RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 873

Issue 873 • March 28, 2018
This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!
SHOP AT AMAZON
and help support this newsletter!
If you shop at Amazon.com, would you please visit there through this link? We’ll get a small commission on your purchase(s), which helps support this newsletter. You’ll pay the exact same price as clicking directly to Amazon.
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
We received a big scare last week regarding our Amazon affiliate program. If you support RVtravel.com by shopping at Amazon through our affiliate link, please read this.
RVing Tip of the Day
Read yesterday’s tip: Beef up your towable/camper charge wiring.
Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.
IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even $5, $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce 25 highly informative newsletters every month. Learn more or contribute.
Full-timers: Need an RV Home Base?
Then you need Americas Mailbox! You’ll enjoy great tax advantages with your South Dakota “residency,” like no state income tax and low insurance rates (second lowest in the USA says the Insurance Information Institute). Many plans are available. View the video where RV Travel editor Chuck Woodbury talks with Americas Mailbox owner Don Humes. Or click here to learn more or enroll.
QUICK TIPS
Murphy’s Law regarding RVs
Putting off RV repairs will catch up with you in a hurry. The RV corollary to Murphy’s Law says that little problem will become your biggest problem when you have the least time, or you’re in the worst location, to fix it.
With electricity expert Mike Sokol
Everyone is obsessed with tire pressure, but I never see much mention of the proper torque for lug nuts. I’ll sometimes hear stories about how they just loosened up and the wheel fell off on an exit ramp or whatever. Sorry, but lug nuts don’t “just loosen up” unexpectedly. If you do have a tire changed you should not only tighten the lug nuts to the correct torque for the installation, but you should recheck them a few hundred miles later, too. You’ll be surprised that a few of the lug nuts may have loosened up a bit just from settling in. I suggest you buy a torque wrench. Find the correct torque for your exact vehicle with aluminum or steel wheels (yes, the torque values are different) and check your lug nut (or bolt) torque at least once a season and preferably before any major trip. Don’t expect the kid down at the Jiffy Tire shop to do this correctly. Your life is literally riding on your tires and wheels, so take them seriously.
Shower-house totes
Mesh laundry bags for running delicate items in the wash make great shower-house totes to carry your towel, shampoo, etc. Tie a ribbon on it so once you’re back at the RV you can hang it up to dry. Our thanks to Wendy W.
HOT TOPIC AT RV TRAVEL.COM
How to handle water needs when boondocking.
Fire Extinguishing Aerosol, Two-pack
The First Alert Tundra Fire Extinguishing Aerosol Spray is easier to use and discharges 4 times longer than traditional fire extinguishers. With an aerosol nozzle and portable size, it’s suited for the kitchen, car, garage, boat or RV. The formula wipes away with a damp cloth & is biodegradable. Learn more or order.
WEBSITES OF THE DAY
Spotted By Locals
If you’re traveling somewhere new and want to see what the locals like, this is the site for you. Locals list their favorite places, restaurants, bars, parks, etc., so you can stay away from the more “touristy” spots.
Eater
Everything you’ll ever want to know about food news. Going to a new city and want to know where to eat? Consult Eater. Actually, just consult Eater for everything. It’s the best.
GetHuman
Waiting 49 minutes to speak to a human about a customer service issue isn’t exactly how you planned on spending your afternoon, right? GetHuman does all the hard work for you. They’ll give you the direct phone number, or email, for a human to contact at hundreds of companies so you can avoid all those robots.
Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.
Essential for big RVs!
2018 Rand McNally Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas
If you drive a big RV — extra long or extra tall — then this truck driver’s road atlas will be a huge help in knowing where you can drive without encountering a low bridge or getting stuck hanging over a cliff. This is an essential aid even if you have a GPS! Coverage: United States, Canada, and Mexico. Learn more or order.
Is ply rating important when buying RV tires?
Tire expert Roger Marble explains what a tire’s ply rating means and if it’s important when buying tires for an RV or other vehicle.
See all of our videos on our YouTube Channel.
Summer is coming! Protect your tires
Tires are expensive. So get as much life as you can from them. One guaranteed way to shorten their life is to keep them exposed to the sun. So here’s the no-brainer advice of the day: Cover them. The price you pay for the covers will save you far more in the long run. Learn more or order.
MORE QUICK TIPS
Be prepared for loose screws
It seems like most RVs have a few screws loose. Road vibration tends to loosen anything with a thread to it, so be sure to keep a set of screwdrivers and wrenches with you no matter how short the trip.
In addition to loose screws, lug nuts or whatever, plumbing fittings can come loose with road shaking. Check and tighten them all, including those in the “basement.” It’ll save you a lot of grief and expense.
BRAND NEW EDITION FOR 2018
“The” guide to services at Interstate exits
Never take a wrong exit off an Interstate highway again. The 2018 Next Exit lists every exit along every Interstate and details exactly what you will find at each: gas stations (including if they offer diesel), campgrounds, truck stops, casinos, laundries, retail stores (by name), shopping malls, factory outlet malls, drug stores, hospitals, rest areas & more. Very helpful even if you have a GPS. Learn more or order.
Join us: On RVillage • Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.
LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH
A man and a giraffe walk into a bar. “A beer for me and one for my giraffe,” the man says, and he then orders another round and another. Eventually, the giraffe passes out on the floor. The man pays his tab and gets up to leave. The bartender asks, “Hey, you’re not going to leave that lyin’ on the floor are you?” The man replies, “That’s not a lion, it’s a giraffe.”
Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com
Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.
RV Daily Tips Staff
Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Deanna Tolliver, Mike Sokol, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring.
ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .
Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.
Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.
This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.
This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com