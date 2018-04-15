RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 883

Issue 883 • April 16, 2018

RVing Tip of the Day



Inexpensive mod can save expensive awning By Russ and Tiña De Maris RV principles to live by: If rain is in the offing, tilt your awning. If serious rain is in the offing, roll up your awning. We had an unfortunate experience in Tennessee one spring night. We went to bed with our awning deployed and a fair tilt set into it. In the night a huge downpour blew through the area and even the tilt didn’t save us. In the morning we had to practically do a contortionist routine to get out the door – the awning fell right over it. Awning support arms, normally straight, were bent and pushed right into the ground. Wolfe Rose is a regular RVtravel.com reader and tip contributor, and he sent us his take on this precipitous situation, which we’re happy to share with one and all: “I once got caught in a freak downpour with my awning out, back at camp, and sure enough gathered 200+ gallons of water in a badly bowed awning before I could correct it. Just to be able to retract the precarious ‘bathtub’ I carefully hole punched the awning to drain it and then installed a large tarp grommet to prevent tearing. As I watched the awning draining, it made me wonder why the manufacturer never thought to put any drainage whatsoever on the easily bellied awning when this is a common RV issue. “After a new awning was installed back home, I preemptively grommeted the new one, and intentionally left it out while watching it in the next bad rainstorm. The grommet easily kept up, and now dropped a garden hose stream of water. With a roomy full-length awning, I don’t mind that drop zone, but a redirect along the underside or even actual hose fitting could be fashioned if I did. YouTube video on this subject. “This solution doesn’t help in high winds or the general wisdom to take in the awning when you CAN, but a 50-cent grommet is cheap insurance if it saves a $1000 awning.” Here’s a link to Wolfe’s (aka Gyro Gearloose) Oh, how we wish we had Wolfe’s suggestion in place when our freak rain caught us. As it was, we had to hire an RV repair firm to come out and cut down (and cart away) the demolished awning. Happily, our insurance company was gracious enough to cover the losses. Nevertheless, a 50-cent grommet sure would have spared us a lot of misery. Thanks, Wolfe! SUPER HANDY!

Add an outdoor water faucet to your RV!

This lead-free outdoor faucet is really handy. If you don’t have one, here’s a super inexpensive way to add one. No tools required and it installs in a minute (just screw it on). Brass T included with the plastic faucet, just as it’s shown in the product photo. Learn more or order.

QUICK TIPS

Easier cleanups for possible spills while traveling

Don’t let your plants go to pot while traveling. Put potted plants (and other “messy” items) in the shower stall. If they tip over, it’s a much easier cleanup. Carole corrals the plants in disposable aluminum baking pans so no dirt will spill down the drain. Depending on the number of plants she’s put in the shower, she’ll stuff dirty laundry around them to keep them steady over those road bumps. Thanks, Carole!

Farewell to Thomas Edison

With electricity expert,

Toss your old tungsten flashlight and get a new LED one. Not only is an LED bulb way brighter than its tungsten counterpart, it will light up at least 10 to 20 times longer on the same batteries compared to Edison’s original invention. Plus it can use a few AA batteries rather than three or four big D cells, which makes it much cheaper to feed. Yes, LEDs can be up to 20 times more efficient than old-school tungsten bulbs. With electricity expert, Mike Sokol

Protect the microwave oven’s glass turntable

Rattling down the road could cause a crash for your microwave oven’s glass turntable. To keep everything safe, Mike Feldman says his family wedges a piece of swimming pool noodle between the turntable and the top of the oven’s insides. Thanks, Mike!

HOT TOPIC AT RV TRAVEL.COM

Park Service responds to public backlash on proposed fee hikes.

Camco Wheel Chocks. Two Pack

Wheel chocks are one of those “must have” basic items for all RVers. Hey, who wants to go rolling outta their campsite at 3 a.m.? For trailer owners, the chocks are designed to keep your RV in place so that you can re-hitch with confidence. The chocks are constructed of durable hard plastic with UV inhibitors and are easy to use. Learn more or order.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



BattlBox

Can you tell we’re a fan of subscription boxes? What’s more fun than getting a surprise box of gear (or whatever it is) delivered to your RV door every month? BattlBox sends you a huge box of outdoor survival gear every month. Let me just say, I was VERY impressed with my first box. We think you will be too!

36 RV hacks you should DEFINITELY know about

OK, so this is an article, not a website (though Sliptalk does have some interesting stuff), but we really think you should know about it. Whoever thought of these hacks are prettttty smart people.

Zipcar

If you drive a motorhome and don’t tow a car, Zipcar might be exactly what you need. Once you join (a one-time membership fee) you have access to thousands of cars all over the U.S. Reserve a car and go!

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Help stabilize

and keep your RV steps safe

The RV Save-A-Step Brace is designed to be placed under RV entry steps for safety. It stabilizes the RV steps and helps keep the coach from rocking — preventing sag and wear. The brace is made of heavy-gauge steel with a 3/4″ solid metal screw thread, 1000-pound load rating and 7-5/8″ to 14″ adjustment range. Learn more or order at Amazon.com.

VIDEO OF THE DAY > Review of the Amprobe PK-110 kit for testing RV electricity

Mike Sokol reviews the Amprobe PK-110 Electrical Test Kit for verifying the proper voltage and ground of RV pedestals before plugging in shore power, checking RV wiring, discovering hot skin voltage conditions and ensuring RV electrical safety. CLICK THE VIDEO TO SEE THE TIP .

See all of our videos on our YouTube Channel .

Fire Extinguishing Aerosol, Two-pack

The First Alert Tundra Fire Extinguishing Aerosol Spray is easier to use and discharges 4 times longer than traditional fire extinguishers. With an aerosol nozzle and portable size, it’s suited for the kitchen, car, garage, boat or RV. The formula wipes away with a damp cloth & is biodegradable. Learn more or order.

MORE QUICK TIPS



Easy tip to really shine up your wheel covers

Wheel covers on your RV look a little dull? Here’s a tip from David Norris: “After cleaning the wheel covers on my RV, I wipe them off with a chamois dampened with a vinegar and water solution. There are no water spots and the vinegar brings out the stainless steel shine!” Our thanks to David.

Handy, long-lasting cold water to drink

Hankering for cold water during your days of travel? Toss a few small bottles of water in the freezer. Once opened, it will take several hours for the frozen water to completely melt, and you will have ongoing sips of cold water. (Especially refreshing on a hot day.) Thanks to Helen and Ken Kirkwood!



Do you have a tip? Send it to diane (at) rvtravel.com .

