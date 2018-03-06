RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 861

Issue 861 • March 7, 2018

RVing Tip of the Day



Care and feeding of your shore power connection – Part 3

By Mike Sokol

As promised, here are a few specialty dog-bone adapters you can use when connecting your RV’s shore power to non-standard hookups. Here we go…



45 amp dog-bone adapters?

Y-Cable dog-bone adapters can use both 20- and 30-amp outlets on a pedestal to connect your 50-amp shore power cordset. They’re called a 45-amp adapter and available on Amazon here . I can’t find anything specifically that’s a code violation about this gadget, and they probably can’t be UL listed, but because they’re not inherently dangerous I’ll discuss them here. Since many pedestals that don’t have a 50-amp outlet do have a 30-amp outlet in addition to a 20-amp outlet, it’s sometimes possible to use the 30-amp outlet to power one leg of your 50-amp RV power, and the remaining 20-amp outlet to power the second leg of your 50-amp RV power (not sure how that adds up to 45 amps, but I’m not their marketing guy).

However, two caveats come to mind:

First: If the power pedestal at the campground isn’t metered, then you may be grabbing more power than you’re “officially” paying for. But if the campground doesn’t care, then it’s not an issue.

Second : The big kicker is that a GFCI is now required on all 20-amp outlets on a pedestal. If you’re connecting this Y cable to a less-than-modern pedestal with non-GFCI 20-amp and 30-amp outlets, AND the pedestal was wired perfectly (no reverse polarity, with a 50-amp feed and separate 20- and 30-amp circuit breakers) then it should work and be safe. However, this Y cable probably won’t work with a GFCI on the 20-amp outlet since the neutral current will be mixed between the 20- and 30-amp sides, and the GFCI is looking for the outgoing 20-amp current to match the incoming current. So using this 45-amp adapter is a “maybe” that you have to be careful of the outlet polarity before hooking in, and don’t be disappointed if there’s a GFCI that it trips. In short, don’t count on it working.

30-amp dryer outlet to power a 50-amp RV cordset?

), one reader asked about the possibility of powering his 50-amp RV from a 30-amp dryer outlet – and the answer is sometimes but not always. See his question and my answer below. While you probably know that plugging your RV’s 30-amp/120-volt cordset into a pedestal outlet that’s been accidentally miswired as a 240-volt dryer outlet will result in frying your RV’s electrical system (read my full article about it here , one reader asked about the possibility of powering his 50-amp RV from a 30-amp dryer outlet – and the answer is sometimes but not always. See his question and my answer below.

I follow you on RV Travel, find your articles very informative. I know that you cannot plug a 30-amp camper service into a 30-amp dryer service. I have 50-amp service on my 5th wheel. Would I be able to plug that into a 4-wire/30-amp dryer outlet? I understand that my total Watts would only be 7,200 compared to 12,000 for the standard RV 50-amp/240-volt service, but that’s enough for me. Thank you. —Mike P.



So here’s what he’s asking . Since Mike P. has a 30-amp dryer outlet at his house with 4-wires (hot-1, hot-2, neutral and ground), and the legs are wired with 120-volts from neutral to hot-1 or hot-2, and 240-volts between hot-1 and hot-2, then it’s exactly like an RV 50-amp/120-240-volt outlet except that you only have 30 amps of current available rather than 50 amps of current. . Since Mike P. has a 30-amp dryer outlet at his house with 4-wires (hot-1, hot-2, neutral and ground), and the legs are wired with 120-volts from neutral to hot-1 or hot-2, and 240-volts between hot-1 and hot-2, then it’s exactly like an RV 50-amp/120-240-volt outlet except that you only have 30 amps of current available rather than 50 amps of current.

here on Amazon. He just needs a NEMA 14-30P to 14-50R adapter. Looks like they make one to charge your Tesla (no kidding) but it should work just as well for an RV. Availableon Amazon.

He also asked about using an early/vintage 3-wire dryer outlet with a similar type of adapter, but I’m afraid that’s a big no-no according to code. That’s because it uses the ground connection as both the neutral and the ground, and there was a special usage permitted for a 240-volt dryer or stove-top due to the fact they both use mostly 240-volt power and only a little 120-volt power for the drum motor (on the dryer) and the clock (on a stove-top). So don’t be tempted to wire into something like this yourself since you’re not only creating a code violation, your homeowner’s insurance might refuse a claim if a fire inspector sees it. Just DON’T go there.

Stay tuned for Part 4 on the care and feeding of shore power on generator hookups.



Let’s play safe out there….

Klein 11-1 screwdriver winner



I announced this contest/quiz in my RV Electricity Newsletter two weeks ago, and it had more than 250 correct entries about how many amperes of current at 120 volts are needed to create 1,000 watts of power. Yes, if you look at the Ohm’s law chart on the right it’s as simple as dividing watts (1,000) by volts (120) to come up with amperes (8.3333333333333).

Al Simons. So Al, I’m sending you an email to get your shipping address. And the random bird winner randomly drawn from the other 250 correct entries is Gary Stone (aka dragonpilot38). I’m also getting Gary’s shipping address, so both prizes will ship out this week. Great job, all of you! As promised, the early bird gets the worm, but so does the random bird. The first correct answer came in at 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning and was entered by. So Al, I’m sending you an email to get your shipping address. And the random bird winner randomly drawn from the other 250 correct entries is(aka dragonpilot38). I’m also getting Gary’s shipping address, so both prizes will ship out this week.

giveaway quiz in my next RV Electricity Newsletter the last Sunday in March. See you then (if you Thanks to all of you who participated. Look for anotherin my next RV Electricity Newsletter the last Sunday in March. See you then (if you sign up for my newsletter , that is).

Read yesterday's tip: Navigating parking lots with a big RV.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

QUICK TIPS

Trailhead parking lot too small?

Got a big rig but have plans to visit a trailhead? If you carry a bicycle or motor scooter, you may find it a lot less frustrating to use that than your rig when you get to the trail parking area — only to find it’s too small for your rig.

Be safe and be seen!

With electricity expert,

This may look a little silly at first, but all of my road crew keep a yellow safety vest in their vehicle and put them on whenever they have to step into traffic. You should have at least one of these to keep in your RV just in case you have to get out while you’re on a busy road to check a tire or flag down help. They fold up into a really tight package which can easily live in your glove compartment so they won’t be lost in the general mayhem. Being safe and seen is the latest fashion statement. With electricity expert, Mike Sokol

Camp overnight at a casino?

Want to overnight in a casino parking lot? Most don’t mind, but it’s best to check first – some are now issuing a permit to be displayed – unless you don’t mind being rousted by security at 3:00 a.m. Check at OvernightRVParking.com or get the 2018 American Casino Guide to locate RV-overnight-friendly casinos.

HOT TOPIC AT RV TRAVEL.COM

RV Electricity: Can reversed polarity shock you?



WEBSITES OF THE DAY



American safaris: Best places to see wildlife

The U.S. is home to about 3,000 wild animal species. This site lists where to find some of them other than in zoos or controlled sanctuaries.



Too tired to cook? Browse delivery and takeout restaurants by location or by cuisine. More than 12,000 menus to choose from, with discounts and deals.

Remember the milk

“The best way to manage your tasks. Never forget the milk (or anything else) again.”

VIDEO OF THE DAY RV fire? You have 20 seconds to escape

RV fire expert Mac McCoy runs down what you need to know to escape your RV in an emergency. Most RVers don’t know the right way to escape and that can spell a disaster. What you learn here could save your life or those of your loved ones.

CLICK THE VIDEO TO SEE THE TIP .

See all of our videos on our YouTube Channel .

MORE QUICK TIPS



Safely store aerosol cans

“After the cap came off one of my spray cans and emptied its contents into a storage bay, I decided to see if I could find a better way to store them. I found that the popular plastic bicycle water bottle cage works for most of my cans. Just mount the cage(s) to any appropriate surface, then stuff the otherwise-runaway aerosol cans in the cage.” Thanks to Jim Anderson for the “canny” idea.

Easy non-skid shower stall floor

Shower stall floor too slick for safety? Cut a piece or two of

Shower stall floor too slick for safety? Cut a piece or two of non-skid mat (normally used in the kitchen cupboard to restrain unruly dishes) and lay it in the shower.

Do you have a tip? Send it to diane (at) rvtravel.com .

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

A small frog goes to a fortune teller and asks if he is going to meet a young girl. The psychic says, “Yes, you are.” The frog replies, “Where? In a bar, at a party?” The psychic says, “In biology class.”

