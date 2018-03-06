RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 861

Issue 861 • March 7, 2018
RVing Tip of the Day
Care and feeding of your shore power connection – Part 3
By Mike Sokol
As promised, here are a few specialty dog-bone adapters you can use when connecting your RV’s shore power to non-standard hookups. Here we go…
USED BY RV TECHNICIANS!
Protect your RV parts from rust and corrosion
T-9 is the RV technician’s choice for attacking corrosion, loosening rusty parts & flushing out old lubricants. It permeates metal crevices & seeps deep inside assembled components to leave a durable protective coating, lubricating without dismantling equipment. It won’t wash off in rain or mud. T-9 will not harm paint, plastic, rubber, fiberglass or vinyl. It can be used on engines, wiring, belts & is safe on electronics. Boeshield T-9 was developed by Boeing for lubrication and protection of aircraft components. Learn more or order.
QUICK TIPS
Trailhead parking lot too small?
Got a big rig but have plans to visit a trailhead? If you carry a bicycle or motor scooter, you may find it a lot less frustrating to use that than your rig when you get to the trail parking area — only to find it’s too small for your rig.
With electricity expert, Mike Sokol
This may look a little silly at first, but all of my road crew keep a yellow safety vest in their vehicle and put them on whenever they have to step into traffic. You should have at least one of these to keep in your RV just in case you have to get out while you’re on a busy road to check a tire or flag down help. They fold up into a really tight package which can easily live in your glove compartment so they won’t be lost in the general mayhem. Being safe and seen is the latest fashion statement.
Camp overnight at a casino?
Want to overnight in a casino parking lot? Most don’t mind, but it’s best to check first – some are now issuing a permit to be displayed – unless you don’t mind being rousted by security at 3:00 a.m. Check at OvernightRVParking.com or get the 2018 American Casino Guide to locate RV-overnight-friendly casinos.
HOT TOPIC AT RV TRAVEL.COM
RV Electricity: Can reversed polarity shock you?
Fire Extinguishing Aerosol, Two-pack
The First Alert Tundra Fire Extinguishing Aerosol Spray is easier to use and discharges 4 times longer than traditional fire extinguishers. With an aerosol nozzle and portable size, it’s suited for the kitchen, car, garage, boat or RV. The formula wipes away with a damp cloth & is biodegradable. Available at 50% off the last we looked. Learn more or order.
WEBSITES OF THE DAY
American safaris: Best places to see wildlife
The U.S. is home to about 3,000 wild animal species. This site lists where to find some of them other than in zoos or controlled sanctuaries.
Remember the milk
“The best way to manage your tasks. Never forget the milk (or anything else) again.”
Protect your RV’s slideout with this rubber seal lubricant
If you don’t take care of your slideout you’re asking for problems including dangerous, costly water damage. This rubber seal lubricant from Thetford prevents fading, cracking and deterioration. It cleans, conditions and shines, keeping seals flexible and protected from sunlight destruction. It is also useful on door seals and window seals. It’s a mineral oil product and also acts as a lubricant. Learn more or order
RV fire? You have 20 seconds to escape
RV fire expert Mac McCoy runs down what you need to know to escape your RV in an emergency. Most RVers don’t know the right way to escape and that can spell a disaster. What you learn here could save your life or those of your loved ones.
Complete Guide to Airstream Maintenance
With just a few basic tools & this guide, you can do almost every routine task yourself. Learn how to inspect & maintain every major system of your Airstream & be ready to fix small problems that crop up while traveling. No other book contains so much Airstream-specific & reliable advice from experienced Airstreamers, product manufacturers, service techs & factory personnel. Includes recommended tools, storage tips, practical suggestions & dozens of illustrations. Learn more or order.
MORE QUICK TIPS
Safely store aerosol cans
“After the cap came off one of my spray cans and emptied its contents into a storage bay, I decided to see if I could find a better way to store them. I found that the popular plastic bicycle water bottle cage works for most of my cans. Just mount the cage(s) to any appropriate surface, then stuff the otherwise-runaway aerosol cans in the cage.” Thanks to Jim Anderson for the “canny” idea.
Shower stall floor too slick for safety? Cut a piece or two of non-skid mat (normally used in the kitchen cupboard to restrain unruly dishes) and lay it in the shower.
Batteries last a long time!
Motion detection nightlights can last a year on a set of batteries
When you need a nightlight when without hookups, these are great: they light only when they sense motion, shutting off after 30 seconds of no movement. They use no wires & install in less than 5 minutes. Use outdoors, too. Lights come in a 3-pack. Can last up to a year! Watch the short video for a demonstration or learn more (or order at a great price) at Amazon.com.
LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH
A small frog goes to a fortune teller and asks if he is going to meet a young girl. The psychic says, “Yes, you are.” The frog replies, “Where? In a bar, at a party?” The psychic says, “In biology class.”
