RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 886

Issue 886 • April 19, 2018

Better use of space in your toy hauler

By Jim Twamley If you have a toy hauler you may have found a frustration issue in the “storage” area. It seems most haulers don’t have rails or cargo fastening devices installed in the back. That’s probably because everyone wants these devices in different places, depending on what kind of cargo they are hauling. If you have a toy hauler you may have found a frustration issue in the “storage” area. It seems most haulers don’t have rails or cargo fastening devices installed in the back. That’s probably because everyone wants these devices in different places, depending on what kind of cargo they are hauling. One RVer we met wanted a place to strap stuff to the wall in his toy hauler, so he built and installed these “moving van” type cargo rails on the walls. He also wanted to protect the finish on the walls and these rails are just the ticket. These are easy to make, and I recommend building them from hardwood because softwood will not support a load as well as hardwood.

Simple, soothing sleep aid

Noisy campground and earplugs just don’t cut it for trying to sleep? Dan Bakke recommends turning on a fan — the soft droning can lull you right off to sleep. Thanks, Dan!

Floating neutral generators and smart surge protectors

With electricity expert,

. Any inverter generator will probably have a floating neutral which will fool your smart surge protector into thinking it has an open ground. You need a G-N bonding plug which I designed a few years ago and which will soon be available from a major RV electrical supplier. In the meantime, you can wire your own bonding plug using the directions from my No~Shock~Zone blog here Inexpensive “designer” tablecloths that will stay put on your picnic table

Need a tablecloth for the picnic table, or maybe a few in a variety of designer colors and patterns? Whip out a “single” fitted sheet. Easier to fold than flannel-backed table cloths, too. Wraps on easily, stays on well, and easy to clean – just drop it in the washing machine. Find them in thrift stores – even in your linen closet. Thanks to reader Poula! With electricity expert, Mike Sokol Need a tablecloth for the picnic table, or maybe a few in a variety of designer colors and patterns? Whip out a “single” fitted sheet. Easier to fold than flannel-backed table cloths, too. Wraps on easily, stays on well, and easy to clean – just drop it in the washing machine. Find them in thrift stores – even in your linen closet. Thanks to reader Poula!

RV tires may have caused 95 deaths or injuries.



NADA RV pricing.

Find prices and values for every type of RV. Helpful if you’re looking to buy or sell!

The 50 best tips to get your home (or RV) super organized

Some of these ideas are so simple, you’ll wonder why you didn’t think of them! We bet you’ll find more than one to try (we sure did).

Flight Aware

If you need to track a flight, this is the site to do so. Enter in the flight information (either origin/destination or flight number) and see exactly where in the world it is, how fast it’s going, how many miles until the destination, exactly when it will land and when it will pull into the gate … everything! Handy when you’re picking up guests at the airport.

VIDEO OF THE DAY When a traditional RV refrigerator is better than a residential fridge

One thing that virtually all RVs have in common is a refrigerator. But these days, many are equipped with residential models, which are usually larger. But is a residential fridge best for you? Maybe. Maybe not.

Take care of your transmission

Don’t ignore your automatic transmission. Check the fluid level regularly. If you find the level going down, it could be a leak or (gulp!) a malfunction. Check with a transmission mechanic – and don’t hesitate to get a second opinion if the suggestion involves big money.



Don’t get stuck in a “blind alley”

Worried about a “blind alley” situation when taking your rig into a parking lot? Reader Bob Cook suggests you use Google Maps Street View to take a quick peek in advance to see if you can maneuver, park and then make an escape. Thanks, Bob!



Do you have a tip? Send it to diane (at) rvtravel.com .

A Texan farmer travels to Australia on vacation and meets a local farmer. They get to talking. The Aussie shows off his huge wheat field and the Texan says, “Oh! We have wheat fields twice as large!” Then the farmer shows off his cattle. “We have longhorns twice as large as those,” boasts the Texan. A few minutes later the Texan spots some kangaroos hopping through the field. “And what are those?” he asks.” “Don’t you have any grasshoppers in Texas?” asks the Aussie.

