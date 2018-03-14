RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 866

Issue 866 • March 15, 2018

RVing Tip of the Day



Extra! Extra! Carry an e-x-t-r-a water hose By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Sometimes as RVers we aren’t sure of what gear to carry. After all, there’s only so much space in the rig – being piled from floor to ceiling isn’t conducive to moving about freely. But there’s one thing you may want to carry more than one of: a water hose. Keeping a long water hose in the rig is always a given, particularly if you frequent RV parks with hookups. But a short coupled water hose, just a few feet long, can make life a whole lot easier when on the road. We’re accustomed to lots of boondocking, meaning we’re away from hookups for days, even weeks at a time. Pulling into an RV service station to dump tanks and take on water is something we just work into our trips. In National Parks, it’s not uncommon to find those tall, tower-like water stations, where a hose hangs above the ground, supported by a spring structure that keeps the hose off the ground, yet easily accessible for use. Not so on one of our park stops. Here were the towers, but no hoses. Happily the rangers had left a rope tied to the towers so you could pull down the “business end” of the tower. Here we could pull the connection down close enough to the ground that we didn’t need a rinse hose at all – we just directed the jet of water into our sewer hose to rinse it out. But when we got to the tower for potable water fill, well, that was a different story. We’d left our “short” six-foot fill hose back at base and found ourselves stuck dragging out the long hose, hooking it up, then after the fill, blowing the water out of 25 feet of line, and wrapping it all up. There are times, too, even when the potable water station provides a convenient hose, you may be better off using your own. Some folks, for some perverse reason, insist on using the available fresh water hose to clean their sewer hose. If in doubt, disconnect the available hose, maybe even clean the tap threads with sanitizer, and use your own. A tank full of bad bacteria will make for a memorable RV trip, and using your own “known clean” hose can pay dividends.

Read yesterday's tip: 12-volts DC can be dangerous too!



QUICK TIPS

Save power while reading at night

Inveterate bookworm but looking to conserve power? A “Kindle” or other e-reader device with backlight doesn’t need much ambient light to read at night. During the day, plug it in and recharge it while driving.

The eyes have it…

With electricity expert, Mike Sokol

Safety glasses are highly underrated and underused. Anytime you’re working on an RV’s electrical system, especially the 12-volt house batteries, you should wear a pair. It’s possible to squirt sulfuric acid out of the battery vents and cause instant eye damage. Also, if you’re climbing around under your RV you can easily have something drop into your eye and cause severe damage. Get a nice pair of safety glasses that have a case to keep them from getting scratched up, and wear them when working around anything that could get close to your eyes. I’ve had a few eye operations myself and it’s not comfortable at all. I recommend these.



Worried about counter drop leaf dropping?

If you’re worried your counter extension drop leaf may “drop” at the wrong time, get a short-length shower curtain rod and use it for extra support. Simply put one end of the rod on the floor under the leaf and rack out the rod until it firmly supports the leaf.

Exercising your generator with a load.



WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Roadtrippers

If you have a long day of driving ahead, consult Roadtrippers! Plug in your starting and ending points and the website will tell you everything you should do along the way! Discover new routes, restaurants, places to stay, photo opportunities and much more.

Bring Fido

Wonder if that place you’re going is dog-friendly? Wonder no more. Bring Fido shows you every place (it’s a huuuuuge database) that you can bring your pup. See if you can bring him to the restaurant on Friday night, see where the nearest dog park is, or even see if he can come to that upcoming wine festival you have your eye on.

Supercook

Tell Supercook what foods you have in your fridge and pantry, and it’ll pair you with recipes that include those items. Great for those nights you don’t know what to make and don’t feel like going to the grocery store. Supercook does all the hard work for you (minus the cooking…we wish!).

VIDEO OF THE DAY <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> How to replace an RV vent cover

Bob Livingston and Bill Gehr from Trailer Life show you the easy process of replacing a plastic RV roof vent. A few simple tools, a trip to the RV parts store for a replacement vent, and you’re set to go. The video runs about four minutes.

MORE QUICK TIPS



Installing a magnetic-mount antenna on a rubber roof

If you’ve ever tried to install a magnetic mount-style antenna on an RV’s rubber roof, you know it just won’t happen. A piece of galvanized metal – for example, an electrical junction box cover – is a great “base” for such antennas. How to attach it? One reader screwed his down to the roof, using roof-compatible sealant under it. Others have used heavy-duty double-stick tape to hold the plate down.

Easier way to use baking soda to freshen water tank

Like to “freshen” your water tank with baking soda but can’t find an easy way? Put a cup of baking soda inside a water filter canister (take out the filter!) and hook the filter canister to your hose. Fill the tank with the “output” side of the “soda filter.”



Do you have a tip? Send it to diane (at) rvtravel.com .

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Arriving at the scene of a car crash, a paramedic asks the driver, “Are you badly hurt?” “I don’t know,” says the driver. “I haven’t spoken to my lawyer yet.”

