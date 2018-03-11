RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 863

Issue 863 • March 12, 2018

RVing Tip of the Day



Ask the RV tech: Smart to buy a damaged RV and fix it up yourself? by Steve Savage, Mobility RV Service For the majority of folks, buying a damaged RV and fixing it up is an absolutely terrible idea. Why do I say that? Several reasons come to mind. For the majority of folks, buying a damaged RV and fixing it up is an absolutely terrible idea. Why do I say that? Several reasons come to mind. First, many units sold, by insurance companies for example, come with a salvage title. State laws vary as to what is needed to get that title changed to a standard title. I advise folks buying salvage to pay no more than 50 percent of what you would expect to pay for the same unit with a clear title. This is if you never intend to resell the unit, maybe. Everyone else has been warned! Secondly, many shoppers, especially first-time buyers, do not have the remotest idea what goes into deconstructing and rebuilding an RV. The route they most often take is to cover up soft floors with laminate flooring, while attempting to panel over walls that have delaminated due to moisture penetration. There is a saying about putting lipstick on a pig that applies in these situations. Finally, doing a proper rebuild does not come cheaply, and the parts to do it do not come from Lowe's or Home Depot. It's sad to see someone come onto the lot hoping to sell something into which they sunk thousands of dollars, and find that at most it will sell for half of what they have spent on parts, not to mention the time invested. Cutting to the chase: Just as with anything in life, if you don't have the skills and knowledge to take on a task, you'll likely come out better just buying a unit needing no more than a good cleaning. Most RVs that sell very cheaply do so because they need repair and are still priced too high!

QUICK TIPS

“Whitening” discolored exterior plastic

Exterior plastic on your RV discolored? Some RVers say if it’s white plastic, try spraying it with water with a little bit of Rit brand blue dye. Be sure to mask off any unaffected areas with shop towels taped into place to keep the solution from drooling down where it shouldn’t.

“Exercise” your generator – Part 2

With electricity expert,

Part 1: Don't just exercise the pooch, exercise the generator, too. Fire it up and run it at half-load (or more) for two hours each month. Part 2: The best way to exercise your generator is with a high-load device like an electric heater. A standard 1,500-watt ceramic heater that you can buy for about $30 (the last we checked) is a great load. And while you're at it, don't forget to drain and run out the last of the gasoline at the end of the season, or add the proper amount of STA-BIL ® Fuel Stabilizer.

Winter condensation issues driving you out of your RV? You can't stop breathing, so cut it off somewhere else. One way is to avoid using a non-vented space heater (Blue flame or catalytic) – each gallon of LP burned releases three quarts of water into your interior atmosphere!

HOT TOPIC AT RV TRAVEL.COM

Astronomy for RVers: Catch a shooting star.



WEBSITES OF THE DAY



National Park Service

You're probably already familiar with the NPS website, but have you ever really explored all that it has to offer? There's lots of good information, not just about our beautiful parks, but about future events, trip ideas/advice, and informative articles.



Cairn

Cairn is a monthly subscription box. Each month you'll receive a box full of great outdoor gear. Everything from snacks, to clothing or accessories to sunscreens and chapsticks to survival gear. We've been subscribers for a while and look forward to our box every month. (Yep, they'll send it to your campsite!)

Adventure Parents

Join these parents as they show their kids what the great outdoors is all about. Great website for informative articles, finding new gear, and kid-friendly recipes.

VIDEO OF THE DAY < Counteract the campground slobs

Alan Warren, the host of the syndicated radio show The RV Show USA, offers a one-minute tip about something you can do to clean up after those slobs who think a campground (and probably everywhere else) is their personal wastebasket.

CLICK THE VIDEO TO SEE THE TIP .

MORE QUICK TIPS



Important “rest stop” safety checks

Do a safety walk-around at every "rest stop": Thump your tires – they should all "sound" the same. Feel the wheel hubs – excessive heat is a warning. Check lighting, hitch, safety chains, breakaway cable. Look for "loose stuff," like a bumper-stored dump hose. Save time, save money, maybe save someone's life.

Easy fix for sticky sliding windows

Ever had a sliding window "stick" when trying to open or close it? Frames can contract in cooler weather, making things tight. Reader Fred Campbell says his fix is lubricating the window tracks with a simple "puff" of white graphite powder. Why the white? "It doesn't make a mess like the black stuff!" says Fred – the "smoother operator." Thanks, Fred!



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

