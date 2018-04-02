RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 876

Issue 876 • April 3, 2018

Get your rig “toad” out of trouble! By Greg Illes

After more than fifty years of driving, and a lot of it off-road, I’ve had a bit of experience towing “dead” vehicles. But not everyone is well-versed in getting a no-longer-lively motorcar out of the boonies and back to civilization. It is a far more complicated matter than throwing a rope around a couple of bumpers and giving it the gas. Here are some caveats and tips on towing. If you can get a professional, DO THAT. Those guys do it every day and know how. Besides, if something gets messed up, it’s their nickel.

If you are going to tow that dead vehicle out, you will need two active drivers, well-planned and coordinated with each other.

Make sure that towing the dead vehicle is actually possible (on its own wheels) and that you will not cause further damage to driveline or chassis components. If in doubt, don’t tow.

Unless the towed vehicle’s engine will start, it will not have any power brakes or steering. It can still be stopped and steered, but with great effort. Put the stronger driver in the towed vehicle. (If it will start, great, just leave it idling and you’ll have normal steering and brakes.)

ALWAYS use a tow strap and NEVER use chains or steel cables. A tow strap has some “give” to it; chains or cables will destroy chassis parts during the inevitable jerks and yanks of towing. Never use ropes – they are simply not strong enough and will snap at the worst moment.

If possible, use “tree saver” straps to attach to the vehicles’ chassis. This, too, is a potential area for damage. Attach to the strongest structures you can find – there’s a lot of force involved. Never attach to sheet metal, suspension or steering linkage.

Turn on the emergency flashers in both vehicles.

Triple-check your hookups before starting to tow. Remember, there will be thousands of pounds of force on your setup – be sure it’s secure and won’t damage chassis parts.

Pull gently and slowly, making allowances for turns and dips in the road. The towed vehicle should be kept about 30 feet behind, and that vehicle has to steer to make adjustments for towing angles and speeds.

The towing driver must never make quick changes in direction or speed, and above all cannot jam on his brakes. That’s a sure way to get rear-ended – what a mess.

The towed driver must try to maintain a slight tension at all times in the tow strap, but not so much as to fade the brakes. This can be really challenging on long downhill runs. Take frequent stops to rest the brakes and the towed driver’s arms and legs (remember, no power steering or brakes).

Maintain an even, slow speed, no more than 30 mph or you’re really pushing your luck. Don’t tow more than a few miles or you may damage the towed vehicle transmission. Don’t even think about towing like this on a major highway. But then, if you’re on a major highway, you can call a pro. You do need a basic sense of “mechanical right and wrong” to do this successfully. As always with all these tips, if you’re not comfortable, confident and secure, don’t do it. Drive (and tow) safely. Greg Illes is a retired systems engineer who loves thinking up RV upgrades and modifications. When he’s not working on his motorhome, he’s traveling in it. You can follow his blog at www.divver-city.com/blog.

QUICK TIPS

It’s very important to keep your RV sealants fresh

The most frequent cause of damaging RV water leaks isn’t the roof itself – rather, it’s the sealants around vents, trim, windows, etc. Sealant doesn’t last forever, and your RV warranty requires you to keep sealants fresh.

Voltage readings – Know what they mean! (Part 2)

With electricity expert,





If you do happen to measure 0 volts between the two hot legs of a 240-volt outlet instead of 240 or 208 volts, then the campground has improperly wired the pedestal with a single 100-amp/120-volt service and jumped it to both sides of the outlet. While that will work for low-amperage situations, the current on the neutral conductor and contacts is now additive instead of being subtractive like it will be on a standard split-phase 240/208 hookup. That incorrect wiring in the pedestal will allow your shore power cordset to pull 60, 70 or even 100 amps of current through the neutral that was designed for 50 amps. Overheating with a meltdown, lost neutral connection, and even a fire is possible. So don't use this pedestal and report it to the campground technician. If they won't move you to another campsite with correct wiring, then best practice is to use minimal power for the night and then move on. If you feel your shore power cordset and there's any sign of the connectors getting hot, then you're using too much power and it could get dangerous. With electricity expert, Mike Sokol

Be considerate of your neighbors

Make sure your sewer hose and connections are “leak proof.” Remember, your “sewer” side is your next door neighbor’s “patio” side.

Dark Sky

Wonder what it’s like in India right now? Is it really that warm at the North Pole? Find out with Dark Sky! Live weather forecasts from everywhere in the world.

FreeRice

Click this. Answer a few questions and you’ll be helping to feed someone hungry. For each correct answer (these are mostly trivia questions) 10 grains of rice are given to the World Food Programme to help end hunger. [Note from editor: This is legit, according to Snopes.com. Interesting information.]

MORE QUICK TIPS



Don’t poke holes to check wiring

Doing electrical work on your rig? Don’t be tempted to “poke a hole” in wire insulation for a meter probe or test lamp. Eventually that tiny hole may chafe its way open and cause you grief – and being so small it’ll be nearly impossible to find.

Check for “flying cargo” when you arrive at camp

When arriving at camp at the end of your road day, do an inside “walk around” by carefully opening each cabinet slowly. If contents have shifted and want to jump out, you can be ready for it.



Do you have a tip? Send it to diane (at) rvtravel.com .

