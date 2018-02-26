RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 856

Issue 856 • February 27, 2018

RVing Tip of the Day



Is an AGM or lithium RV battery in your future? By Greg Illes If you thought you knew a lot about batteries, be prepared to go back to school in the near future. The world is changing.

Once upon a time, RV batteries came from familiar factory names such as Lifeline, Trojan, Interstate and the like. They were 12V or, better yet, 6V “golf cart” styles, made with 19th-century lead-acid technology. They had a great deal of energy storage, considerable weight and some obnoxious idiosyncrasies associated with their chemical technology. Once upon a time, RV batteries came from familiar factory names such as Lifeline, Trojan, Interstate and the like. They were 12V or, better yet, 6V “golf cart” styles, made with 19th-century lead-acid technology. They had a great deal of energy storage, considerable weight and some obnoxious idiosyncrasies associated with their chemical technology. Around 1980, AGM batteries (Absorbed Glass Mat) were developed, initially for aviation and military use. Still of lead-acid construction, AGM soaked up the acid in a fiberglass mat. Then the whole affair was sealed up tight. Presto, no more leakage, no more water maintenance, no more dry cells. Still pretty heavy, and a bit less energy storage per pound. Sitting on the sidelines, gel-cells and variations on sealed-lead-acid were lesser players in the battery market. Then, electric cars started to become a reality. Almost overnight, vehicle battery needs to be changed from a few hundred amp-hours of capacity to a few thousand amp-hours. Lead batteries having that capacity made up more than half the weight of early electric vehicles. Something else was needed, and lithium was the answer. But lithium started out with a black eye. Laptop battery fires poisoned the market’s enthusiasm for years due to the very real fears of a major vehicle fire. But eventually, a fireproof lithium technology was developed, and today lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) is the choice for any kind of vehicle battery. AFTER STUDYING THIS FIELD for some time and working my way through wet-cells and then AGMs, I recently bought a set of LFP batteries to run in my motorhome. While my “jury is still out” on what constitutes the perfect battery configuration, I’ll summarize what I know for now. Flooded-cell – This is the common wet-cell battery that everybody loves and hates. It’s cheap, messy, widely available. They have to be mounted in a well-ventilated area and must be kept right-side-up at all times. They can accept up to about 20% of their rated capacity when charging. High discharge rates will quickly drain them and shorten battery life. Normal life span is about 4–5 years or 500–1000 charging cycles. AGM – About 50% more expensive than wet-cell, there’s never an acid mess or need to replenish water. They can be mounted in a closed compartment and in any orientation. Charge acceptance, discharge, and lifespan are like wet-cell. LFP – Nearly four times the cost of wet-cell, but lifespan makes up for it: easily 8–10 years and 3000–5000 charging cycles. Fully sealed, any orientation, and about 1/3 the weight of wet-cell or AGM. Perhaps most importantly for RV/solar applications, LFP will accept 3X its capacity in charge rate, which allows the use of full solar capacity at all charge levels. They also can be discharged at very high rates without any penalty (I run my microwave on battery power). LFP batteries have been full-custom applications until recently, but there are now drop-in replacement LFP products for lead-acid batteries. There is a great deal more to say about all these batteries, but space is too limited here. Clearly, AGMs are worth the expense if you want a cleaner, lower-maintenance setup. But LFP batteries are a total game-changer. Lighter, faster, higher charge/discharge rates. And lots more money up front. LFPs aren’t for everybody. But they do have some compelling advantages.

QUICK TIPS

Handy leveling tools

Got levels? Having bubble levels on the side and front or rear of your rig makes it easier to level up when you’re setting up. Or use a small “torpedo” level. With your rig known to be level, see if your storage bay trim or windows are also level. If they are, you can use a torpedo level lined up on the trim anywhere it’s convenient.

Double-check your 30-amp receptacles for correct wiring

Double-check your 30-amp receptacles for correct wiring

While most 20-amp and 50-amp pedestal receptacles are correctly wired, any “new-looking” 30-amp receptacles should be viewed with suspicion and their voltage double-checked before plugging in your shore power plug. Since a 120-volt TT-30 plug looks similar to a 240-volt dryer plug, some residential electricians get confused and wire it for 240 volts rather than 120 volts – and that can blow up your RV electrical system and appliances within a few seconds. With electricity expert, Mike Sokol

Putting in a dishwasher?

Thinking about installing an RV dishwasher? Before you go out and lay down money, check out the specifications. Not only do you need enough physical space, but also consider the electrical and plumbing requirements – your rig must be able to provide for all.

HOT TOPIC AT RV TRAVEL.COM

Really? RV industry survey doesn’t even suggest improving quality.



WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Workers on Wheels

Work for RVers and campers: employment, campground jobs, volunteer positions and RV businesses. Frequent newsletters with newest job postings, articles, tips, and much more – even assistance with your job resume!



National Parks to visit this spring

Ready to hit the road? These ten National Parks are most beautiful in the spring and are well-deserving of a road trip. Don’t wait too long to make campground reservations though – you know they fill up fast!

Pixel of Ink

Here you’ll find free and bargain Kindle books updated daily. You can thank us later. Happy reading!

VIDEO OF THE DAY <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Why weighing each wheel of your RV is important

Andy Pargh, The Gadget Guru, talks with Jeff Gaston of My RV School about how his company works with customers to determine how their RV’s weight is distributed and how to adjust if necessary for safe driving. They discuss the most common reasons for tire failure and more. Good stuff!

CLICK THE VIDEO TO SEE THE TIP .

See all of our videos on our YouTube Channel .

MORE QUICK TIPS



Use windshield “shades” for your RV skylight

RV skylight giving off too much heat or light? Hit the auto parts store and buy some windshield “shades.” Attach them to the ceiling under the offending skylight using double stick Velcro tape.

Secure your RV awning while traveling

Here’s another tip to securing your RV awning. (There was a suggestion in this newsletter last week.) Reader Mark Walsh says he gets peace of mind regarding his RV awning while traveling. How? “I use a large piece of Velcro wound several times around each arm of the awning up near the top. I have to use a picnic table or ladder to get it there but it takes away the worry.” —Thanks, Mark.

Here's another tip to securing your RV awning. (There was a suggestion in this newsletter last week.) Reader Mark Walsh says he gets peace of mind regarding his RV awning while traveling. How? "I use a large piece of Velcro wound several times around each arm of the awning up near the top. I have to use a picnic table or ladder to get it there but it takes away the worry." —Thanks, Mark.

