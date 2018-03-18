RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 867

Issue 867 • March 19, 2018

RVing Tip of the Day

Clean your RV interior thoroughly for peanuts!

By Bob Difley Before buying those high-priced, fancy-packaged, specialized cleaning supplies, try these two items you probably already have in your rig. Even if you don’t have them already, they’re readily available in any grocery store – and you may be pleasantly surprised at their versatility. What are these magic ingredients? White vinegar and baking soda! Don’t believe it? Try this on your oven – one of the toughest cleaning jobs – to convince yourself. Prepare a solution of 1/2 cup each of vinegar and baking soda with 3 cups of water. Wear rubber gloves to protect your skin and apply with a kitchen towel or sponge. Allow the solution to stand for a few minutes, then wipe off. You will only need to scrub the very toughest burned-on food. What are these magic ingredients? White vinegar and baking soda! Don’t believe it? Try this on your oven – one of the toughest cleaning jobs – to convince yourself. Prepare a solution of 1/2 cup each of vinegar and baking soda with 3 cups of water. Wear rubber gloves to protect your skin and apply with a kitchen towel or sponge. Allow the solution to stand for a few minutes, then wipe off. You will only need to scrub the very toughest burned-on food. How about windows? Wipe solution on with a sponge then wash off with a hose (outside, of course!) and enjoy your new sparkling, streak-free windows. Use vinegar mixed with 3 parts water (you can vary this mixture based on the difficulty of the cleaning job) for less difficult jobs. Here are some more cleaning tips: Vinegar Remove stick-on hooks from painted surfaces by squeezing a few drops of vinegar behind the hook.

Price labels will come off by coating the label with several coats of white vinegar and let soak. After several minutes the label will rub off.

Lime deposits around faucets can be softened for easy removal by covering the deposits with vinegar-soaked paper towels. Leave the paper towels on for about one hour before cleaning. Leaves chrome clean and shiny.

Vinegar removes deposits which clog your metal shower heads and sink aerators. Combine 1/2 cup white vinegar and one quart water and submerge the shower head or aerators and boil 15 minutes. Or put the mixture in a plastic bag, secure to the shower head with a rubber band, leave on for about an hour, then remove the bag and turn on the water to rinse.

For a homemade anti-fogging glass cleaner try 1 part white vinegar to 3 parts water.

Remove rust stains and hard water deposits by applying vinegar full-strength until spot disappears, then rinse.

Mix vinegar with salt to create a paste for a good surface cleaner.

Remove stubborn hard water sprinkler spots and streaks on glass with undiluted vinegar.

Clean tea pots by boiling equal parts of vinegar and water for several minutes and let stand an hour. Then rinse with plain water before using tea kettle. Baking Soda You can cut the amount of chlorine bleach used in your wash by half when you add 1/4 cup to front-loading washers and 1/2 cup to top-loading machines.

The baking soda will also make your clothes smell clean and fresh.

Dissolve 4 tablespoons baking soda in 1 quart warm water for a general cleaner.

Use baking soda on a damp sponge to clean and deodorize all kitchen and bathroom surfaces.

A paste of baking soda and salt will cleans baking dishes – enamel, ceramic and glass – and coffee stains from cups or counter tops.

It is a great soap scum remover.

For sluggish or clogged drains pour 1/2 cup baking soda down the drain. Add 1/2 cup white vinegar and cover the drain. Let set for a few minutes, then pour a kettle of 6 or more cups of boiling water down the drain to flush it. The combination of baking soda and vinegar breaks down fatty acids into soap and glycerin, allowing the clog to wash down the drain.

An excellent tire pressure gauge

The Accutire MS-4021B digital tire pressure gauge has an easy-to-read LCD display that provides pressure readings from 5-150 PSI. It’s ergonomically designed with an angled head and a rubber-coated easy-grip handle. If you forget to turn off the gauge, don’t worry, it will automatically shut off. The included lithium battery never needs to be recharged or replaced. And all this for about $17! Learn more or order.

An easy way to control food costs

Keeping food costs down can also result in keeping time spent in the galley reduced, providing more time for other pursuits. Here’s a tip for the rolling chef: When preparing meals, consider if your menu choices can be prepared in larger portions and reprised at a later date. Can you make double or triple portions, and put the leftovers in the freezer? You’ll save on time, often on ingredients, and later, after a long day on the road, your frozen meals can be popped in the microwave or gently reheated while left in the bag and warmed up in a pan of water.

Have good jumper cables on hand

Have good jumper cables on hand

Cheap jumper cables will let you down, and often at the worst possible time. What you need is something with really thick copper wiring that can provide the several hundred amperes of starting current you need to turn over the engine.



Handy, free fire starters

In a recent RV Daily Tips Newsletter we had a Quick Tip regarding easy fire starters from chopped-up manufactured logs. Adrian Graham has another super tip for fire starters: pinecones! "You see them at many, many campgrounds. And, besides being extremely flammable (from the sap), they are FREE!!! We have even stopped on our travels to the next adventure if we see a good supply under a tree." Thanks, Adrian!

Keep your food cool with this RV fridge fan

Every RV refrigerator should have one of these!

This small refrigerator fan from Valterra Products will help keep the food in your RV fridge cool and from spoiling. It cuts down initial cool-down time by 50 percent. Runs for more than 30 days on 2 D batteries. Don’t leave home without this! Learn more or order from Amazon.com.

TaskRabbit

Need some furniture put together? Need a truck to borrow? Need someone to pick up milk from the grocery store for you? Task Rabbit will pair you with someone willing to do your “task” for a bit of cash.



HowToPronounce

If you’ve recently met someone with an unusual name and you, whoops, forgot how to pronounce it, or if you’re traveling to another country and need to learn how to say something (and say it right!) this is the website for you. Good to keep on hand either way.

Dead Man’s Switch

Bad things happen, and sometimes to you. This website allows you to compose and write emails to those to whom you have something to say … after you’ve died. Sort of like an electronic will, the site will check in with you every so often to see if you’re still, well, breathing. If you don’t respond after a few times they’ll send your emails.

Protect your RV’s slideout

with this rubber seal lubricant

If you don’t take care of your slideout you’re asking for problems including dangerous, costly water damage. This rubber seal lubricant from Thetford prevents fading, cracking and deterioration. It cleans, conditions and shines, keeping seals flexible and protected from sunlight destruction. It is also useful on door seals and window seals. It’s a mineral oil product and also acts as a lubricant. Learn more or order

RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury has a tip about a type of compact hose that at first glance seems like a good thing for RVers. You may have seen this advertised in infomercials. Even though it could prove handy in an emergency, it’s not good for regular use, says Woodbury.

Best-selling vent cover!

Keep rain out and fresh air inside your RV

Few add-ons are more enthusiastically endorsed by RVers as MaxxAir vents. This is the original and best-selling model. Install this over your RV vents, then keep them open in any weather. On rainy days, air from inside your RV can exit without a single drop of rain coming inside. Keep your vents open during storage and while driving. Learn more or order.

Stop the microwave turntable rattle

Randy Coleman has this great tip: “I’ve seen many strange ways to stop the rattling of the microwave turntable while going down the road in an RV. What works the best for me is to cut a piece of the non-skid rubberized shelf liner (has holes in it) to full width of the bottom of the microwave, place under the turntable, then replace the turntable upside down on top of it. Works great. You won’t forget to remove it, since you always open it to put something in before starting the unit. No more rattles, safe, effective and lightweight.” Thanks, Randy!

Another way to ease new fittings onto sewer hose

Putting new fittings onto your sewer hose? We’ve all heard the idea of dipping the hose in hot water to make the fittings slip on easier. Here’s the polar opposite: Stick the new fittings into your freezer for a few minutes – they’ll contract and slip in the hose easier.



Do you have a tip? Send it to diane (at) rvtravel.com .

‘Earthquake Putty’ keeps stuff in place

Do you have items in your RV you like to keep in place — on a table, bedstand or counter? You need this. Quakehold Museum Putty is designed to keep items secure in earthquakes! Hey, a moving RV is a constant earthquake! To use this, pull off what you need, roll until soft, apply to the base of the object then lightly press it to the surface. Later, it comes off clean. RVers love it! Cheap, too! Learn more or or at Amazon.com.

