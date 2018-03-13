RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 865

Issue 865 • March 14, 2018

UPDATE: WED., MARCH 14

Our RV electricity editor Mike Sokol will appear live today on the syndicated radio program, The RV Show USA between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Pacific Time. That’s 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The show is taped live on Facebook to be broadcast later on radio stations across the USA. You can watch the live taping by clicking here. During the show, please call in with your questions for Mike toll free at 1-855-296-7469.

RVing Tip of the Day



12-volts DC can be dangerous too!



By Mike Sokol

Be aware that your RV's 12-volt electrical system can be dangerous to work on. While 12-volts DC is too low to shock you, there are many hundreds of amperes of current available for a short circuit. If you accidentally get anything metallic between the terminals it can weld itself in place and turn red hot in seconds. That includes anything metallic that gets between the red/positive battery terminal and the frame of the RV. Remove all watches and jewelry when working on or around your battery. If you're going to be removing the battery cables make sure you remove the black/negative one first. After, it will be safe to put a wrench on the red/positive battery terminal to remove it. When reattaching the battery cables, put on the red/positive terminal first, followed by the black/negative terminal. If you don't do it in this order then you can easily have the wrench that's on the positive terminal contact the RV frame which will create an instant weld followed by overheating. If you short a battery it's possible to cause the battery to vent acid out the top from internal overheating. How do I know all this? Seen it. I watched my dad short out a car battery and take a hit in the eye from the acid squirting out the vent holes. At a car shop where I once worked, a mechanic got his wedding ring trapped between his wrench on the positive battery terminal and the vehicle frame. It welded the wedding ring in place and glowed red while it was still on his finger. He nearly lost the finger from 3rd degree burns along with tendon damage. Watch for a video from me on this topic soon.

State, Regional,

City and U.S. maps

QUICK TIPS

Organizing “stuff” in the bedroom

Limited space in your RV’s bedroom? Where to keep all that “pocket junk” men have to carry (because “real men” don’t carry a purse)? Try a small plastic tray where you can dump your keys, wallet, sunglasses, etc. Have bigger stuff, like iPad, water bottle, book? Just use a bigger plastic tray.

Does smoke bother you?

If you are allergic to smoke or bothered by it, then be sure to plan ahead when making a reservation at an RV park, especially during the summer season when many campers will enjoy an evening campfire. With some parks, the fire pits can be as close as 15 or 20 feet away from a neighbor's RV. When making a reservation ask for a site away from a nearby campfire pit or in a no-campfire area of the park, if available.

Bathroom fan so noisy it drives you nuts? Look for a replacement fan with a 12-volt high-capacity computer cooling fan. You may need to modify the mounting a bit to make it stay in the same place, but a little creativity can bring a “silent night.”

HOT TOPIC AT RV TRAVEL.COM

Trailer folk: Jack the frame – not the axle.



WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Overnight RV Parking

You may know this website from our newsletter (we love these guys), but if you’re not familiar with it, make yourself! Find almost every free overnight parking spot across the U.S.



10-Minute Mail

Ever want to sign up for a website but not get put on a million mailing lists? (This always seems to happen, right?) 10-Minute Mail gives you an email address to use for 10 minutes – then it disappears. Keep this on file. Trust us, it’ll come in handy.

Crime Reports

Unsure about the safety of your next campground location? Crime Reports uses a Google Map-style system that allows you to see every bit of crime in any specified neighborhood. Look at the neighborhood you’re currently in, or where you’re headed next!

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

VIDEO OF THE DAY <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The importance of loading your trailer properly

A fascinating short video on why weight distribution on your trailer matters so much. In this demonstration, you’ll see how the trailer responds according to how its weight is distributed. If not loaded properly a trailer can sway out of control and lead to an accident.

CLICK THE VIDEO TO SEE THE TIP .

MORE QUICK TIPS



Quick fire starters

Want easy fire starters for your campfire? Get a single one of those manufactured fire logs, cut it up in pieces, and use the pieces for fire starters.

Easy way to get water out of sewer hose before storage

Putting away a recently used sewer hose can make a wet mess. After rinsing the hose, leave the "output" end of the hose connected to the drain, and starting at the RV-end of the hose, push a couple of feet of hose toward the output end. This forces the water out of the pleats of the hose. Wait a moment, and then repeat the process until you've pushed the hose together and the water out. Now store your hose without the watery mess.

