RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 868

Issue 868 • March 20, 2018
RVing Tip of the Day
Walmart Locator:
Find stores for shopping & overnight stays
This is an invaluable aid for RVers who occasionally spend a night in a Walmart parking lot. State maps identify where the stores are located in the USA. Detailed information includes city or town where each store is located, type of store (Walmart or Supercenter), availability of gas and diesel fuel, distance from Interstate if within 10 miles, and more. Published 2016. Learn more or order.
QUICK TIPS
Safer parking in parking lots
If you park your tow rig and trailer in a “normal” parking space in a lot, you’re likely hanging out into the driving lane. When making a short stop in a lot, put “safety cones” out in the drive lane to make sure oncoming drivers see the rig.
With electricity expert, Mike Sokol
I like to say there are old electricians and bold electricians, but not many bold-old electricians. That’s because we force ourselves into habits that create safe working environments. Anytime we touch anything metallic that has even the least possibility of being energized we use the back of our hand or knuckle for the final test. Yes, if we’re in any kind of electric wiring we always meter it twice, but let’s say you’re walking up to chain link fence, aluminum ladder or maybe the door handle of an RV in another campsite. Rather than just grabbing anything metal with the palm of your hand, scrape your knuckle on it first. In the rare instance that the object has somehow become energized, your hand will jump away from it, rather than grabbing onto it so hard that you can’t let go. That’s because you have more muscles in your hand that make a fist compared to the muscles that make it open up. In the event of an electric current going through your hand, the fist-making muscles win the tug-o-war and you’ll clamp down even harder on whatever you’re touching and you won’t be able to let go, no matter how hard you try. Far better to have your hand jump away from the object and disconnect you from the source of the current.
Less messy way to repack wheel bearings
Repacking your trailer wheel bearings? It’s a good idea to do it every year, but many hate the job because it can be so messy. When repacking the bearings, wear nitrile gloves. They don’t tear, and they’ll keep the goo off your hands.
HOT TOPIC AT RV TRAVEL.COM
Hubby solved noisy LP detector by disconnecting it – Bad idea!
RV Camping in Corps of Engineers Parks
The U.S Army Corps of Engineers manages more than 12 million acres of land and water nationwide. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. This book will guide you to more than 600 Corps-managed campgrounds with sites suitable for RV camping on nearly 200 lakes around the country. Many RVers believe Corps campgrounds are among the best out there! Learn more or order.
WEBSITES OF THE DAY
Meetup
You love your wife, but she doesn’t like to fish, and she doesn’t like to kayak, and she doesn’t really care about how beer is made (wine, please.) Meetup is a great website for meeting other people and doing things together! Join an organized hike, learn fly fishing, or just meet up for happy hour at the local tavern. Join other RVers and outdoor enthusiasts and learn, or do, something new!
RunPee
OK, this is technically an app, but they have a website too so we’re counting it because it’s just so great. You know when you finish your large diet Coke at the movies and, well, nature calls? The RunPee app will vibrate in your pocket when it’s the best time to use the restroom … e.g., nothing too exciting is happening during that scene. You can use it for movies at home or in the RV, too! Your bladder will thank you for this one.
SpeedTest
If anyone is familiar with slow and not-so-reliable internet speeds while on the road, it’s us. If you think we upload videos to our YouTube channel with no issues, you’re wrong. SpeedTest helps determine your internet speed, and your download and upload speed too. Trust us, it’s handy.
What to do about bubbles on an RV’s rubber roof
In this episode of “Ask The RV Expert,” RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury talks with RV tech expert Chris Dougherty about a reader’s problem: bubbles on his RV’s rubber roof. What to do?
2018 Large Scale Road Atlas now available
This 2018 Rand McNally Large Scale Road Atlas has maps of every U.S. state that are 35% larger than the standard atlas version plus over 350 city inset & national park maps & a comprehensive index. Road construction & conditions contact info is located above maps. Mileage chart shows distances & drive time between 77 North American cities & national parks. Tough spiral binding allows the atlas to lay open easily. Learn more.
MORE QUICK TIPS
Brighten your taillights
Taillights can get dim from dirty contacts. Make sure there’s no power to the taillights, then pull the bulbs. Use steel wool to clean bulb contacts and base; do the same for the contacts and base of the taillight fixture.
Replacing on old “tube” style TV with a flat screen in your RV? Think about mounting the new flat screen on a swing-arm mount that’s attached inside the old TV’s cabinet. You can swing the TV into the cabinet any time, and out for viewing from different areas of the coach. And no need to rebuild the cabinet to accommodate the new TV, provided it fits in the hole.
State, Regional, City and U.S. maps
A GPS is great, but there’s nothing like a folded map to plan a trip or guide you where you’re going once you’re underway. Just about every folded map you would ever need is here. Most sell from about $2 to $6. Check ’em out or order.
LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH
When a woman found out that she was pregnant, she lit up the phone lines telling everyone the good news. Later that week, she took her 4-year-old son Sam shopping. A woman there asked Sam if he was excited about the baby. “Yes,” he said. “I know what we’re going to name it. If it’s a girl, we’re calling her Molly and if it’s a boy we’re calling it quits.”
