RV, such as the air conditioner, are powered down, then turn the pedestal circuit breaker OFF. You can now disconnect your shore power cord and put it away without leaving it on the ground where it will collect moisture and oxidize. Those little sparks you see when plugging or unplugging a connector under load aren’t electrons zipping around. It’s bits of your brass contacts being super-heated and burning up. And that will shorten the life of your expensive shore power cords. With electricity expert, Mike Sokol Never plug in your shore power cordset to a “live” outlet at a campsite pedestal. Don’t disconnect from a “live” outlet either. The proper sequence is to first turn ON the circuit breaker in the pedestal and test the pedestal outlet for proper voltage and polarity. Then turn the pedestal circuit breaker OFF and plug in your shore power cord. This is also the best time to do a quick test of your RV for a hot-skin voltage using a. On your way out, before you “pull the plug” make sure all important appliances in your RV, such as the air conditioner, are powered down, then turn the pedestal circuit breaker OFF. You can now disconnect your shore power cord and put it away without leaving it on the ground where it will collect moisture and oxidize. Those little sparks you see when plugging or unplugging a connector under load aren’t electrons zipping around. It’s bits of your brass contacts being super-heated and burning up. And that will shorten the life of your expensive shore power cords.

Keep track of the fridge temperature

Keep a thermometer in your RV fridge and check it often. A remote reporting sensor-type thermometer placed inside the cooler is an easy read without hassle.

HOT TOPIC AT RV TRAVEL.COM

RV park drops KOA affiliation: Owner explains why.

Multipurpose Microfiber Duster

No more car wipes to dry up — this duster replaces all interior car products. The 10-inch dusting head is big enough to get your dash dust-free quickly, but small enough to leave in your glove box. The back of the duster doubles as a scrubbing sponge. Great for interior or exterior use on cars, RVs, motorcycles or in the home! Learn more or order.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Fifty places straight out of nightmares.

Photos of 50 locations around the world that are eerie, haunted or just plain fascinating … in a weird sort of way.



GoCampingAmerica.com

This great website helps a million campers each year find their perfect park along their adventure route. The site is also a resource for ideas, tips and information that campers can use while planning their trip.

Volunteer.gov

Have some free time to volunteer? You’ll find all sorts of opportunities around the USA on this website. Since RVers spend lots of time in unfamiliar places, volunteering can be a great way to have new experiences and meet new people from all around the U.S.!

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Protect your RV’s slideout

with this rubber seal lubricant

If you don’t take care of your slideout you’re asking for problems including dangerous, costly water damage. This rubber seal lubricant from Thetford prevents fading, cracking and deterioration. It cleans, conditions and shines, keeping seals flexible and protected from sunlight destruction. It is also useful on door seals and window seals. It’s a mineral oil product and also acts as a lubricant. Learn more or order

VIDEO OF THE DAY Why dual tires should be matched

RVtravel.com tire safety columnist Roger Marble discusses why dual tires should be matched and how to determine if they are. Read Roger’s column in every weekly issue of the RVtravel.com newsletter.

CLICK THE VIDEO TO SEE THE TIP .

See all of our videos on our YouTube Channel .

2018 Large Scale Road Atlas now available

This 2018 Rand McNally Large Scale Road Atlas has maps of every U.S. state that are 35% larger than the standard atlas version plus over 350 city inset & national park maps & a comprehensive index. Road construction & conditions contact info is located above maps. Mileage chart shows distances & drive time between 77 North American cities & national parks. Tough spiral binding allows the atlas to lay open easily. Learn more.

MORE QUICK TIPS



Easy tip to help back up the trailer

Trouble backing up your fifth wheel or travel trailer? You know that you need to turn the wheel the opposite direction of where you want the trailer tail to go, but training yourself is the hard part. Hold the steering wheel at the bottom with your hand – whichever way you move your hand when there, the trailer tail will follow.

Keep your sink drain clean to avoid “stink”

Working in the RV galley generates all kinds of small waste particles. If they go down the sink drain, they can form a “stink generator,” and they can foul up your tank level probes. Get thee to the hardware store and obtain the appropriately sized stainless steel sink drain screen. Clean it out frequently — by tossing the contents in the trash, not down the drain.



Do you have a tip? Send it to diane(at)rvtravel.com .

Batteries last a long time!

Motion detection nightlights can last a year on a set of batteries

When you need a nightlight when without hookups, these are great: they light only when they sense motion, shutting off after 30 seconds of no movement. They use no wires & install in less than 5 minutes. Use outdoors, too. Lights come in a 3-pack. Can last up to a year! Watch the short video for a demonstration or learn more (or order at a great price) at Amazon.com .

Join us: On RVillage • Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Sound medical advice: Never go to a doctor whose office plants have died.

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

SIGN UP FOR THIS OR ANY OF RVTRAVEL.COM’S NEWSLETTERS.

Pot of Gold. Did you win?

Here are today’s Zip and Postal Codes. If you’re the winner, let us know immediately. If you are, you’ll win $100. Good luck!

Sign up to receive an email every day of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours.

Enter your email address: Delivered by FeedBurner

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Deanna Tolliver, Mike Sokol, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring.

ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.

RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com