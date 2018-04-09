RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 880

Issue 880 • April 10, 2018
This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!
RVing Tip of the Day
Read yesterday’s tip: Screaming meemies: Black water backflow!
Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.
IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even $5, $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce 25 highly informative newsletters every month. Learn more or contribute.
The EASY way to buy window shades
Carefree‘s Simply Shade Window Awning is the first cash and carry complete window awning system that can be bought off of dealer shelves and installed the same day! Simply Shade Awnings fit windows up to 36″ tall. Click here to learn more.
QUICK TIPS
Keep emergency contact information in several locations
Have several copies of your emergency contact list with road service, insurance, family and health contacts, etc. Both RVers should have a copy, and additional copies should be left in the rig (glove box, bedside table), maybe even in “basement storage.” If anything happens, your information is always readily available.
With electricity expert, Mike Sokol
If you drive a Sprinter van or RV, you’ll want to carry any special tools it needs for a quick fix on the road. For instance, even something as simple as adjusting a door hinge on a Sprinter needs a special metric Torx bit, and just about everything else needs a Torx socket of some sort. Don’t be left hanging at a rest stop or campground, when a few basic hand tools would bail you out of a jam. This is similar to the Torx set I keep in my own Sprinter van for quick fixes on the road.
Safely remove a broken lightbulb from socket
Did you break off a 12-volt lightbulb and can’t figure out how to remove the base? Use a wine bottle cork to shove in the base and twist it out. Saves the fingers.
HOT TOPIC AT RV TRAVEL.COM
RV mods: Nitrogen for your tires?
WEBSITES OF THE DAY
Transfercar
Transfercar is a service that helps rental car companies transfer cars between their branches while offering a way for travelers to travel for free. Here, you can search or browse rental cars and RVs needing to be transferred from some of the major U.S. and Canadian rental car companies.
RV USA
“Your guide to everything RV.” Explore topics such as buying and selling RVs, RV lifestyle information, recipes, destinations, RVing forums with thousands of posts, and lots more. You could get lost on this site for a while…
99 ways to save money
AARP’s list tells you 99 great ways to save money. We could all use this advice, right?
Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.
Protect your RV’s slideout
with this rubber seal lubricant
If you don’t take care of your slideout you’re asking for problems including dangerous, costly water damage. This rubber seal lubricant from Thetford prevents fading, cracking and deterioration. It cleans, conditions and shines, keeping seals flexible and protected from sunlight destruction. It is also useful on door seals and window seals. It’s a mineral oil product and also acts as a lubricant. Learn more or order
Save your RV battery! How to install a battery disconnect switch
Mark Polk with RV Education 101 demonstrates how to install a battery disconnect switch directly on the deep cycle RV battery to prevent the battery from discharging due to parasitic loads. This is a simple installation that should take less than 30 minutes.
CLICK THE VIDEO TO SEE THE TIP.
See all of our videos on our YouTube Channel.
Restore them overnight with Caravan Sensor Cleaner
Caravan’s highly concentrated, bio-enzymatic formula is guaranteed to remove the debris causing your tanks to misread. No driving necessary. No dangerous chemicals. No strong odors. Perfect for full-timers and permanently parked RVs. Learn more or buy at Amazon.com.
MORE QUICK TIPS
Clean the wiper blades before a trip to prevent scratching windshield
Keep your windshield from getting scratched up. If you store your motorhome between trips, put “clean wiper blades” on your preflight checklist. A little soapy water, a little glass cleaner and a soft rag run up and down the length of the blades can keep scratch-producing dirt off those blades.
If you use bleach water to spray down water fittings when you set up camp, listen up. Diluted bleach has a short life, so it’s best to do a small batch for spraying each time you make camp, rather than relying on old diluted stuff to protect you from bugs.
RV Parts and Accessories
Give Dyers a try on your next purchase of RV parts or accessories. Large selection, great service, low prices and fast shipping. Visit our website.
Join us: On RVillage • Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.
LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH
What did the judge say to the dentist?
“Pull my tooth, the whole tooth and nothing but the tooth.”
RV Daily Tips Staff
Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Deanna Tolliver, Mike Sokol, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring.
ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .
Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.
Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.
This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.
RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.
This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com