RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 879

RVing Tip of the Day



Screaming meemies: Black water backflow! By Russ and Tiña De Maris Dear Go-Go Gurus: My husband is a neat-freak. He can’t stand to think about the stuff that lives in our motorhome holding tanks, and thinks that he needs to flush the tanks clean as a whistle every time we get home from an RV trip. I say he’s nuts. How can I get him into therapy? —Bea Leegered Dear Bea: You could try wiring up his Walkman headset to the 50-amp campground outlet for a little electroshock therapy, but then again, 20-years-to-life is a long time to be away from your motorhome. Seriously, lots of RVers like having a “Mr. Clean Approved” holding tank, but there is one thing that should be considered before you stick your garden hose anywhere you wouldn’t want to stick your lips: backflow. Backflow happens when a fresh water system gets “cross connected” with a source of bad water – or other contaminant. For us as RVers, it’s as simple as a garden hose left in contact with contaminated water, hooked up to the hose bib. Under the right conditions, that water can come back UP the hose, into the hose bib, and into the fresh water lines of the house. What are the “right conditions” that favor backflow? Let’s say you’re flushing out your holding tank. You have one of those neat “Hydro Flush” systems that let you hook a garden hose to your holding tank at the same time you have a dump hose hooked up. In the middle of your dump and flush operation, the local fire department cruises through your neighborhood, testing fire hydrants. They pull the caps off a nearby hydrant, crack the valve wide open, and blast water every which way. Unfortunately, this happens at the same time you’re flushing your tank, and the sudden draw down in water pressure allows your black water to pulse backwards up the garden hose and right into your house. The same thing could happen if your private water well pump system went on the blink when you’re flushing a tank.

What’s to prevent this from happening? If hubby would buy a commercial tank cleaning system device, chances are the outfit would include a simple backflow preventer to be installed between your hose bib and the garden hose. If a sudden loss of pressure were to set up a “perfect storm” for a backflow, the device would step in and stop the backward flow of fluids, protecting your household drinking water. But, oddly, not everyone sees the value of a backflow preventer. Maybe they consider it a nuisance and simply ignore it. What’s to prevent this from happening? If hubby would buy a commercial tank cleaning system device, chances are the outfit would include a simple backflow preventer to be installed between your hose bib and the garden hose. If a sudden loss of pressure were to set up a “perfect storm” for a backflow, the device would step in and stop the backward flow of fluids, protecting your household drinking water. But, oddly, not everyone sees the value of a backflow preventer. Maybe they consider it a nuisance and simply ignore it. Ignore backflow at your peril. A mouthful of bacteria-laden water can more than ruin your whole day. But black water isn’t the only issue. Consider the harmful effects of pesticides (from using a garden hose sprayer), or automotive antifreeze (from flushing the radiator on the old bus). Backflow preventers are cheap, easy to use, and available at pretty much any hardware store. Use them and rest easier. Read the last tip: Camping versus RVing: What’s the difference?

QUICK TIPS

Have an extra water heater drain plug on hand – just in case

Water heater got a plastic drain plug? For some strange reason, plastic and heat don’t always get along. Keeping a spare drain plug in your parts kit may save you a lot of frustration.

Take care of your shore power connector!

With electricity expert, Mike Sokol

Don’t let the male end of your shore power cordset get beat up in storage. A damaged shore power connector can overheat, lose the ground, or even drop the neutral bus with dire consequences. In the pro-sound world, our cable ends can cost thousands of dollars, and a broken connector can cause an entire show to shut down. We call these special cable ends “pigtails” and use a “pigbag” to protect them during storage and transport. You can do the same thing for your own shore power cables with a pigbag from Whirlwind. Don’t let the male end of your shore power cordset get beat up in storage. A damaged shore power connector can overheat, lose the ground, or even drop the neutral bus with dire consequences. In the pro-sound world, our cable ends can cost thousands of dollars, and a broken connector can cause an entire show to shut down. We call these special cable ends “pigtails” and use a “pigbag” to protect them during storage and transport. You can do the same thing for your own shore power cables with a pigbag from Whirlwind. Get your own pigbag here. Better organization for a small RV refrigerator

Small RV refrigerator? Use a sharp kitchen knife to slice your “dozen egg box” lengthwise down the middle. Now you have two smaller “half dozen” boxes that fit into smaller areas of the reefer. With electricity expert, Mike Sokol Small RV refrigerator? Use a sharp kitchen knife to slice your “dozen egg box” lengthwise down the middle. Now you have two smaller “half dozen” boxes that fit into smaller areas of the reefer. HOT TOPIC AT RV TRAVEL.COM

Should RV parks offer “No campfire” zones?

Waterless trap for your RV plumbing system

Make foul smelling odors a thing of the past!

Already used by major RV manufacturers, the revolutionary HepvO waterless trap is a fantastic alternative to a conventional ‘P’ trap and it won’t fail due to evaporation, movement, freezing or leakage. Its unique membrane prevents foul air from the grey water tank entering your RV and its in-line design helps create extra storage space! Learn more.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



RVillage

We’ve mentioned it before, but we want to make sure you’ve joined our group and you’re [hopefully] joining us for our rally in May! Join our group and talk to us! Meet up with us! A social media site for RVers, we think it’s pretty cool.

NYPL Digital Collections

History buff? So are we. The New York Public Library offers 737,467 (and counting) digital items from its collections. Explore everything from old maps and photographs, to sheet music, to letters, to old posters.

BarkBox

I originally bought BarkBox for my dog’s birthday (OK, yes, she’s spoiled) and then stuck with it. Each month you and your pup will receive a box (they’ll send it right to your campsite!) filled with toys, treats and gadgets for Fido to enjoy. Can’t go wrong with making your pup happy, right?

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Fire Extinguishing Aerosol, Two-pack

The First Alert Tundra Fire Extinguishing Aerosol Spray is easier to use and discharges 4 times longer than traditional fire extinguishers. With an aerosol nozzle and portable size, it’s suited for the kitchen, car, garage, boat or RV. The formula wipes away with a damp cloth & is biodegradable. Learn more or order.

VIDEO OF THE DAY <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Should you rotate your RV tires?

RV tire expert Roger Marble explains when you should rotate the tires on your RV. Some RVs require it more than others. Roger explains.

CLICK THE VIDEO TO SEE THE TIP .

See all of our videos on our YouTube Channel .

MORE QUICK TIPS



Help your RV fridge cool down faster

Want to speed up the cooling process when you first turn on your RV refrigerator? If you have room in the sticks-and-bricks freezer, toss in two or three gallon milk jugs filled not quite to the top with water. When starting the RV fridge, stuff these “cold ones” in the warm refrigerator and it’ll cool faster. Put a rag underneath each to catch condensation.

Store the little-but-essential pieces of paper in one place

Papers, receipts, business cards swimming around in your rig? Find yourself a manila envelope, put the little bits inside, then stand the envelope up on end at the end of a handy cabinet.



Do you have a tip? Send it to diane (at) rvtravel.com .

ENDORSED BY RVTRAVEL.COM

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

On a rural road a state trooper pulled a farmer over and said, “Sir, did you know that your wife fell out of your truck several miles back?” “Thank God!” said the farmer. “I thought I had gone deaf.”

