RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 860

Issue 860 • March 6, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

SHOP AT AMAZON

and help support this newsletter!

If you shop at Amazon.com, would you please visit there through this link? We’ll get a small commission on your purchase(s), which helps support this newsletter. You’ll pay the exact same price as clicking directly to Amazon.

RVing Tip of the Day



Navigating parking lots with a big RV By Jim Twamley Maybe you’ve had experiences like mine: My very first time out with our new 5th wheel we decided to stop at a Subway sandwich shop. Believing the parking lot was accessible behind the store I pulled in. It turned out to be a boxed in parking arrangement and I was stuck. Mrs. Professor had to get out and guide me as I painfully and slowly backed out of the lot. I had to retrace my route backing onto a busy road in order to extract myself. We went down the road and found another sandwich shop with more suitable parking. Maybe you’ve had experiences like mine: My very first time out with our new 5th wheel we decided to stop at a Subway sandwich shop. Believing the parking lot was accessible behind the store I pulled in. It turned out to be a boxed in parking arrangement and I was stuck. Mrs. Professor had to get out and guide me as I painfully and slowly backed out of the lot. I had to retrace my route backing onto a busy road in order to extract myself. We went down the road and found another sandwich shop with more suitable parking. Another time we pulled the 5th wheel up to an overpass on our way to an RV park and discovered we were too tall to pull through without removing the air conditioner. It was a two-lane road with a ditch on either side of the road. I had to back the rig into a 45-degree angle, disconnect the truck, drive around so the truck was pointing in the opposite direction away from the overpass, reconnect and pull away. While I was doing this I managed to back up traffic in both directions, but the other drivers were gracious and simply waited while I entertained them. Even experienced RVers can sometimes find themselves in this kind of predicament. The best thing you can do is remain calm, take your time and extract your rig safely. Ask for help if necessary, and always keep safety in mind. If you’re driving a motorhome with a toad you may need to unhook. Be careful and don’t allow anxious drivers to prod you into doing something unsafe. THE BEST STRATEGY is avoiding the sticky situation before you get into it. Slow down and look before you pull into a parking lot. The first thing I look for is entryway road clearance. If there are gouges in the crown of the road and a low drainage combined with a steep driveway, I pass it by. The next thing I look for is if there is plenty of space to allow my rig safe passage. is avoiding the sticky situation before you get into it. Slow down and look before you pull into a parking lot. The first thing I look for is entryway road clearance. If there are gouges in the crown of the road and a low drainage combined with a steep driveway, I pass it by. The next thing I look for is if there is plenty of space to allow my rig safe passage. For example, here’s a Burger King parking lot that passes with flying colors because not only is there ample space, there are other RVs present telling me it’s RV friendly. If you see commercial trucks at the establishment or other RVs, it’s a safe bet you can find a place to park and safely exit. Some new Walmarts have engineered the parking spaces so it’s difficult to maneuver a big rig between the planters, light poles and raised dividers. A quick scan of the parking lot for other large vehicles is your confirmation whether you can safely navigate this type of parking maze. Sometimes I’ve parked on the street in order to visit a store, provided there was enough space on the shoulder to safely do so. Parking in a Walmart, I usually try to stay as far away from the main building as possible. I also find a nearby shopping cart and place it directly in front of my motorhome so someone won’t park their Mini Cooper there.

Read yesterday’s tip: Volunteer: Have fun, do good, save on camping fees.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even $5, $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce 25 highly informative newsletters every month. Learn more or contribute.



Reduce back and leg strain with a Tailgate Ladder

The Traxion Tailgate Ladder is easy to install on pretty much any truck. It provides a nearly universal fit, deploys in a couple of seconds and greatly reduces the strain of getting into the back of a truck. When not in use the tailgate ladder folds and secures neatly against the tailgate, out of the way of valuable cargo space. Heavy-duty construction ensures durability. Learn more or order.

QUICK TIPS

Watch your step (literally) at night

For just a few bucks at your local Walmart you can by a “spotlight” style solar-charged patio light. Pound a short length of rebar into the ground near your RV and slap the spotlight over the rebar stake and you have a no-batteries night light to guide your feet. Also, staked solar spotlights as well as staked solar walkway lights (cute and practical!) are available at Amazon.



Test connector to make sure trailer lights and signals are working! With electricity expert,

Are your trailer’s running lights not running? Are your turn signals not turning you on? The first step to troubleshooting the problem is to test the 7-way connector on your tow vehicle for proper voltages. While you CAN use a meter to probe the connections, it’s much easier to use a dedicated tester with LED lights like this one from Curt Manufacturing. Just plug it in, have your significant other work the brakes, lights and turn signals, and watch the LEDs to make sure you’re sending the proper signals to your trailer. How to use a basement storage door as a table

You can use a basement storage door as a table, provided you can open it to “level” and then support it. Hit the thrift shops and buy a used photo tripod – the three legs make it sturdy and you can set and lock it at nearly any desired height. With electricity expert, Mike Sokol You can use a basement storage door as a table, provided you can open it to “level” and then support it. Hit the thrift shops and buy a used photo tripod – the three legs make it sturdy and you can set and lock it at nearly any desired height.

HOT TOPIC AT RV TRAVEL.COM

Couple having trouble downsizing to RV full time.



‘Earthquake Putty’ keeps stuff in place

Do you have items in your RV you like to keep in place — on a table, bedstand or counter? You need this. Quakehold Museum Putty is designed to keep items secure in earthquakes! Hey, a moving RV is a constant earthquake! To use this, pull off what you need, roll until soft, apply to the base of the object then lightly press it to the surface. Later, it comes off clean. RVers love it! Cheap, too! Learn more or or at Amazon.com.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



DoItYourselfRV.com

A superb website about do-it-yourself projects for RVers. Learn everything from mods to road trips, to great must-have gear.



Senior Citizen Discounts.

The largest directory of discounts for people 50+. More than 250,000 local listings.

TireWise.

Learn how taking care of your tires can help you save money, reduce fuel consumption and protect yourself and your family on the road.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Best-selling vent cover!

Keep rain out and fresh air inside your RV

Few add-ons are more enthusiastically endorsed by RVers as MaxxAir vents. This is the original and best-selling model. Install this over your RV vents, then keep them open in any weather. On rainy days, air from inside your RV can exit without a single drop of rain coming inside. Keep your vents open during storage and while driving. Learn more or order.

VIDEO OF THE DAY A review of the Comfort Step for your RV

Here from the RVProject YouTube Channel is a review of the RV Comfort Step, which turns a three-step entrance to an RV into four. The reviewer provides mixed reviews. If you are thinking about ordering this $300 accessory, this review will help you make a decision.

CLICK THE VIDEO TO SEE THE TIP .

See all of our videos on our YouTube Channel .

Solar Suitcase can keep you powered up

Looking for the perfect off-grid product? Renogy’s 100W Solar Suitcase is a whole system in one! It comes equipped with two 50W monocrystalline panels, a 15-inch set of wires with MC4 connectors, and a protective casing for safe portability. Its folded size is 19.9 x 27.2 x 2.8 inches. Ideal output: 500 watt hours per day (depends on sunlight availability). Learn more or order.

MORE QUICK TIPS



Quick way to sanitize the public water hose connection

Worried about what the last guy may have done to the water hose connection at your site or at the filling area? Get yourself a bottle of “spray Clorox” and spritz the water tap threads before hooking on your own hose.

Watch your rear!

“Here is a tip I use while driving down the highway. I installed a “Here is a tip I use while driving down the highway. I installed a Fresnel lens on the rear window of my 31-foot Class C motorhome to enable me to see close to the rear of the rig. Doing this gives me the added advantage of being able to know when I’ve passed another vehicle and it’s far enough behind to allow me to change lanes. When I can see the headlights of the overtaken vehicle in the Fresnel lens, it’s safe to go. The normal rearview or side-view mirrors do not give a good estimate of how far ahead of the overtaken vehicle you are.” Thanks to Fred C.!

Do you have a tip? Send it to diane (at) rvtravel.com .

Batteries last a long time!

Motion detection nightlights can last a year on a set of batteries

When you need a nightlight when without hookups, these are great: they light only when they sense motion, shutting off after 30 seconds of no movement. They use no wires & install in less than 5 minutes. Use outdoors, too. Lights come in a 3-pack. Can last up to a year! Watch the short video for a demonstration or learn more (or order at a great price) at Amazon.com .

Join us: On RVillage • Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

What do you get when you mix beans and onions?

Answer: Tear gas.

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

SIGN UP FOR THIS OR ANY OF RVTRAVEL.COM’S NEWSLETTERS.

Pot of Gold. Did you win?

Here are today’s Zip and Postal Codes. If you’re the winner, let us know immediately. If you are, you’ll win $120. Good luck!

Sign up to receive an email every day of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours.

Enter your email address: Delivered by FeedBurner

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Deanna Tolliver, Mike Sokol, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring.

ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.

RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com