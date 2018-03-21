RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 870

Issue 870 • March 22, 2018

RVing Tip of the Day

Don’t let your tow bar take you (or someone else) out

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Imagine looking in the rearview mirror and seeing traffic behind you scattering in every direction – trying to avoid your toad. It could be every motorhome owner’s nightmare: a runaway towed car because of a fault with a tow bar. Make sure this stays a nightmare and not a real-life scenario; keep up with tow bar maintenance.

What could cause a tow bar failure? Most often it's abuse, and sometimes age. Folks with the tow bar industry say that the most common form of tow bar abuse is backing up, a definite no-no, or because of jackknifing the toad when a panic stop is made and there's insufficient or non-existent towed vehicle braking. The stresses placed on tow bar components because of these actions can severely compromise or kill your tow bar system. NEVER back your toad vehicle with the tow bar – it's as simple as that. But what about age? At what age should you consider retiring your tow bar? Like the joke among us old folk runs, it's not so much the age, it's the mileage. Your tow bar is a lot like you: Every mile you put on the tow bar begins to slowly wear away at the joints. There's not any real practical "joint replacement" operation available for tow bars. At least once a year, experts recommend, push and pull on your tow bar, feel for looseness. If it feels loose, have it inspected by a professional. What applies to the tow bar also applies to that all important connecting surface to the vehicle: the baseplate. Here's an inspection habit for you. Every time you hitch up the toad car, grab those connecting points. Pull up and push down. You should feel "give" in the toad car's suspension system, yes, but never should you feel looseness or "give" in the baseplate or connecting bracket. If you feel any give or looseness, towing can put you at big risk. Don't tow. Get it fixed. Check out your tow bar manual for lubrication instructions, and follow the suggestions given. Tow bars and accessories need to be cleaned and lubed with regularity. And when you're not using the tow bar, store it away from the weather. Rust can cause you grief over the long haul. Need a new tow bar system? Have a reputable shop do the install, and ask them to walk you through the hitch-up procedure. Smart RVers will want to use their phone or video equipment to make a record of how it's done for future reference. Keep a copy of the owner's manual in the rig and in easy reach.



Prevent hose crimping and strain

. . . and extend RV hose life

QUICK TIPS

Only use distilled water in batteries

When topping off battery cells, NEVER use anything other than distilled water. Bottled water contains minerals (that’s why it tastes so good!). Bottled water may be good for your cells, but it’ll raise Cain with your batteries’ cells!

Check ground wires to fix electrical problems

With electricity expert,

If you're having strange electrical problems with headlights, running lights and turn signals, time to check the chassis "ground" wires for tightness and corrosion. Due to road salt and vibration, many times they'll develop a high resistance connection, which can result in crazy computer codes, turn signals that blink too fast, and even intermittent brake light operation. If anything looks suspicious, best to disassemble the grounding connection and use emery cloth to remove any corrosion. After everything is clean and bright, reassemble it making sure you don't over-torque the bolts and strip any threads. Star washers are a great addition to the ground "stack" if it doesn't already have them since they pierce the rust (oxidation) and grab onto fresh metal.



Make towels stay where they belong

Towels fall off towel bars in transit? Get some sticky-back Velcro tape and stick the prickly side up on the towel bar. Towels won’t run away!



VIDEO OF THE DAY <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> How to organize an RV basement

The RV Geeks show you a great way to organize your RV’s basement storage area. These areas can quickly get cluttered, making locating items difficult and time-consuming. This system makes a lot of sense.

CLICK THE VIDEO TO SEE THE TIP .

See all of our videos on our YouTube Channel .

MORE QUICK TIPS



Easily reach otherwise out-of-reach controls

Some motorhomes and fifth wheels have high ceilings. For those of us who are “altitude challenged,” reaching the switch on the bathroom fan can be like reaching the unreachable star. Get a 4-foot section of 1/2-inch dowel rod, stick a rubber furniture glide on it, and use it to hit the switch. Bore a 1/4-inch hole in the other end to turn the vent crank.

Pet microchip registry information

Remember to keep your address and other information up to date with the registry for your pets’ microchips. Otherwise, how will your lost pets be able to find their way back to you? Thank you to Bob and Brenda Rogers for this important reminder!



Do you have a tip? Send it to diane (at) rvtravel.com .

