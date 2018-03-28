RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 874

Issue 874 • March 29, 2018

Traveling? Let the locals be your guide By Bob Difley



Traveling? Let the locals be your guide By Bob Difley

RVing into a new and unfamiliar area, how can you figure out the "best" of the local attractions, eats, etc? Here's a tip: After you've settled into your campsite, take a walk through the park and look for local license plates. Look especially for plate holders from local RV dealers, which may indicate that the owner is from that part of the state. When you find one, strike up a conversation and ask questions about the area. Most people (RVers are people, too) like to talk about their local area, and you will likely come away with restaurant recommendations, scenic attractions, unusual or quirky venues, and maybe even some good boondocking locations. Locals can produce information and often steer you to places you'll never hear about at the visitor center.

Don't count on WiFi at the RV park

Depend on the internet for your living? Don't always count on the advertised WiFi service at the RV park. Have an alternative plan or carry your own cellular "hotspot."

Always check windshield fluid levels

With electricity expert,

Lube your bat-wing antenna

Got a Winegard bat-wing antenna? Shoot a little silicone lubricant down the crank shaft that leads down into your rig. It's a twice-a-year job that will not only help keep the sealing ring from drying out so it moves easily, but will also help keep the rain outside your rig.

HOT TOPIC AT RV TRAVEL.COM

Fact Check: Open your tailgate for better fuel economy?

Fact Check: Open your tailgate for better fuel economy?



Lonely Planet

What if that great guidebook you’ve been using for years came to life on a website? Oh, wait, it did! Lonely Planet has thousands of guides for nearly every country. Watch videos, read itineraries and get recommendations for “must see” places all over the world.



Repair Clinic

If you think you can fix it, you probably can. Repair Clinic allows you to type in any appliance (general or specific model numbers) and then will show you ways to repair it at home. Users say this website has saved them thousands. We believe it!

WindMap

This neat-looking map shows wind patterns and strength all across the country. We all know it’s no fun to drive in severe wind! Save your drive by checking this map first.

VIDEO OF THE DAY RV awning care 101

There are two types of RV awnings, vinyl and acrylic. Each has advantages and disadvantages. In this two-minute video Mark Polk shows you how to keep each type of awning in tip-top shape.

CLICK THE VIDEO TO SEE THE TIP .

See all of our videos on our YouTube Channel .

Be careful when putting on spare tire

Had to put on a spare tire? If you don’t have a torque wrench, stop by a tire shop and have them torque the lug nuts to specification. Read more on torque wrenches in yesterday’s RV Daily Tips.



Maintain toilet bowl’s rubber ring

Black water smells getting back into your RV? Turn off water to the toilet and empty the bowl of all water. Put on disposable gloves, then keeping your foot on the “empty” valve, rub Soft Scrub on the rubber ring at the bottom of the bowl and across the flapper valve. Now apply petroleum jelly to the rubber ring. We do this about every three weeks on the road. Our thanks to J. Hazard.



Do you have a tip? Send it to diane (at) rvtravel.com .

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

New neighbor asks: “Why does your son say, ‘Cluck, cluck, cluck’?”

Mother: “Because he thinks he’s a chicken.”

Neighbor: “Why don’t you tell him he’s not a chicken?”

Mother: “Because we need the eggs.”

