RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 855

Issue 855 • February 26, 2018

RVing Tip of the Day



Dump your RV’s holding tanks uphill? Here’s a way. . .





By Russ and Tiña De Maris

The old plumber’s axiom about “Water don’t run up hill, and don’t lick your fingers” doesn’t have to be true regarding dumping your holding tanks – at least about the uphill part. We still recommend wearing protective gloves anytime you mess with sewer connections. The old plumber’s axiom about “Water don’t run up hill, and don’t lick your fingers” doesn’t have to be true regarding dumping your holding tanks – at least about the uphill part. We still recommend wearing protective gloves anytime you mess with sewer connections. Dumping holding tanks from your rig to an uphill (and distant) sewer drop became a necessity for us some time back. Our RV parking pad was “on the other side” of the hill from the property septic system. The idea of lugging buckets of yuck back and forth was hardly appetizing. A macerator answers the problem. A simple pump, the macerator grinds up your holding tank contents and squirts them through a hose or pipe to where you want them to go. There have been macerators available on the market for some time, including the Clean Dump system. The “wrinkle” with the Clean Dump system is its approach to being permanently attached to the RV. Other macerators often breach mount onto the RV dump outlet port, and that in itself can be a bit of a messy situation. So for the “cultured” among us – and those who don’t mind dropping close to $400 for the feeling of increased sanitation cleanliness – this may be the ticket. With the Clean Dump system installed in your RV, you simply open an access door, fish out the discharge end of a 1-inch (i.d.) hose, stretch it out to the nearest sewer dump (provided that it’s within 150 feet of your rig), pull your dump valve handle, flip a switch, and within what is said to be five minutes, your tanks are emptied and you’re ready to rock and roll. Mind you, the basic system comes with a 20-foot section of hose, so to make that really long uphill reach you’ll have to add accessory hose lengths. If your RV has a washing machine, a handy accessory allows you to leave the system hose connected to a park sewer drop, and gravity feeds wash machine waste water to save your holding tanks from filling up in a hurry. The Clean Dump system promises less hassle to users: No more “sewer hose” legs to keep the sludge flowing downhill through the standard 3-inch hose, and less drip with a permanently installed system. Included are all the parts required for the not-so-handyman. For more info visit cleandump.com or Amazon.com.

Read yesterday's tip: Quick rig leveling trick – use it for an overnight stop.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Prevent hose crimping and strain

. . . and extend RV hose life

This 90-Degree Hose Elbow eliminates unnecessary stress and strain on all RV water intake hose fittings. The elbow, with an easy-grip connector, is made of brass and is lead-free. Learn more or order for a great price!

QUICK TIPS

Important to know when buying new tires

Need new tires for the rig? It may be best to stick with the same tire specification as the original equipment. If you do decide to change specs, make sure you always match up your tire and wheel capacity. For example, NEVER mount a 3,000-pound capacity tire on a 2,000-pound capacity wheel.

Don’t let your power cordset melt or start a fire!

Don’t let your power cordset melt or start a fire! With electricity expert,

With electricity expert, Mike Sokol

Don’t let the plug of your shore power cordset lay on the ground when not in use. Doing that can lead to corrosion in the brass contacts that will increase voltage drop and contact heating which can melt the plug or even start a fire. You can even lose the ground connection that could result in a hot-skin voltage on your RV.

Keep a hose just for dumping tanks

Dedicate a hose strictly for use in tank-dumping operations. Use it for rinsing hoses, flushing tanks, etc. But be sure to keep it completely away from your fresh water hose to prevent cross-contamination. If you can, find a suitable container to keep it safely stored.

HOT TOPIC AT RV TRAVEL.COM

Do you buy special “RV” toilet paper for your RV bathroom?



Multipurpose Microfiber Duster

No more car wipes to dry up — this duster replaces all interior car products. The 10-inch dusting head is big enough to get your dash dust-free quickly, but small enough to leave in your glove box. The back of the duster doubles as a scrubbing sponge. Great for interior or exterior use on cars, RVs, motorcycles or in the home! Learn more or order.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY

Learn how to read your tire’s sidewall

There’s much more to a tire’s sidewall than the tire size. In fact, there can be as much as 25 different icons and descriptions. Learn how to read them, what they mean, and how you can choose the perfect tire for you.

RVillage

Join us and thousands of other RVers on this social networking site. Set meetups in campgrounds, track your journey, and get great information on the RV lifestyle. Join the RVtravel.com group here.

Geocaching

Love scavenger hunts? Always wanted to search for treasure? Well, Geocaching is the real-world treasure hunt that’s happening right now all around you. There are more than 3 million active geocaches worldwide. Trust us, this is one fun thing you won’t regret joining!

Protect your RV’s slideout

with this rubber seal lubricant

If you don’t take care of your slideout you’re asking for problems including dangerous, costly water damage. This rubber seal lubricant from Thetford prevents fading, cracking and deterioration. It cleans, conditions and shines, keeping seals flexible and protected from sunlight destruction. It is also useful on door seals and window seals. It’s a mineral oil product and also acts as a lubricant. Learn more or order

VIDEO OF THE DAY <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Satellite TV options for RVers

Mike Griffin offers a comparison of the two main satellite TV options available to RVers. He explains what to consider when choosing a provider, types of satellite dish antennas, and the types of receivers used by DirecTv and Dish Network.

2018 Large Scale Road Atlas now available

This 2018 Rand McNally Large Scale Road Atlas has maps of every U.S. state that are 35% larger than the standard atlas version plus over 350 city inset & national park maps & a comprehensive index. Road construction & conditions contact info is located above maps. Mileage chart shows distances & drive time between 77 North American cities & national parks. Tough spiral binding allows the atlas to lay open easily. Learn more.

MORE QUICK TIPS



In case of stinky holding tanks, check roof vents

Stinky holding tanks driving you bats? It’s smart to occasionally check your roof vents to make sure they aren’t blocked with debris, bird nests, etc. Many RVers find vent caps such as the 360 Siphon roof vent to help “raise the stink” out of the tanks are really helpful.

Don’t use stabilizer jacks for leveling

Don’t try to use trailer stabilizer jacks to bring your rig up into level – most are designed simply to give more stability to the rig once leveled. Using these to try and level a rig can cause damage.



Batteries last a long time!

Motion detection nightlights can last a year on a set of batteries

When you need a nightlight when without hookups, these are great: they light only when they sense motion, shutting off after 30 seconds of no movement. They use no wires & install in less than 5 minutes. Use outdoors, too. Lights come in a 3-pack. Can last up to a year! Watch the short video for a demonstration or learn more (or order at a great price) at Amazon.com .

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

A man walks into the psychiatrist’s office with a cucumber up his nose, a carrot in his left ear and a banana in his right ear. “What’s the matter with me?” he asks. The psychiatrist says, “You’re not eating properly.”

