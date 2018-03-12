RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 864

Issue 864 • March 13, 2018

RVing Tip of the Day



Watch out for those sneaky RV weight limits By Greg Illes

I’ve learned to always drive my RV within its specified weight limits. How I learned this is a long and somewhat sordid tale, but I’ll touch on the highlights. I’ve learned to always drive my RV within its specified weight limits. How I learned this is a long and somewhat sordid tale, but I’ll touch on the highlights. First of all, know that “stock” motorhomes do not have a reputation as load-haulers. Manufacturers seem to play a minimalist game, buying a chassis (from Ford or whoever) that will just barely hold their coach, its occupants, and a few odds and ends. Add in full water/gas/propane tanks, food and clothing, some tools and toys – it’s way too easy to bust the limits. What are the limits? The two most important are GVW (gross vehicle weight) and GCVW (gross combined vehicle weight). There’s also the towing weight rating. GVW is the maximum allowed weight as it rolls down the road. GCVW is for motorhomes towing another vehicle, and is the combined weight of both vehicles. My motorhome has a little gotcha (not uncommon). See if you can spot it: GVW – 15,000

GCVW – 19,000

Tow limit – 5,000 Got it? Right, I can’t have my coach at gross weight and use my 5,000 tow limit because that would put me at 15+5 = 20,000, 1,000 over my GCVW. But that one was fairly obvious from the get-go. What tripped me up was the insidious way that weights large and small sneaked into my motorhome. Oh, I know all about my 622 pounds of water, a fridge full of food, and my 50-pound kayak. But along the way, I kinda overlooked the 400-odd pounds of chassis modifications, extra tools, spare parts, tire chains, etc., etc. I was also doing the same thing with my toad – it’s a Ranger 4×4 pickup, and I had big steel bumpers, off-road recovery gear, spares and tools and so on. After five years of such excess, I got around to (re-) weighing the rig in late 2014 and I almost had a heart attack right there at the truck scales. I was so far over both weight limits I’m embarrassed to repeat the numbers. More than 1,000 pounds – let’s leave it at that. I did some soul-searching, and reset my attitude about my “include everything” approach. If it was not being used, it was ejected. If it was heavy-ish, I replaced it with something equivalent but lighter. I got really aggressive about it, perhaps overly so, and pulled a LOT of weight out of both vehicles. Occasionally, I had to put something back in. A ladder is one example (15 pounds). I had been carrying one for years and never used it. Of course, as soon as I got rid of it, I found something I couldn’t get at from the roof. So the ladder went back in. Keeping track was both easy and difficult. I used an Excel spreadsheet to tally up the weights – that was the easy part. The hard part was keeping up the discipline to make an entry for every item that went in and out. A lousy 6-pound portable vacuum hardly makes a dent in a 15,000 pound GVW, but ten such items is sixty pounds, and three of those – well, you get the idea. It all adds up. For food and clothing, I made some initial measurements and then created some educated guesses as to spreadsheet entries for my average loads. (I’m not crazy enough to be entering two bottles of milk and a loaf of bread in my spreadsheet.) These days, I’m many hundreds of pounds under my limits, but I confess that it would be too easy to again bust through them. After all, while I travel, my RV is my house and I’m not used to worrying about what I keep in my house.

Greg Illes is a retired systems engineer who loves thinking up RV upgrades and modifications. When he’s not working on his motorhome, he’s traveling in it. You can follow his blog at www.divver-city.com/blog.

Read yesterday's tip: Ask the RV tech: Smart to buy a damaged RV and fix it up yourself?

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

QUICK TIPS

Where to find “clean” firewood

Can’t find a good source of campfire wood? Restrictions to keep invasive bug species at bay make it even harder. Hit the “big box” lumberyard and buy cheap “utility”-grade 2x4s. Cut ’em in foot or foot-and-a-half lengths. They are easy to chop into kindling, if desired, and they light easily, don’t support bugs, and put out plenty of heat and light.

Exercise your GFCIs

With electricity expert,

If you look at GFCI instructions, they say to test them once a month. Now, I don't know anyone who tests them at all, let alone on a monthly basis, but I do think that testing all GFCIs in your RV should be on your pre-season checklist and be checked at least once a year. How to test? All GFCIs have a built-in test and reset button. So push the test button and you should hear the relay click. Push the reset button, and it should latch in. As an extra check, use a 3-light outlet tester with a GFCI button. You should see the lights on the tester go out along with a relay click when you push the test button on the outlet tester. If the GFCI doesn't act like this, then it's time to replace it with a new one. With electricity expert, Mike Sokol

Where to place the remote thermometer transmitter

Can’t find a good location for your remote reporting thermometer transmitter? Stick it out in the sun and it may report way too high. Look for a location under your rig’s steps – in the shade, but close to your inside unit, making it a sure receiver “pickup.”

What’s the fairest checkout time at an RV park?



Reserve America

Find and reserve your next campsite. Find places to camp in campgrounds, parks and on other properties. Book your stay through the website or app. Couldn’t be easier!



Scoutorama

Find favorite recipes from the Boy Scouts. Easy camp recipes organized by meal category.

The Culture Trip

In a new place and not sure what’s around you? The Culture Trip gives you hundreds of ideas on what to do/see/explore wherever you are.

How to check your RV battery for power draw

From RV Four Seasons.com, here is a quick tutorial on how to check your RV's deep cycle battery with an inexpensive multimeter. Use it to determine the amount of power being drawn, including from phantom loads that you may not even realize are draining it, slowly but surely.

MORE QUICK TIPS



Keep bugs from sticking so hard to your rig

Bugs sticking to the front of your rig making you buggy? Get ’em off easily. Apply plenty of wax to the front of your rig when doing your “spiff and clean” routines. Some RVers swear by dampening drier softener sheets with water, then wiping the front end down with the sheet – bugs practically jump off with a quick wipe down later.

Best way to park safely during strong winds

During a strong storm with high winds, try to camp with your RV pointing toward or away from the wind. The RV will be more stable than if the wind is hitting it sideways. And beware of close-by trees. If they don’t look strong and healthy, camp a distance away … just in case!



Do you have a tip? Send it to diane (at) rvtravel.com .

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Traffic cop: “Your eyes are red. Have you been drinking?” Driver: “Your eyes are glazed. Have you been eating doughnuts?”

