RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 858

RVing Tip of the Day

Change out that flat tire in no time flat

By Dave Helgeson Sooner or later every RVer will experience a flat tire. Yes, most of us can summon emergency road service and have the flat changed if you are willing to wait, perhaps even hours, for the service truck to arrive. It really isn’t that hard to do, and using the tip below will speed up the job. Most travel trailer and fifth wheel owners travel with a cordless drill to raise and lower their stabilizing jacks, among other functions. In addition to the socket that fits on the stabilizing jacks, carry a socket that fits your tow vehicle lug nuts/bolts and your trailer lug nuts/bolts. Next time you find yourself changing a flat tire, break the lug nuts/bolts loose with a tire iron then quickly spin them off the rest of the way with the cordless drill using the appropriate socket. This saves the time of tediously twisting each nut/bolt off by hand and greatly speeds up the job. Once the tire is changed, quickly spin the nuts/bolts back on with the drill until snug and then torque them tightly with your tire iron. [Editor’s note: At this point, use a torque wrench to tighten down the fitting to specifications.] Most travel trailer and fifth wheel owners travel with a cordless drill to raise and lower their stabilizing jacks, among other functions. In addition to the socket that fits on the stabilizing jacks, carry a socket that fits your tow vehicle lug nuts/bolts and your trailer lug nuts/bolts. Next time you find yourself changing a flat tire, break the lug nuts/bolts loose with a tire iron then quickly spin them off the rest of the way with the cordless drill using the appropriate socket. This saves the time of tediously twisting each nut/bolt off by hand and greatly speeds up the job. Once the tire is changed, quickly spin the nuts/bolts back on with the drill until snug and then torque them tightly with your tire iron. [Editor’s note: At this point, use a torque wrench to tighten down the fitting to specifications.] Using your cordless drill is almost as convenient as having an impact wrench connected to compressed air like the tire shop uses. As you are spinning the nuts/bolts on and off with your drill imagine yourself as part of a NASCAR pit crew and you will never view changing a flat tire as a boring, dirty job again. Additional tip : If your vehicle is four-wheel drive and you have a flat front tire, engage the four-wheel drive before jacking up the flat tire. By engaging the four-wheel drive you are in effect locking the front wheel from turning. Now the front wheel won’t spin when you break loose and tighten the lug nuts/bolts. When changing a tire always follow these safety rules: Make sure the ground is level and firm. Jacks should never be placed where the ground is soft and subject to sinking.

Use chocks to keep the vehicle from rolling. Block the front and back of the tire that is diagonally opposite to the flat.

Place safety reflectors or flares behind the vehicle when changing a flat on the shoulder of the road to alert other drivers.

Never crawl under a vehicle when supported solely by a jack.

Follow your vehicle’s owner manual for proper procedures and warnings for changing a tire.

State, Regional,

City and U.S. maps

QUICK TIPS

Don’t let your tire pressure get low

Tire load ratings are great — provided you keep the tire at the recommended inflation rate. If the tire pressure is low, forget the weight ratings — you’re playing with fire in the form of excessive tire heat that can blow your tire in flight.



Ground your RV properly

A ground rod will do nothing to “ground” your RV. The only real ground connection is through your shore power plug’s EGC (Equipment Grounding Conductor) pin. So don’t drive a ground rod thinking that will solve a hot-skin condition. It won’t. With electricity expert, Mike Sokol

Drafty motorhome?

Motorhome got a cold draft you can’t account for? After eliminating an open window or roof vent, check your dashboard environmental controls. Vacuum-operated intakes left in the open position when the engine is shut down may well stay open, allowing cold air to infiltrate. Turn the engine on, close the vents, shut engine off. Done deal.

HOT TOPIC AT RV TRAVEL.COM

While RVing, have you ever had to rush your pet to a vet?



Keep rodents out of your RV!

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Speedtrap.org

Identifies over 80,000 speed trap locations on roads and highways in the USA and Canada. Listen to the locals and save yourself a ticket!



America’s best winter drives

Check out America’s beautiful sites from the comfort (ahem, heat) of your RV or car. Prefer the open road to the, well, very crowded roads of July and August? We do too.

Pocket

“When you find something you want to view later, put it in Pocket.” Put articles, videos or pretty much anything into Pocket and it will then be on your phone, tablet or computer. “You don’t even need an Internet connection.” Over 10 million users and counting!

VIDEO OF THE DAY <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Camp with your RV at farms and wineries

Harvest Hosts is a service for RVers that enables members to stay free overnight at hundreds of participating farms, wineries, museums and other locations. In this video, owners Kim and Don Greene explain how the program works, including benefits for members.

SUPER HANDY!

Add an outdoor water faucet to your RV!

MORE QUICK TIPS



Thermostat not working right?

Reader Steve Willey says, “Our digital thermostat kept the furnace on too long in cold weather and got over 80 inside. The culprit was the location of the thermostat on the panel side of the refrigerator enclosure. The refrigerator is isolated from room heat and vented to outdoors. In freezing weather cold air was surrounding the refrigerator and entering the thermostat through an overly large wiring hole behind it. Sealant and a sheet of foam behind the thermostat cured the problem.” Thanks, Steve!

Easy plastic bag storage

Keep used plastic bags in an old Kleenex box, you will be amazed at how many it will hold. Thanks to Candy Alexander!



Batteries last a long time!

Motion detection nightlights can last a year on a set of batteries

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Most of us have two chances of becoming wealthy … slim and none.

