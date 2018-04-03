RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 877

Issue 877 • April 4, 2018

What are these NEMA outlets you speak of?



By Mike Sokol



National Electrical Manufacturers Association, which designates which outlets use specific voltages and currents. Here’s a quick reference chart of typical electrical outlets you’ll find in a home, campground pedestal or repair shop. (as usual, click on it for a full size image) This is not an exhaustive list by any means, since there must be hundreds of different “outlet” configurations in use (officially called “receptacles” by electricians and engineers). And in case you need to win a bar bet, NEMA is an acronym for the

If you look at the chart and compare the NEMA 5-15 and 5-20 outlets, you’ll note that the first number (5) designates that there’s hot, neutral and ground contacts (no, I don’t know why they picked the number 5 for this), while the second number (15 or 20) designates the amperage capacity. So a NEMA 5-15 outlet is a standard “home” outlet wired for 120 volts with a 15-amp circuit breaker, while the NEMA 5-20 is wired for 120 volts with a 20-amp circuit breaker.

Similarly, the NEMA 14-50 outlet uses the number 14 to designate that it’s a 2-pole outlet (120/120 volts) with a ground and neutral (again, I don’t know why they use the number 14, but they just do) that’s good for up to 50-amperes of current.

The standard 30-amp/120-volt outlet we find in a campground pedestal is designated as a NEMA TT-30 (Travel Trailer 30) because it’s a single usage outlet for the RV industry alone. And you’ll also see that the NEMA 10-30 (always wired for 240 volts) used to be but is no longer allowed for home electric dryers – but is still allowed for Plasma Cutters.

As I’ve written before, since many electricians are used to wiring a NEMA 10-30 outlet with 240-volts, and it so closely resembles an RV pedestal TT-30 outlet (which must be wired with 120 volts), they goof and miswire the TT-30 with 240 volts. And that’s why 10% of our readers have found a TT-30 dangerously miswired with 240 volts. Plugging into one will destroy your RV’s electrical system in seconds unless you have some sort of smart surge protector to disconnect you from it automatically.

Crazy, eh? Well to recap, you should only connect to a NEMA 5-15 or 5-20 outlet with a GFCI (wired with 120 volts) for powering very small RVs or appliances and tools (on the left).

Or a NEMA TT-30 outlet (wired with 120 volts) for plugging in your 30-amp shore power cordset (on the right).

Or, finally, the NEMA 14-50 outlet (wired with 120/240 volts) for plugging in your 50-amp (actually 100-amp) shore power cordset (lower right). Never try to adapt from any other style outlet for your shore power since nearly anything can happen.

And always measure the voltage of whatever you’re going to plug into BEFORE you plug in your RV’s shore power cordset. And, yes, a smart surge protector counts as measuring the outlet first and will continue to protect you if something goes wrong with the power after you measure and plug in.

Let’s play safe out there…

An additional type of fire extinguisher may be worthwhile

Consider fire extinguisher “aerosol spray” systems for your tow vehicle, and extras for inside your RV. Less expensive and lighter than conventional blasters, they’re said to discharge much longer, too. These won’t substitute for a good powder-type extinguisher, but may be the backup that saves your bacon.

Have a mechanical jack stand too!

With electricity expert,

Hydraulic jacks are great for changing a tire, but since a hydraulic pressure leak can cause them to drop their load unexpectedly, you always want to back them up with a mechanical jack stand. But this requires a second lifting point under your vehicle which isn't always convenient. However, there's now a hydraulic bottle jack that includes a mechanical jack stand in the same package. Available in several weight ratings, the Unijack allows you to safely jack up your vehicle for a tire change with the extra safety of a ratchet action stand. However, if I'm crawling around underneath a vehicle, I still insist on a separate jack stand for extra stability. I'm a belt-and-suspenders kind of guy when it comes to safety.

RV oven burning stuff? Get an oven thermometer to verify the actual temperature and try cooking your stuff on top of a pizza stone to even out the heat.

Are you a burden on the national park system?

National Park Maps

Matt Holly, a park ranger with the NPS, has collected 1,704 high-resolution National Park maps and posted them on this site. You can view, download and save PDF and image files of any map. Now that’s what we call helpful! Thanks, Matt!

Forest Camping – Become A Host!

Have some free time? Become a campground host! Forest Camping shows all the current camp host openings.

Best Spring Flower Festivals

Nine locations around the U.S. to see dazzling displays of spring flowers. We also highly recommend the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival in Mt. Vernon, WA, which attracts hundreds of thousands of people each year to view millions of vibrant tulips, and runs from April 1 to 30. (Psst: We’ll be there!)

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

In this episode of Ask the RV Experts from RVtravel.com, certified RV technician Chris Dougherty and RV electricity expert Mike Sokol answer a question about using an air conditioner and hair dryer at the same time on a 30-amp coach.

Take it easy when dumping your RV’s tanks

Dumping tanks? Don’t “slam open” the dump valve – ease it open, and make sure the hose doesn’t come loose from the dump station port. It could save you a real mess!

Better batteries for walkie-talkies

Use walkie-talkies in and around camp? Some users report rechargeable batteries just don’t seem to cut it; alkaline throwaways reportedly last longer. Do you have a preference?



Do you have a tip? Send it to diane (at) rvtravel.com .

