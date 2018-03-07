RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 862

Issue 862 • March 8, 2018

RVing Tip of the Day



Electric power: You pay for it – learn to read the meter By Russ and Tiña De Maris Spend any amount of time at all in a commercial RV park and you’re apt to get a power bill. Since power is expensive anywhere, it’s a bitter pill for RVers when they’re likely to be presented with a bill for rates higher than the locals pay. We’ve all heard the “cost of reading the meter,” “administrative overhead,” and “Huh?” excuses. How do you know if you’re actually being billed for what you’ve used? In many parks, old-style clock-type electric meters are used, and many folks just don’t have a clue as to how to “read” them. Digital meters are a lot easier, but not nearly as common. How do you know if you’re actually being billed for what you’ve used? In many parks, old-style clock-type electric meters are used, and many folks just don’t have a clue as to how to “read” them. Digital meters are a lot easier, but not nearly as common. Here’s how to read a clock-type meter: Remember that each of the hands represents a single digit of the present reading. It’s helpful to recall that some hands turn clockwise, others counterclockwise. When the hand is between numbers, that hand is always read to the lower number. In the picture, the reading on the meter is 08604. It may be difficult to discern that the first zero (or the first hand reading from left to right) is really a zero. Why difficult to discern? When the pointer is close to being directly on a number, you have to determine whether it has actually reached the number yet or not. The giveaway is simple: If the hand to the right of the one in question is past the zero, then the hand in question is to be read as higher. In this case, the second hand is between the eight and nine – it has yet to reach the zero mark. Now looking at the third dial from the left – is it a six? Yep, as you’ve noted that the fourth dial (to the immediate right) is PAST the zero mark. And remember: When meters are read they are NOT reset to zero. So when you “check in” to your RV site, read the meter and write down the figures. To practice, you might read it every day to get the hang of it, and to see how little power RVers use – unless, of course, you’re running the air conditioner! To know how much power or kilowatts you’ve used, simply subtract the earlier reading from the present reading. Knowledge, as they say, is power. Read yesterday’s tip: Care and feeding of your shore power connection – Part 3.

Electrical circuit not working?

Got an electrical circuit in your RV that stubbornly refuses to work? You’ve checked the circuit breaker and it’s fine, but still “no juice”? Check in the bathroom and verify that the ground fault interrupter doesn’t need to be reset. (Don’t ask how we know about this one.)

Don’t change your smoke detector battery for ten years!

With electricity expert,

In many states, you'll soon be required to update any of your RV (and home) smoke detectors that use replaceable 9-volt batteries with a new version that uses a non-replaceable lithium battery that lasts up to 10 years. But this is really a good thing since most fire-related deaths are due to non-operational smoke alarms due to dead batteries. While you're at it, you should consider upgrading your smoke detectors to include a CO (carbon monoxide) alarm as well. Even if you already have a CO alarm (and all modern RVs will already have them), any extra warning can save precious seconds. You can find these at any big box store such or Lowe's or Home Depot, or on Amazon here.

Is buying a “deer whistle” worth it?

Worried about your RV being clobbered by a deer? Before you pump good money into “deer whistles,” do a little research. There’s little evidence that they work, and plenty of evidence that they just don’t work. Have you had experience one way or another with a deer whistle? Let us know by commenting below.

VIDEO OF THE DAY How to handle a tire blowout in your RV

Please, please, please watch this. If you blow a front tire, you could end up in a very bad way, even dead, if you react improperly. We post this video often to teach our readers the correct way to react. The knowledge could be a lifesaver for you or your family.

Safely plugging into shore power

Just a reminder that when you’re plugging your RV into the power pedestal at an RV park (or anywhere), make sure the breaker switch is in the “off” position. Switch it on after you have plugged in.

Must-have safety equipment

Prepare for a breakdown or flat on the roadside – carry a set of warning triangles like commercial truckers use. Folding ones don't take much space, but their reflectors help out at night. Be sure to place them well behind your rig to give traffic plenty of warning of your presence. Thanks to George Bliss for the tip!

Prepare for a breakdown or flat on the roadside – carry a set of warning triangles like commercial truckers use. Folding ones don’t take much space, but their reflectors help out at night. Be sure to place them well behind your rig to give traffic plenty of warning of your presence. Thanks to George Bliss for the tip! (Editor: Here are some at Amazon.com .)

Do you have a tip? Send it to diane (at) rvtravel.com .

Batteries last a long time!

Motion detection nightlights can last a year on a set of batteries

When you need a nightlight when without hookups, these are great: they light only when they sense motion, shutting off after 30 seconds of no movement. They use no wires & install in less than 5 minutes. Use outdoors, too. Lights come in a 3-pack. Can last up to a year!

