RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 857

RVing Tip of the Day

Quick Voltage Reference Chart



By Mike Sokol

Here’s a quick reference chart on voltages you should measure at pedestal outlets. If anything seems a little strange or you don’t understand the readings you get, DO NOT plug your RV into that outlet. It only takes a few seconds to fry your entire RV’s electrical system from over-voltage, so better to be safe than sorry. As usual, I’ve included these as small thumbnails to save download time. But if you click on a graphic below you’ll get a full 1200 pixel wide image suitable for printing.

I’ve updated this graphic to include acceptable high and low voltage readings as well as nominal 240-volt and 208-volt service, since campgrounds are now allowed to use 2-phases of a 3-phase service for a 50-amp pedestal. That’s why it can read around 208 volts leg-to-leg and 120-volts from either leg to neutral. The 20/30-amp version is the same as before except I’ve included the acceptable voltage readings between ground and neutral. WHAT! So you don’t actually read 0 volts between ground and neutral? Correct – measuring up to 3 volts between the ground and neutral wires is acceptable. That’s because the ground wire isn’t changing potential by 3 volts. It’s the neutral that can change by as much as 3 volts due to normal voltage drops from the load due to other pedestals on that same branch circuit. That’s within normal limits according to both me and the NEC (National Electrical Code), where we expect to see at least 1/2 volt between the Ground and Neutral if the branch circuit feeding the pedestal has any appreciable current draw. Also, if any of you engineering types are following along, here’s how a 3-phase transformer works out. Note that you have (nominally) 208 volts between any 2 of the 3 phases, but 120 volts between any of the phases and neutral. This is for a 3-phase Wye transformer connection, since 3-phase Delta hookups have no neutral. Too much fun, eh? Thanks to Continental Control Systems, LLC, for this nice graphic. If you want to go down the rabbit hole of 3-phase power, visit their website.

Let’s stay safe out there….

Read yesterday’s tip: Is an AGM or lithium RV battery in your future?

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

QUICK TIPS

Size does matter

Is your vehicle licensed properly for its size? Some jurisdictions will move you from personal class to commercial class simply because of your licensed GVW. Be sure this doesn’t happen to you as the rules change significantly. Being classed commercial may limit your hours of driving, keeping log books, having restricted routes, need to carry specific equipment, etc. Thanks to George Bliss.

Check for hot-skin voltage

Check for hot-skin voltage

An inexpensive Non-Contact Voltage Tester (NCVT) such as a Fluke VoltAlert or Klein NCVT1 is the easiest and quickest way to check your RV for potentially deadly hot-skin voltage after plugging into shore power. Something as large as an RV with a hot-skin of 120 volts will generally cause an NCVT to light up and beep from more than a foot away. With electricity expert, Mike Sokol

Watch where you point your vents

Got “pointable” air conditioning vents in your RV? Be careful how you point them! If you accidentally aim them at your thermostat, you may find the a/c system cycling erratically. The same is true for heater vents blasting at the thermostat.

Simpler backing into your RV site.



MORE QUICK TIPS



Be prepared in case of fire

“One of my biggest fears as a fulltimer is fire — not just something that could start in my rig, but also to a neighbor’s unit parked nearby. As a preventive measure, I use a water ‘splitter’ or manifold at my site’s water spigot. One side supplies water to our rig, but the other has my extra 30-foot hose that I could use to fight a fire in my rig or a neighbor’s. This precaution, in combination with smoke detectors in our living area and one in basement storage, helps me sleep better at night.” Thanks to Jim Schrankel

Make sure your pet is comfortable when traveling

Introducing Rover or Fluffy to RV travel? Make sure they have a comfortable bed for traveling. If you’re headed for cold or damp country with an older pet, consider springing for a heated pet bed. Whatever you choose, let your pal get used to it at home before traveling.



Do you have a tip? Send it to diane (at) rvtravel.com .

