RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 882

RV dress for any occasion By Greg Illes My wife and I have a running joke – she asks me how the weather will be, and I tell her that it will be either warm, cold or balmy. Should be sunny, but it might rain. (Sometimes I reverse that last one.) My wife and I have a running joke – she asks me how the weather will be, and I tell her that it will be either warm, cold or balmy. Should be sunny, but it might rain. (Sometimes I reverse that last one.) On any given day, we can find ourselves in almost any kind of weather and traversing any imaginable terrain. We’ve taken spontaneous hikes while headed for the supermarket; we’ve been snowed on in August; we’ve been sunburned on what promised to be an overcast, rainy day. These things have occurred while traveling in our RV, in our toad, on foot and in our inflatable kayak. Contrary to Mark Twain’s lament, we do talk a lot about the weather, but we actually do something about it too. We know that the most common advice for versatile wardrobing is “layering,” and we take this to the ultimate. We layer our clothing, for sure, but in addition, we “layer” our entire ensemble. Zip-off pants are hardly elegant, but they can accommodate a wide variety of wind and weather. Lightweight nylon long-sleeve shirts afford great sun protection. They can be buttoned up tight for cold winds, or unbuttoned and sleeves rolled up when temps rise. Down vests are light, compact, and surprisingly warm under a windbreaker. WE ALSO KEEP EXTRA COPIES of essentials in the toad, just in case an unplanned impulse strikes us. What essentials? Sun hat, wool cap, hiking staff, windbreaker and a rain poncho. In winter or cold climes, a warm vest. Always a pair of good-fitting gloves for work or warmth. If we start out the day wearing “comfortable” shoes, we make a point of keeping our hiking boots and sandals in the toad. That way, we’re ready for a troop through the woods or wading along the shoreline, whatever comes our way. And one last item. Although it’s not exactly a piece of clothing, we also keep a ground pad in the toad. If I need to get underneath for a mechanical problem or rough-road issue, I can keep all my carefully crafted clothing layers relatively clean and reusable by lying on the ground pad instead of dirt/leaves/mud/rocks. It can even double as a “picnic blanket” for an impromptu relaxing snack on a hillside. You probably have your own ideas about a versatile trousseau. Be creative, let your imagination be your guide, and know that whatever you start out wearing in the morning doesn’t have to be what you are wearing that night. And remember, anything is in style when you’re camping.

Greg Illes is a retired systems engineer who loves thinking up RV upgrades and modifications. When he’s not working on his motorhome, he’s traveling in it. You can follow his blog at www.divver-city.com/blog

Only put tire valve extenders on when necessary

Does your rig’s tires need valve extenders? You may find that, with time, the extenders leak. So keep the extenders with your tire gauge and put them on the tire only when you need to check and/or adjust tire pressure.

Testing 1…2…3…

With electricity expert, Mike Sokol

While a 3-light outlet tester is a good basic check of AC power, it really can’t tell you everything about the condition of an outlet. You should still measure any outlet first with a digital multimeter, or better yet use a smart surge suppressor to confirm that the receptacle power is within limits BEFORE plugging in your RV’s shorepower cordset. Don’t let your $50,000 RV become a statistic. With electricity expert, Mike Sokol

Easy way to line cabinet shelves

Cabinet shelves bare and unlined? Here’s an alternative to contact paper: peel-and-stick floor tiles. Cut them to fit cabinets with utility knife, even stout utility scissors. They add a little cushioning, too.

Scenic summer road trips for a small budget

If you haven’t already planned your summer road trip, get on it! Here are 25 great suggestions for budget-friendly drives.

The best all-you-can-eat restaurant in every state

Do you ever get hungry — and we mean really hungry — on the road but just don’t feel like cooking? Delish set out to find the best all-you-can-eat joint in every state and came up with this list, which includes a huge variety of cuisines. And have you ever heard of all-you-can-eat lobster and filet mignon? Oh, my!

Go Pet Friendly

Not only does this website show you every single place (yup) you can bring Fido, but it also gives you great tips and advice about traveling with pets.

VIDEO OF THE DAY > Does your RV have this seal? If so, that’s a good thing

Gary Bunzer, the RV Doctor, explains why a seal on the exterior of your RV near the entry door is important to ensure that the RV meets industry standards of construction and safety.

CLICK THE VIDEO TO SEE THE TIP .

See all of our videos on our YouTube Channel .

Easily clean and sanitize your plastic cutting board

RV kitchen plastic cutting board looking a bit tacky? A build-up of “organic” material can make it look dingy and harbor bugs. Soak it in a solution of one part bleach to 20 parts water for several hours. Rinse off well.

Recycle old awning arms

Here’s a recycle use for old awning arms: They make great sewer hose supports. Just scope ’em out the length you need and put them “channel side” up. Don’t have one? Check with an RV dealer – they may have a couple of “junkers” you can have.



Do you have a tip? Send it to diane (at) rvtravel.com .

