RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 885

Issue 885 • April 18, 2018

RVing Tip of the Day

What does a battery disconnect switch do?



By Mike Sokol



A comment recently came in asking what a battery disconnect switch on an RV does. Here are the basics.

battery disconnect switch is used to isolate your RV’s house batteries from the rest of the electrical system when it won’t be used for an extended period of time, say a week or more. You can do the same thing by disconnecting the negative terminal of the battery, but a disconnect switch is a lot quicker and cleaner. is used to isolate your RV’s house batteries from the rest of the electrical system when it won’t be used for an extended period of time, say a week or more. You can do the same thing by disconnecting the negative terminal of the battery, but a disconnect switch is a lot quicker and cleaner.

This disconnect is done to limit the parasitic power draw from all your gadgets and appliances on the 12-volt house battery. For instance, even if you shut off your inverter it’s probably still drawing a few watts to keep the CPU up and running. Same goes for your 12-volt DC TV on the wall. Even when you shut it off with the remote, its internal computer is still running, waiting for your command to turn it fully ON. These sleeping gadgets and appliances add up to a pretty substantial parasitic current that can drain an otherwise healthy battery in a month or so, and few things are harder on a battery than leaving it flat for an extended period of time (except for letting the water get low).

To know exactly how much residual current your electrical system is drawing you’ll need to meter it. Yes, I’ll make a video on how to do that soon. So if you won’t be using your RV this month or so and certainly at the end of the camping season, disconnect the battery and it will hold its charge much longer.

battery tender directly to your house batteries if it’s going into storage, but that’s another story… And yes, you should probably hook up adirectly to your house batteries if it’s going into storage, but that’s another story…

Another really cool use of these battery disconnect switches is on race cars. That’s because if you have a crash and are sitting in a puddle of high octane fuel, you don’t want any sparks from the electrical system setting the whole works on fire. So the first thing the emergency crew does when they get to a race car wreck is disconnect the battery.

Of course, this type of battery disconnect switch on a race car is clearly marked for the emergency crew to shut off the battery power in a few seconds. But you can take your time.

RV Mods Wanted:

QUICK TIPS

Faucet water pressure low? Try this!

“I was de-winterizing my rig and started to sanitize my fresh water holding tank. I noticed while on either city water hookup or the pump, the water coming out of the kitchen and bathroom faucets was not as strong as it was last season. When I checked the aerators, they were full of debris/plastic parts. I turned on each faucet while the aerator was off to flush each line, cleaned the aerators and reinstalled them. Lo and behold — the full pressure was back!” Thanks, Chris M.!

Portable generators

With electricity expert,

Honda inverter generators really are the best in terms of long lifespan, quiet noise levels and low fuel consumption. With simple maintenance, they’ll likely outlast the rest of your RV. Nobody ever complained about buying a Honda generator after they got over the initial sticker shock. Well, they are pretty heavy, so that’s the one thing we all complain about a bit. Not all portable generators are created equal. While relatively expensive,really are the best in terms of long lifespan, quiet noise levels and low fuel consumption. With simple maintenance, they’ll likely outlast the rest of your RV. Nobody ever complained about buying a Honda generator after they got over the initial sticker shock. Well, they are pretty heavy, so that’s the one thing we all complain about a bit. Simple way to sanitize the fresh water hose

Sanitize your fresh water hose? Sure – coil it up, pour in a solution of one cup water and one cup household bleach. Connect the ends of the hose together and "roll" the coiled hose around to distribute the solution. Repeat a few times. Disconnect the fittings, dump the solution and run plenty of fresh water through the hose to clear the sanitizer.

HOT TOPIC AT RV TRAVEL.COM

For a good sleep – don’t camp here!



WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Natural Atlas

This site isn’t just for hikers, which is what we like about it. Type in your location and see every park/natural wonder around you. You can even type in things like “waterfalls near ____” and it’ll show you all the waterfalls nearby.

Petfinder

If you’re looking for a new Fido in your life, look no further than Petfinder. If you know you’ll be near, say, Dallas, TX, in a couple weeks, you can type in the zip code and see what pups are available for adoption at every shelter in that area.

Food52

We’ll just let you get lost in this food paradise of a website.

VIDEO OF THE DAY <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> How to make a fitted sheet fit an RV mattress

The RV Geeks have observed that not all RV mattresses that claim to be King- or Queen-sized are the same size as their counterparts in a stick home. So how do you make your traditional fitted sheets fit your RV bed? Here’s how the Geeks do it.

MORE QUICK TIPS



Important first steps with a new motorhome or tow vehicle

Got a new motorhome or tow vehicle? First rule: Read the manuals! They’ll answer a lot of your questions with what the manufacturer recommends – not necessarily what other guys around the campfire recommend. Next: Take out your camera and take pictures of the engine compartment. Later, if something goes wrong (like a broken belt) you’ll have a guide to help you put it back together. Brand new rig? Write down what your “normal” operating temperatures are, put them in your owner’s manual, and you’ll have them to compare to a couple of years down the road, which might help you diagnose a problem.

Always drive with your “lights on for safety”

“RVers do well to drive with their lights on at all times, especially in ‘low visibility’ situations. A gray vehicle on a gray day is tough to see — and headlights make a huge difference. If you don’t have DRLs (daytime running lights) reach down and pop on the headlight switch. Of course, don’t forget to turn ’em off later!” Thanks to Mel Goddard!

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

A man and his wife were driving their RV across Florida and were nearing a town spelled “Kissimmee.” They noted the strange spelling and tried to figure out how to pronounce it — KISS-a-me, kis-A-me, kis-a-ME. They grew more perplexed as they drove into the town. Since they were hungry, they pulled into a place to get something to eat. At the counter the man said to the waitress, “My wife and I can’t figure out how to pronounce this place. Will you tell me where we are and say it very slowly so that I can understand?” The waitress looked at him and said, “Buuurrrgerrr Kiiinnnnng.”

