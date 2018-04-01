RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 875

Issue 875 • April 2, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

RVing Tip of the Day



Use your roof to beat the heat Courtesy Dicor Corporation and RVtravel.com staff

You may have noticed the logo for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star program attached to various appliances, electronics, office equipment, heating and cooling products, and the list goes on and on. But what exactly is Energy Star? Energy Star is a program to identify and promote energy-efficient products and buildings in order to reduce energy consumption, improve energy security and reduce pollution. An Energy Star rating means the product has been tested and found to meet high standards for energy efficiency. However, did you know that one such requirement for roofing products can apply to RV roofing membranes? A key feature in energy efficiency in roofing products is a factor called reflectivity. What is reflectivity? It’s the measurement of a material’s ability to reflect solar energy back into the atmosphere. It is like the expression: “Right back at you.” Light hits a surface and, instead of being absorbed, it is “reflected” back into the atmosphere. Reflectivity is measured as a percentage on a scale from 0 (hotter interior) to 100 (cooler interior). The higher the number the better, since it is reflecting more light. It’s what makes for a “cool” roof. There are many roofing choices available nowadays for RVers, whether you are buying a new RV or replacing a roof on a current RV. There are different colors, different types (EPDM, TPO, etc.) and different textures. But for greater reflectivity, flexibility and long life, look to products like DiFlex II Polar White and its Energy Star testing performance. In order to be eligible for the EPA’s Energy Star program, our DiFlex II Polar White roofing had to have a reflectivity greater than or equal to 65%. Polar White’s reflectivity is a whopping 86%, putting it well ahead of the requirement, and designating Polar White as the kind of roofing material that can make a difference in your energy costs. It helps extend the life of your air conditioner because it runs less. And because it runs less, it also saves energy while reducing noise in the campground, something your neighbors will appreciate as well. [Editor’s note: This information is largely provided by roof membrane manufacturer Dicor. While there’s plenty of “promotion” for their product included, some of the information and principles may be of assistance to our readers.]

Read the most recent tip: Traveling? Let the locals be your guide.



Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even $5, $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce 25 highly informative newsletters every month. Learn more or contribute.



Prevent hose crimping and strain

. . . and extend RV hose life

This 90-Degree Hose Elbow eliminates unnecessary stress and strain on all RV water intake hose fittings. The elbow, with an easy-grip connector, is made of brass and is lead-free. Learn more or order for a great price!

QUICK TIPS

Keep small bathroom items in place

Storing bathroom cabinet items in “modules” like small storage bins will help keep items from shifting around while on the road. And if something breaks loose that shouldn’t (e.g., lid on liquid soap pops open due to altitude change) it may keep a nasty spill contained.

Voltage readings – Know what they mean! (Part 1)

With electricity expert,



Here’s a quick reference chart on voltages you should measure at pedestal outlets. If anything seems a little strange, or you don’t understand the readings you get, DO NOT plug your RV into that outlet. It only takes a few seconds to fry your entire RV’s electrical system from over-voltage, so better to be safe than sorry. I’ve updated this graphic to include acceptable high and low voltage readings since campgrounds are now allowed to use 2-phases of a 3-phase service for a 50-amp pedestal. That’s why it can read a nominal 208 volts leg-to-leg and still be within code. Also, measur ing up to 3 volts between the ground and neutral wires is acceptable. That’s because the ground isn’t changing at 3 volts. It’s the neutral that can change by as much as 3 volts due to normal voltage drops from the load. That’s within limits according to both the NEC (National Electrical Code) and me, where we expect to see at least 1/2 volt Ground to Neutral if the branch circuit has any appreciable current draw. (More on this tomorrow.) Why you might want to have a CB radio

If you’re RVing and a major disaster strikes, how will you communicate? Cell phone systems can go down and land lines become useless. Consider getting a newer portable CB radio that plugs into your 12-volt socket and uses a short whip antenna. CB will continue to work even when other services go down. With electricity expert, Mike Sokol If you’re RVing and a major disaster strikes, how will you communicate? Cell phone systems can go down and land lines become useless. Consider getting a newer portable CB radio that plugs into your 12-volt socket and uses a short whip antenna. CB will continue to work even when other services go down.

HOT TOPIC AT RV TRAVEL.COM

RV sales keep soaring.



It’s Spring: Time to change your water filter!

Camco TastePURE Water Filter with Flexible Hose Protector

This best-selling product reduces bad taste, odor, chlorine and sediment in drinking water with a 100 micron fiber filter. Its durable in-line, exterior mount filter has a wider body to increase flow. Use it at your campsite to keep sediment out of your RV water tank and to improve the taste and smell of your drinking water for a whole season. Many RVers consider this essential equipment. Learn more or order at a big discount.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



RV Park Reviews

All the information you didn’t know you needed! Search thousands of RV parks and see what others are saying about them. This will definitely come in handy.

Boatload Puzzles

Love puzzles? We do too. Boatload Puzzles offers 40,000 free crossword puzzles online (yep, that’s 40,000!).

50 Slow Cooker Recipes

Spring is fast approaching, and we’re ready for summer fruits and, well, no more root vegetables (at least not for a while). However, while we’ve got these dreary spring days, we might as well enjoy what they mean for cooking: slow cooking and comfort food.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Keep rodents out of your RV!

The positive reviews on this make it a best bet for keeping your RV rodent-free. This is the only plant-based rodent repellent registered for inside use by the EPA. It effectively repels rodents up to 100 days with a “woodsy” scent that’s pleasant to humans but offensive to rodents. It’s safe around kids and pets so no safety warning is required. 98% biodegradable. Used effectively by the RV Travel staff. Learn more or order.

VIDEO OF THE DAY Why you should always have some water in your RV’s tank

RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury explains why you should always carry at least some water in your RV’s fresh water tank even when you will be fully hooked up at a campground.

CLICK THE VIDEO TO SEE THE TIP .

See all of our videos on our YouTube Channel .

Two hilarious RV movies!

Here are two of the funniest RV movies ever! “Lost in America” is about a middle-aged couple who sell everything and hit the road in a motorhome. What happens next is hilarious. “RV,” with Robin Williams and Jeff Daniels, is equally funny — an RV movie classic! Order, rent or watch the trailer of “RV.” • Order, rent or watch the trailer of “Lost in America.“

MORE QUICK TIPS



This may save the toad car battery from dying while being towed

Toad car battery go dead from leaving the switch on to keep the steering wheel unlocked? For SOME tow cars this may work: Turn the ignition switch all the way ON, then all the way OFF, but leave the key in the switch. For some vehicles this will still leave the wheel “free” but eliminate the power drain. Check to make sure your steering wheel remains UNLOCKED before towing!

Easily keep track of your toad car steering wheel movement

While we’re on the topic: If your toad car steering wheel gets stuck and isn’t freely turning, it can really cause damage. Wrap a lint roller sheet around the top of the steering wheel, then occasionally take a peek with your rear-mounted camera. If you can see the steering wheel moving, you’re not locked up.



Summer is coming! Protect your tires

Tires are expensive. So get as much life as you can from them. One guaranteed way to shorten their life is to keep them exposed to the sun. So here’s the no-brainer advice of the day: Cover them. The price you pay for the covers will save you far more in the long run. Learn more or order.

Join us: On RVillage • Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Receptionist: “Doctor, there is an invisible man in the waiting room.”

Doctor: “Tell him I can’t see him now.”

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:





RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Deanna Tolliver, Mike Sokol, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring.

ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.



RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com