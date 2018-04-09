RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 880

Issue 880 • April 10, 2018

Travel trailer shopping? Here’s what to look for

By Steve Savage, Mobility RV Service When shopping for a travel trailer, as with all RVs, start by considering how you intend to use it. As a general rule it’s easier to tow a smaller trailer than a large one, and obviously it’s important to be aware how much weight your tow vehicle can tow. Naturally, if you plan on staying put for long periods of time or full timing, lean in the direction of going larger in size. I advise staying away from any RV that falls into the entry level, i.e., the cheap price range. The only way the manufacturers market entry level products is by “decontenting*” the product or by pushing it down the line. I have seen some of these where the appliances were not even wired before leaving the factory. I would also advise against buying from any manufacturer that has not been in business for at least five years. Everyone needs a track record. Once you know what size and shape you’re going to tow, attend several RV shows and do some research on the Internet until you have a sense of differences in construction. Examine every aspect carefully and don’t attempt to buy based simply on a manufacturer’s reputation. Don’t forget to make sure everything works. After you narrow the candidate list, be sure to complete a test tow before signing on the dotted line and try not to get caught up in modifications and add-ons until you have used your RV for several months. *Editor’s note: Decontenting is a term lifted from the auto industry. It’s the practice of leaving out features for the sake of price-reduction. Truck shopping? A “decontented” pickup may have manual door locks, instead of switched electronic locks normally found on the same model. Read yesterday’s tip: Screaming meemies: Black water backflow!

QUICK TIPS

Keep emergency contact information in several locations

Have several copies of your emergency contact list with road service, insurance, family and health contacts, etc. Both RVers should have a copy, and additional copies should be left in the rig (glove box, bedside table), maybe even in “basement storage.” If anything happens, your information is always readily available.

Carry special Sprinter tools with you

With electricity expert, Mike Sokol

If you drive a Sprinter van or RV, you'll want to carry any special tools it needs for a quick fix on the road. For instance, even something as simple as adjusting a door hinge on a Sprinter needs a special metric Torx bit, and just about everything else needs a Torx socket of some sort. Don't be left hanging at a rest stop or campground, when a few basic hand tools would bail you out of a jam. This is similar to the Torx set I keep in my own Sprinter van for quick fixes on the road.

Did you break off a 12-volt lightbulb and can't figure out how to remove the base? Use a wine bottle cork to shove in the base and twist it out. Saves the fingers.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Transfercar

Transfercar is a service that helps rental car companies transfer cars between their branches while offering a way for travelers to travel for free. Here, you can search or browse rental cars and RVs needing to be transferred from some of the major U.S. and Canadian rental car companies.

RV USA

“Your guide to everything RV.” Explore topics such as buying and selling RVs, RV lifestyle information, recipes, destinations, RVing forums with thousands of posts, and lots more. You could get lost on this site for a while…

99 ways to save money

AARP’s list tells you 99 great ways to save money. We could all use this advice, right?

VIDEO OF THE DAY Save your RV battery! How to install a battery disconnect switch

Mark Polk with RV Education 101 demonstrates how to install a battery disconnect switch directly on the deep cycle RV battery to prevent the battery from discharging due to parasitic loads. This is a simple installation that should take less than 30 minutes.



CLICK THE VIDEO TO SEE THE TIP.

MORE QUICK TIPS



Clean the wiper blades before a trip to prevent scratching windshield

Keep your windshield from getting scratched up. If you store your motorhome between trips, put “clean wiper blades” on your preflight checklist. A little soapy water, a little glass cleaner and a soft rag run up and down the length of the blades can keep scratch-producing dirt off those blades.

Use a fresh bleach solution when you set up camp

If you use bleach water to spray down water fittings when you set up camp, listen up. Diluted bleach has a short life, so it’s best to do a small batch for spraying each time you make camp, rather than relying on old diluted stuff to protect you from bugs.

Do you have a tip? Send it to diane (at) rvtravel.com .

