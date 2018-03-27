RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 873

Issue 873 • March 28, 2018

RVing Tip of the Day



Can your RV park help if you have a heart attack?



By Mike Sokol



Now that camping season is getting into full swing, it’s time to think about how to handle an emergency situation in a campground that might be many miles and minutes from medical assistance. While I primarily write about electrical issues and safety, there’s one additional medical emergency that has nothing to do with getting shocked that I’m concerned about – it’s a heart attack.

Interestingly, both heart failure from electric shock and heart failure from a heart attack require the same basic steps to help save a life, and the first one is knowing where the AED is located at your campground or building you’re meeting in. So ask at any campground where you’re staying if they have an AED and where it’s located. If they don’t have one, tell them they should!

But first, what is an AED? Well, it’s an Automated External Defibrillator and its job is to help restart a heart that has either stopped or is in fibrillation, where it just shudders uncontrollably and doesn’t pump any blood. And while an AED is required in all schools and federal buildings, and even many churches, it doesn’t appear to be required at any campgrounds (yet). I think campgrounds especially need an AED since they’re not only frequently miles from civilization by design, but also they’re usually filled with a large number of senior citizens that have a higher possibility of heart attack – that has nothing to do with getting an electrical shock.

So how do they work? It’s actually pretty simple. If you find someone unconscious and unresponsive, first call 911 to get some emergency personnel on their way to your location and give you verbal guidance. Then see if the person is breathing and has a heartbeat. If they’re breathing and have a strong heartbeat, then follow the directions of the 911 operator on the line. But if they’re not breathing, then it’s time to get the AED and have it diagnose the victim. If an AED isn’t immediately available, then you need to begin CPR until it is. More on CPR and Hands-Only CPR in a future article. It’s actually pretty simple. If you find someone unconscious and unresponsive, first call 911 to get some emergency personnel on their way to your location and give you verbal guidance. Then see if the person is breathing and has a heartbeat. If they’re breathing and have a strong heartbeat, then follow the directions of the 911 operator on the line. But if they’re not breathing, then it’s time to get the AED and have it diagnose the victim. If an AED isn’t immediately available, then you need to begin CPR until it is. More on CPR and Hands-Only CPR in a future article.

To use an AED to save a life it’s really as simple as 1, 2, 3 …

Step 1: You have to turn on the AED and get the victim on their back and open their shirt. All AEDs are battery operated and should be tested yearly for operation. These are simple enough that even a 10-year-old can operate one. So even if you’ve never been trained on one, be brave and try to help. If you do nothing, then the victim might die. So right now you have a chance to save a life. You have to turn on the AED and get the victim on their back and open their shirt. All AEDs are battery operated and should be tested yearly for operation. These are simple enough that even a 10-year-old can operate one. So even if you’ve never been trained on one, be brave and try to help. If you do nothing, then the victim might die. So right now you have a chance to save a life.

Step 2: Follow the verbal prompts from the AED on how to place the pads and let the AED diagnose the patient. It will guide you verbally as well as have illustrations on the case. In a few seconds it will determine if the victim is actually in heart distress and decide if that shock is required. It may prompt you to push the shock button. If so, move on to Step 3. Follow the verbal prompts from the AED on how to place the pads and let the AED diagnose the patient. It will guide you verbally as well as have illustrations on the case. In a few seconds it will determine if the victim is actually in heart distress and decide if that shock is required. It may prompt you to push the shock button. If so, move on to Step 3.

Step 3: Make sure nobody is touching the person about to receive the defibrillation shock to restart their heart, then hit the shock button. Don’t worry about hitting the button prematurely, as an AED won’t let you shock someone’s heart unless it’s medically necessary. Make sure nobody is touching the person about to receive the defibrillation shock to restart their heart, then hit the shock button. Don’t worry about hitting the button prematurely, as an AED won’t let you shock someone’s heart unless it’s medically necessary.

While no training is needed to successfully save a life with an AED, it’s still better if you do have some familiarity with their operation. So if your local fire station or EMT group has an AED orientation session, then you should plan to attend. And as a side note, you should probably attend a CPR class as well.

More on this entire topic later, but RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury and I are working on getting an EMT group to offer a session on CPR and AED usage at the RVillage Rally in Elkhart, Indiana, May 17-21. I'll be attending this session myself.

Find more information about AEDs from the Red Cross here. You may want to consider purchasing your own AED.

Hope to see you in Elkhart at the RVillage Rally



QUICK TIPS

Murphy’s Law regarding RVs

Putting off RV repairs will catch up with you in a hurry. The RV corollary to Murphy’s Law says that little problem will become your biggest problem when you have the least time, or you’re in the worst location, to fix it.

Check and tighten lug nuts often

With electricity expert

Everyone is obsessed with tire pressure, but I never see much mention of the proper torque for lug nuts. I’ll sometimes hear stories about how they just loosened up and the wheel fell off on an exit ramp or whatever. Sorry, but lug nuts don’t “just loosen up” unexpectedly. If you do have a tire changed you should not only tighten the lug nuts to the correct torque for the installation, but you should recheck them a few hundred miles later, too. You’ll be surprised that a few of the lug nuts may have loosened up a bit just from settling in. . Find the correct torque for your exact vehicle with aluminum or steel wheels (yes, the torque values are different) and check your lug nut (or bolt) torque at least once a season and preferably before any major trip. Don’t expect the kid down at the Jiffy Tire shop to do this correctly. Your life is literally riding on your tires and wheels, so take them seriously. Everyone is obsessed with tire pressure, but I never see much mention of the proper torque for lug nuts. I’ll sometimes hear stories about how they just loosened up and the wheel fell off on an exit ramp or whatever. Sorry, but lug nuts don’t “just loosen up” unexpectedly. If you do have a tire changed you should not only tighten the lug nuts to the correct torque for the installation, but you should recheck them a few hundred miles later, too. You’ll be surprised that a few of the lug nuts may have loosened up a bit just from settling in. I suggest you buy a torque wrench Find the correct torque for your exact vehicle with aluminum or steel wheels (yes, the torque values are different) and check your lug nut (or bolt) torque at least once a season and preferably before any major trip. Don’t expect the kid down at the Jiffy Tire shop to do this correctly. Your life is literally riding on your tires and wheels, so take them seriously. Shower-house totes

Mesh laundry bags for running delicate items in the wash make great shower-house totes to carry your towel, shampoo, etc. Tie a ribbon on it so once you're back at the RV you can hang it up to dry. Our thanks to Wendy W.

How to handle water needs when boondocking.



MORE QUICK TIPS



Be prepared for loose screws

It seems like most RVs have a few screws loose. Road vibration tends to loosen anything with a thread to it, so be sure to keep a set of screwdrivers and wrenches with you no matter how short the trip.

Lotta shaking goin’ on …

In addition to loose screws, lug nuts or whatever, plumbing fittings can come loose with road shaking. Check and tighten them all, including those in the “basement.” It’ll save you a lot of grief and expense.



Do you have a tip? Send it to diane (at) rvtravel.com .

