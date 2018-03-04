RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 859

Issue 859 • March 5, 2018

RVing Tip of the Day



Volunteer: Have fun, do good, save on camping fees

By Bob Difley

Volunteering for RVers doesn't just mean camp hosting. Though there are volunteer positions available to students, retirees, and for seasonal needs, RVers who bring their houses with them are top-tier candidates for volunteer positions where local housing may not be available and where there is room to park RVs for the volunteers. Trail maintenance, invasive plant removal, wildlife census, habitat rejuvenation, leading hikes and nature walks, and many more are assignments where volunteers are needed. With budgets pared to the bone, these are often activities/chores that may not be included in that all-encompassing list of things that still need doing, but there just isn't money for hiring. When a park or other entity such as a wildlife refuge, state park, national forest or wilderness area can get the job done by offering a free campsite as trade without having to pay a fulltime employee or account for it in their expenses, everybody benefits. Often you can find a volunteer position just by inquiring at the location where you would like to volunteer, making it clear why you want to volunteer at that particular place. Volunteers that are eager for certain locations will win out over those just wanting a free campsite anywhere they can get one. You never know what might turn up if you just ask or suggest how you might volunteer. There are several websites that run a list of current offerings. Here are a few: At Volunteer Match you can enter the area you want to volunteer in and your interests, and the site will try to match you to a position.

At the Corporation for & Community National Service, a government site, they ask you what interests you and where you would like to volunteer then offer a list of matches.

At Volunteer.gov the site matches volunteers with available positions.

QUICK TIPS

Got a hot lap from your laptop?

Ever burn your lap with your laptop computer? Here’s a handy do-it-yourself fix. Get a piece of 1/4-inch plexiglass cut to the appropriate size. Glue a chunk of soft foam cushion material on the bottom of the plastic. Computer on top, foam on legs — no burns, no slips.

Have a ground rod if distributing power to other RVs

Have a ground rod if distributing power to other RVs

Portable generators in RVs don't require ground rods because they're totally isolated from the earth and create a floating ground system separate from the power grid. However, if you're distributing power to other RVs, then a ground rod at the generator is required to prevent a short circuit in one RV from creating a hot-skin voltage on all other RVs powered by your generator. With electricity expert, Mike Sokol

Slow-running kitchen faucet?

RV kitchen sink spout running too slow for your taste? Unscrew the aerator and check the screen for crud. If that doesn’t do the trick you can remove the water-saver fitting.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY

Family Days Out

Plan fun and educational adventures with your kids, grandkids, or just for yourself! Enter your state or zip code and see what fun awaits!



Dodge Ram Towing and Payload Capacity

Do you own a Dodge Ram pickup or van? Here, from Dodge, is a rundown of each vehicle’s maximum payload and towing capacity (and more).

51 uses for WD-40 (wow!)

We bet you don’t know about a lot of these! Read about all the things you can do with this magic little can.

VIDEO OF THE DAY
Installing an inexpensive weather station in your RV

Ray, of LoveYourRV.com, shows you a weather station he purchased in Canada for about $70. He demonstrates how he installed it, and then shows the monitor inside his RV and what it tells him about the weather.

See all of our videos on our YouTube Channel .

MORE QUICK TIPS



Keep your wipers from sticking to the windshield

Camping in frost country? If you try to move your rig early in the morning and find your windshield wipers stuck to the glass, pulling them loose can damage the wiper blade. If you suspect frost or snow is possible, pop a tennis ball under the wiper arm, holding the blade off the glass and out of harm's way, or check out these handy Wiper Stand-off Wedges.

Having trouble with a stuck-on decal?

Trying to get rid of an unwanted (or worn out) RV decal? Use a "vinyl eraser" mounted to your corded electric drill. The rubber disc erases the sticker without damaging the rig's finish. Search for these on the Internet using the keywords: vinyl eraser, arbor.



Do you have a tip? Send it to diane (at) rvtravel.com .

