RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 871

Issue 871 • March 26, 2018
RVing Tip of the Day
It’s Spring: Time to change your water filter!
Camco TastePURE Water Filter with Flexible Hose Protector
This best-selling product reduces bad taste, odor, chlorine and sediment in drinking water with a 100 micron fiber filter. Its durable in-line, exterior mount filter has a wider body to increase flow. Use it at your campsite to keep sediment out of your RV water tank and to improve the taste and smell of your drinking water for a whole season. Many RVers consider this essential equipment. Learn more or order at a big discount.
QUICK TIPS
Dated your detectors lately?
No, we’re not talking about flowers and a nice dinner. Pull your smoke, LP and carbon monoxide detectors down and check their labels. Detectors are “good” within a certain date, and even if they seem to be “working” after the expiry, don’t risk it – replace them.
With electricity expert, Mike Sokol
Keep a photo of your vehicle’s Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) stored in your phone. Many times when you call the order desk for repair parts the first thing they’ll do is ask you for the VIN. Save yourself a trip out to the driveway or storage facility and keep a copy close to you. This one tip alone has saved me a LOT of steps.
Don’t let bees buzz you
Put a layer of window screen over the vent holes on your bumper plugs. Still lets the drain hose air out, but keeps the bugs away.
HOT TOPIC AT RV TRAVEL.COM
RV park owner laments crowding, rookie RVers
SUPER HANDY!
Add an outdoor water faucet to your RV!
This lead-free outdoor faucet is really handy. If you don’t have one, here’s a super inexpensive way to add one. No tools required and it installs in a minute (just screw it on). Brass T included with the plastic faucet, just as it’s shown in the product photo. Learn more or order.
WEBSITES OF THE DAY
Hipcamp
Book a campsite … anywhere! Hipcamp searches thousands of listings of campsites on public land. Camp at a winery, on a farm, or on a nature preserve!
How to keep ticks away
It’s almost tick season again (ugh.) Read these tips on how to keep these nasty guys away from you (and from Fido)!
Volunteer.gov
See all available Forest Service volunteer positions. Updated daily, find a position that suits you and your lifestyle!
Protect your RV’s slideout
with this rubber seal lubricant
If you don’t take care of your slideout you’re asking for problems including dangerous, costly water damage. This rubber seal lubricant from Thetford prevents fading, cracking and deterioration. It cleans, conditions and shines, keeping seals flexible and protected from sunlight destruction. It is also useful on door seals and window seals. It’s a mineral oil product and also acts as a lubricant. Learn more or order
Sad, see what happens when a motorhome is righted after toppling on its side
This video is only about 50 seconds long. A Class C motorhome has crashed, landing on its side, and a tow truck is pulling it back up on its wheels. You don’t want this happen to your RV. Don’t miss this!
Lightweight vacuum perfect for RVs
This Dirt Devil Simpli-Stick Lightweight Bagless Stick Vacuum is compact and it works great. Plus it converts to a hand vacuum in a snap! It’s the vacuum of choice in the RV Travel motorhome. Weighs less than 4 pounds. Learn more or order for about $20.
MORE QUICK TIPS
Prop up your slideout
Slideout on your motorhome not feel real stable? Some RVers use a screw-type “stacking jack” with a small chunk of plywood on top of the jack to add stability. Slide the jack and plywood under the outside corner of the extended slideout and snug it up.
Check ahead before checking in at the campground: Make sure the campground or park doesn’t have size restrictions that your rig exceeds.
Camco Wheel Chocks. Two Pack
Wheel chocks are one of those “must have” basic items for all RVers. Hey, who wants to go rolling outta their campsite at 3 a.m.? For trailer owners, the chocks are designed to keep your RV in place so that you can re-hitch with confidence. The chocks are constructed of durable hard plastic with UV inhibitors and are easy to use. Learn more or order.
