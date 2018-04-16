RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 884

Issue 884 • April 17, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

RVing Tip of the Day



“Ain’t misbehavin’,” he barked By Bob Difley We’ve all suffered through somebody else’s dog’s obnoxious barking. It leads to the old mystery: Does a tree falling down in a forest make a noise if no one is there to hear it? Does Fido, who you left behind in the campground while you toured, bark if you aren’t around to hear it? You may not know that poor Fido is bored and lonely and will respond the only way he knows how, by whining and barking – much to the annoyance of your campground neighbors. And don’t fool yourself that your precious Fido wouldn’t do that. Check it out – set your digital recorder up and leave it at the rig when you make a trip without Fido – just make sure you’re parked at home and not in a campground. Here’s my advice: Either take man’s best friend with you or arrange for someone to dog sit. And never leave him tied up outside where he can become tangled in a leash, bite a passerby, escape, or – horrors – become food for a coyote. Amazon Kindle. You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on

Read yesterday’s tip: Inexpensive mod can save expensive awning.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even $5, $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce 25 highly informative newsletters every month. Learn more or contribute.

It’s spring: Time to change your water filter!

Camco TastePURE Water Filter with Flexible Hose Protector

This best-selling product reduces bad taste, odor, chlorine and sediment in drinking water with a 100 micron fiber filter. Its durable in-line, exterior mount filter has a wider body to increase flow. Use it at your campsite to keep sediment out of your RV water tank and to improve the taste and smell of your drinking water for a whole season. Many RVers consider this essential equipment. Learn more or order at a big discount.

QUICK TIPS

Easy and economical fire starters

Reader Ann Andrews, who describes herself as a “mature Girl Scout,” says forget about commercial fire starters. “I use cardboard egg cartons and the wax from cheese. Many of the snack cheeses are wrapped individually; other bulk cheeses are wrapped in a paraffin wrap. I remove the waxes and save them, and when I have a collection I put some into each egg holder. Then I cut them apart and store. We use a couple every time we start a campfire.” Saves money and reuses otherwise “wasted” items. Thanks, Ann!

Battery logic – Don’t mix ’em

– Don’t mix ’em With electricity expert,

Never mix battery chemistries in the same circuit. If you need to parallel two batteries for whatever reason, even if it’s just for charging, you have to stick with both of them being exactly the same. Don’t intermix flooded cell lead-acid batteries with AGM or lithium-ion batteries. You can overcharge, undercharge or even damage one of the batteries. With electricity expert, Mike Sokol

Be sure to lock the window by the RV door

When away from your RV, be sure to close and secure the window next to the door. Left open, it’s an invitation for a bad guy to cut the screen, reach through and unlock the door.

HOT TOPIC AT RV TRAVEL.COM

A bigger RV is not necessarily better.



Multipurpose Microfiber Duster

No more car wipes to dry up — this duster replaces all interior car products. The 10-inch dusting head is big enough to get your dash dust-free quickly, but small enough to leave in your glove box. The back of the duster doubles as a scrubbing sponge. Great for interior or exterior use on cars, RVs, motorcycles or in the home! Learn more or order.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Pinch of Yum

We should always feature a good recipe site, right? Shame on us for not doing so for a while. Pinch of Yum has great, innovative recipes for simple, easy weeknight dinners or fancy weekend dinners to impress guests.

Gear Patrol

Not only is this a great website for finding gear (and shopping for it), but there are interesting articles about the outdoors, tech, and even helpful lists of gift ideas.

All Trails

Once you’re outfitted with all new gear, you’ll be ready for a hike (or a stroll!). All Trails finds every trail (at any difficulty level) near you and gives you all the details, including recent trip reports from other hikers.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Keep rodents out of your RV!

The positive reviews on this make it a best bet for keeping your RV rodent-free. This is the only plant-based rodent repellent registered for inside use by the EPA. It effectively repels rodents up to 100 days with a “woodsy” scent that’s pleasant to humans but offensive to rodents. It’s safe around kids and pets so no safety warning is required. 98% biodegradable. Used effectively by the RV Travel staff. Learn more or order.

VIDEO OF THE DAY <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Camping for 85 cents a day. Stay a season!

RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury explains what must be the best deal in RV camping. Stay up to 7 months on beautiful desert lands of the Southwest for a total of $180, about 85 cents a day. No reservations are required.

CLICK THE VIDEO TO SEE THE TIP .

See all of our videos on our YouTube Channel .

Microwave cover collapses for easy storage

When heating your food you don’t want to spend 10 minutes later cleaning the splatters inside the microwave. Here’s the solution — and perfect for RVers: it pops down flat for easy storage. Lid perforations allow steam to escape to keep food moist. Doubles as a strainer, too! Learn more or order at Amazon.com

MORE QUICK TIPS



Don’t buy an RV that smells musty!

We often hear of RVers who want to know what magic potion can eliminate “that musty smell in an RV.” If you’re shopping for an RV and smell that musty odor, STOP! Musty odors are often attached to water damage – a terminal issue. Look closely for signs of water stains, including inside every single cabinet. If you find water stains or feel a “soft” wall or ceiling, RUN, don’t walk, away from that rig.

How to help protect your drive train on steep grades

Climbing steep grades with a motorhome or in tow can really cause your drive train to heat up. Automatic transmission users, use your selector to run through the gears, not allowing the transmission the “choice.” When you do this, run your engine at higher RPMs to allow the cooling system to work more efficiently.





Protect yourself and others from sharp edges of RV slideouts!

Cut your head just once on a sharp RV slideout and you’ll race out to buy a set of these so it never happens again! Camco’s Black RV Slide-Out Corner Guards offer a simple solution to the danger posed by sharp corners on RV slideouts (think about kids running by!). Simply place them on each corner of the slide to provide a cushion. Easy to install, no tools required. Learn more or order. Do you have a tip? Send it to diane (at) rvtravel.com .

Join us: On RVillage • Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH



Prosecutor: Did you kill the victim?

Defendant: No, I did not.

Prosecutor: Do you know what the penalties are for perjury?

Defendant: Yes, I do. And they’re a lot better than the penalty for murder.

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:



RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Deanna Tolliver, Mike Sokol, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring.

ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.



RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com